NextGen Healthcare Garners Top Score for Overall Satisfaction and Product Functionality in 2019 KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or Fewer Physicians) Report

NextGen
Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the leading provider of
ambulatory-only technology solutions, today announced it has achieved
the highest score for Overall Satisfaction and Overall Product
Functionality, as reported by KLAS in the 2019
Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or Fewer Physicians) report.
This is the company’s premiere inclusion in the report which interviews
hundreds of healthcare professionals about the products and services
they use.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005981/en/
Small practices reported that technology vendors must meet first basic
needs for product functionality and usability and provide quality
support and guidance before tackling more complex challenges.
The report states: “NextGen Healthcare is the only vendor whose
self-reported priorities align completely with this desired focus.”
This leads clients to view NextGen Healthcare more as a business partner
than a technology supplier. Professional Medical Billing Solutions of
Johnston, Penn., relied heavily on another software vendor to support
their practice. After suffering the embarrassment of delivering patients
incorrect information due to constant updates and resets, Owner and
Billing Agent Jane Hyskell scrapped that service and opted for NextGen®
Office.
“The constant frustration of disruptive updates would adversely affect
critical systems data such as patient totals, account balances and what
patients owed. It was that constant frustration that caused me to look
elsewhere,” said Hyskell. “NextGen gives us the opportunity to talk to
live people when there’s an issue. Communicating an issue over email
just doesn’t work with complex problems.”
“At NextGen Healthcare, our priority is to enable our clients to run
their healthcare businesses efficiently and effectively. For small
practices, it is all about ease of adoption and usability. NextGen
Office’s integrated cloud-based EMR/PM solution delivers powerful
clinical and financial capabilities without complexity and without a
large initial investment,” said John S. Beck, Chief Solutions Officer
and Executive Vice President, NextGen Healthcare.
In the report, NextGen Office rated above market average across key
performance indicators, which measured propensity to buy again, being
part of a client’s long-term plans, keeping all promises and avoiding
nickel-and-diming. The clean, easy-to-use interface offers fully
integrated practice management including a patient portal designed to
improve workflow, grow revenue and positively impact patient outcomes.
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services and analytics
solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio
delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich
the patient care experience and enable the transition to value-based
healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com
for additional information.
Follow NextGen Healthcare on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Instagram.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's
healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and
counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS
collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver
reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate,
honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of
healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor
performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005981/en/