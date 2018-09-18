NextFlex : Announces Two Affiliated “Nodes” to Further Support Growing Flexible Hybrid Electronics Community in Massachusetts and New York

NextFlex®, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE)
Manufacturing Institute, today announced the formation of two Institute
“Nodes” in New York and Massachusetts aimed to increase the volume, pace
and coordination of FHE development in their respective regions. The
Nodes are designed to foster collaboration and benefit NextFlex members
by providing access to facilities, equipment and infrastructure to
fast-track FHE design, development and manufacturing adoption. They
support the national NextFlex mission to facilitate FHE technology
innovation, accelerate the development of the manufacturing workforce
and promote sustainable advanced manufacturing ecosystems in the U.S.
Each Node will have a representative seat on the NextFlex Governing
Council.
“We are pleased to announce our first two regional Nodes that will
support the NextFlex community by bringing a concentration of companies,
universities and economic development groups together to grow the
community and support FHE development,” said Scott Miller, director of
strategic programs at NextFlex. “Building upon existing capabilities,
investments and partnerships will immediately jump-start the success of
these regional Nodes.”
The NextFlex Massachusetts Node, led by the Massachusetts
Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2), will leverage the
established network of NextFlex members to catalyze the development of
the FHE ecosystem with a focus on manufacturing processes. The Node will
leverage prior state investments at University of Massachusetts Lowell,
University of Massachusetts Amherst and Northeastern University, and
support from the University of Massachusetts President’s Office. The
Node will accelerate competitiveness of the regional FHE supply chain
and complement the NextFlex Technology Hub in San Jose, Calif. Through
M2I2, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has committed more than $100
million in funding over five years to invest in projects within the Manufacturing
USA program, including up to $13 million in NextFlex Institute
projects over the next three years, providing funds for equipment and
facilities for the FHE community. Through the Node, NextFlex members
will gain discounted access to shared user facilities at the two UMass
campuses.
“Our support for Manufacturing USA and NextFlex aligns extremely well
with the Commonwealth’s focus and support for innovative, cutting-edge
sectors, including FHE application areas such as medical technologies
and defense,” stated Ira Moskowitz, director of advanced manufacturing
programs at The MassTech Collaborative. “We’re honored by this
designation and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dr.
Malcolm Thompson and the NextFlex team to support the growth of the FHE
sector across the state.”
The NextFlex New York Node, led by Binghamton University and supported
by New York’s Empire State Development Corporation, will design, develop
and manufacture FHE tools, processes, materials and products. It will
also attract, train and employ an advanced manufacturing workforce,
building on the region’s existing electronics manufacturing base. The
Node’s FHE application areas of focus include: defense, medical,
industrial infrastructure and manufacturing. The Node will anchor a
regional mechanism for workforce development activities and support the
emerging regional supply chain, including materials suppliers, system
integrators, equipment manufacturers, academic institutions and research
centers. The Node will extend cost-effective access for the NextFlex
member community to existing lab and pilot manufacturing facilities
based at Binghamton University and the Rochester Institute of Technology
and will optimize New York’s Empire State Development commitment of $20
million in matching funds for projects originated by the New York Node
as part of its Upstate Revitalization Southern Tier Soaring initiative.
“Binghamton University has been a leader in the advancement of flexible
electronics manufacturing for more than a decade,” noted Mark Poliks,
Ph.D., Empire Innovation professor of Engineering and director of the
Center for Microelectronics Manufacturing. “It was our expertise and
strong industry partnerships that solidified New York as a powerful
resource within the NextFlex alliance. Our university and industry
collaborators continue to excel in advancing FHE technologies, and we
are pleased to be recognized officially as the New York Node for this
important initiative.”
NextFlex members involved in the creation of these Nodes include:
Binghamton University, Rochester Institute of Technology, General
Electric Company, Lockheed Martin, i3 Electronics, Intrinsiq Materials,
Sensor Films, Universal Instruments, University of Massachusetts Lowell,
and University of Massachusetts Amherst. Other members in these regional
ecosystems that will support the NextFlex Nodes and FHE developments
include: Analog Devices, E Ink, EMD Electronic Materials, Carpe Diem,
Lux Semiconductors, SI2, Raytheon and Vivonics.
About NextFlex
NextFlex ®, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing
Institute, is a leading force in the Manufacturing USA network of
Institutes. Formed through a cooperative agreement between the U.S.
Department of Defense (DoD) and FlexTech Alliance, NextFlex is a
consortium of companies, academic institutions, non-profits and state,
local and federal governments with a shared goal of advancing U.S.
manufacturing of FHE. Since its formation in 2015, NextFlex’s elite team
of thought leaders, educators, problem solvers and manufacturers have
come together to collectively facilitate innovation, narrow the
manufacturing workforce gap and promote sustainable manufacturing
ecosystems. For more information, visit www.nextflex.us
and follow NextFlex on LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter.
About Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE)
FHE gives everyday products the power of silicon ICs by combining them
with new and unique printing processes and new materials. The result:
lightweight, low-cost, flexible, conformable, stretchable and highly
efficient smart products with innumerable uses for consumer, commercial
and military applications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005143/en/