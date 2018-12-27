NextInput to Showcase Disruptive HMI Applications at CES 2019

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, will
demonstrate at CES more than a dozen HMI applications tailored for the
Consumer, Automotive, Mobile and Industrial markets. NextInput has
expanded its force sensing market share and is now broadening its
product portfolio into new sensing applications.
The NextInput private suite is located at The Palazzo Hotel from January
8 to 11. Please contact sales@nextinput.com
to make an appointment.
About NextInput
NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides
MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, IoT, Medical,
Robotics and Industrial markets.
©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge™
Source: NextInput, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005061/en/