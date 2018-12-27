Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NextInput to Showcase Disruptive HMI Applications at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:01pm CET

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, will demonstrate at CES more than a dozen HMI applications tailored for the Consumer, Automotive, Mobile and Industrial markets. NextInput has expanded its force sensing market share and is now broadening its product portfolio into new sensing applications.

The NextInput private suite is located at The Palazzo Hotel from January 8 to 11. Please contact sales@nextinput.com to make an appointment.

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, IoT, Medical, Robotics and Industrial markets.

©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge™

Source: NextInput, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24pRIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24pLABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - LTX
AQ
06:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19pNew and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana
GL
06:17pThe Heritage Village at the Janadria Festival Attracts Tens of Thousands of Saudi Families
BU
06:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Beware of the worst car drivers on the roads
AQ
06:13pTRUMP EYES BAN OF HUAWEI, ZTE PRODUCTS : report
AQ
06:13pGlobal Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
06:10pSEQUANA : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses
AN
06:10pGlobal Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.