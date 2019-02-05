NextGen Healthcare Garners Top Score for Overall Satisfaction and Product Functionality in 2019 KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or Fewer Physicians) Report

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of ambulatory-only technology solutions, today announced it has achieved the highest score for Overall Satisfaction and Overall Product Functionality, as reported by KLAS in the 2019 Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or Fewer Physicians) report. This is the company’s premiere inclusion in the report which interviews hundreds of healthcare professionals about the products and services they use.

Small practices reported that technology vendors must meet first basic needs for product functionality and usability and provide quality support and guidance before tackling more complex challenges.

The report states: “NextGen Healthcare is the only vendor whose self-reported priorities align completely with this desired focus.”

This leads clients to view NextGen Healthcare more as a business partner than a technology supplier. Professional Medical Billing Solutions of Johnston, Penn., relied heavily on another software vendor to support their practice. After suffering the embarrassment of delivering patients incorrect information due to constant updates and resets, Owner and Billing Agent Jane Hyskell scrapped that service and opted for NextGen® Office.

“The constant frustration of disruptive updates would adversely affect critical systems data such as patient totals, account balances and what patients owed. It was that constant frustration that caused me to look elsewhere,” said Hyskell. “NextGen gives us the opportunity to talk to live people when there’s an issue. Communicating an issue over email just doesn’t work with complex problems.”

“At NextGen Healthcare, our priority is to enable our clients to run their healthcare businesses efficiently and effectively. For small practices, it is all about ease of adoption and usability. NextGen Office’s integrated cloud-based EMR/PM solution delivers powerful clinical and financial capabilities without complexity and without a large initial investment,” said John S. Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President, NextGen Healthcare.

In the report, NextGen Office rated above market average across key performance indicators, which measured propensity to buy again, being part of a client’s long-term plans, keeping all promises and avoiding nickel-and-diming. The clean, easy-to-use interface offers fully integrated practice management including a patient portal designed to improve workflow, grow revenue and positively impact patient outcomes.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

