NextDecade : 8-K

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. Annual Meeting of Stockholders On July 12, 2019, NextDecade Corporation (the "Company") held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the"Annual Meeting"). The matters voted upon and the results of the voting at the Annual Meeting were as follows: Proposal 1: The election of three Class B directors to serve on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") for terms of three years or until their successors are duly elected and qualified or until the earlier of their death, resignation or removal, and the election of one Class A director, previously elected by the Board, to serve the remainder of his term as a Class A director ending in 2021 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified or until the earlier of his death, resignation or removal. Director Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Taewon Jun - Class A director 106,771,413 5,298 1,206,496 David Gallo - Class B director 105,636,470 1,140,241 1,206,496 David Magid - Class B director 105,822,725 953,986 1,206,496 Eric S. Rosenfeld - Class B director 105,551,320 1,225,391 1,206,496 Proposal 2: Approval of amendments to the Company's Certificate of Designations of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to, among other things, modify certain terms relating to the voting rights of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the " Series A Preferred Stock"). For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 106,754,416 2,370 19,925 1,206,496 Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to the Company's Certificate of Designations of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock to, among other things, modify certain terms relating to the voting rights of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 106,754,416 11,370 10,925 1,206,496 Proposal 4: Ratification and approval of the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountants and auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 107,957,525 24,691 991 0 At the Annual Meeting, Matthew Schatzman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, paid tribute to Kathleen Eisbrenner, the former Chairman of the Board and a Class B director who passed away in May 2019. Special Meeting of Stockholders O n July 12, 2019, the Company held a special meeting of holders of its Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock (the "Special Meeting"). The matters voted upon by the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock and the SeriesB Preferred Stock and the results of their voting at the Special Meeting were as follows: Proposal 1: Ratification and approval by the holders of Series A Preferred Stock t o increase the number of authorized shares of Series A Preferred Stock from 50,000 to 166,364, effective as of August 9, 2018, an increase of 116,364 shares, which is the number of shares issued as origination fees pursuant to Series A Preferred Stock purchase agreements or backstop commitment agreements and shares issued or issuable as dividends paid-in-kind with respect to Series A Preferred Stock. 2

For Against Abstain 50,000 0 0 Proposal 2: Ratification and approval by the holders of the Series B Preferred Stock to increase the number of authorized shares of the Series B Preferred Stock from 50,000 to 166,364, effective as of September 28, 2018, an increase of 116,364 shares, which is the number of shares issued as origination fees pursuant to Series B Preferred Stock purchase agreements and shares issued or issuable as dividends paid-in-kind with respect to Series B Preferred Stock. For Against Abstain 50,000 0 0 Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of NextDecade Corporation Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock of NextDecade Corporation 3

Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK OF NEXTDECADE CORPORATION Pursuant to Section 242 of the Delaware General Corporation Law ("DGCL"), NextDecade Corporation, a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (the "Corporation"), does hereby certify as follows: FIRST: Section 4 of the Certificate of Designations of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of the Corporation (the "Certificate of Designations") is hereby amended by replacing (i) the phrase "liquidation preference" with the phrase "Series A Liquidation Preference" and (ii) the phrase "liquidation preferences" with the phrase "Series A Liquidation Preferences", in each case, in all instances in which such phrases appear in Section 4 of the Certificate of Designations. SECOND: The first sentence of Section 6(b)of the Certificate of Designations is hereby amended by amending such sentence in its entirety as follows: "As to matters upon which Holders of Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to vote separately as a class, the Holders of Series A Preferred Stock will be entitled to one vote per share of Series A Preferred Stock held." THIRD: Section 6(c)of the Certificate of Designations is hereby amended by amending such Section in its entirety as follows: "Each Holder of outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall be entitled to vote together with the holders of outstanding shares of Common Stock, voting together as a single class, with respect to any and all matters presented to the stockholders of the Corporation for their action or consideration (whether at a meeting of stockholders of the Corporation or otherwise), except as otherwise provided by law or this Certificate of Designations. In any such vote, each share of Series A Preferred Stock shall be entitled to a number of votes equal to the number of shares of Common Stock into which such share would be convertible as of the record date for such vote pursuant to Section 5(a)as though the conditions to conversion set forth in Section 5(a)had been satisfied and treating such record date as the Optional Conversion Date for purposes of such calculation (and in each case irrespective of whether the shares of Series A Preferred Stock are then convertible at the option of the Corporation pursuant to such Section 5(a))." FOURTH: Clause (i) of Section 6(d)(ii)of the Certificate of Designations is hereby amended by amending such Clause in its entirety as follows: "(i) authorized PIK Shares or shares of Parity Stock paid as dividends in-kind in accordance with the terms of the certificate of designations of such Parity Stock,"

