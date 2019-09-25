NextPlane : Announces Federation Capabilities for Cisco Webex Teams Collaboration Platform

ConverseCloud Expands Federation and Interoperability Services to Cisco Webex Teams Collaboration Platform

NextPlane, the industry leader in providing universal federation and interoperability services, today announced new federation capabilities for Webex Teams, Cisco’s Team Collaboration platform.

ConverseCloud’s existing base of 750,000 daily active enterprise users can now connect with Cisco Webex Teams users and vice versa, as if they are on the same platform. This includes companies on platforms like Microsoft Teams and over 20 different Unified Communication platforms.

The news marks the continued expansion of NextPlane’s federation and interoperability capabilities with Team Collaboration platforms. NextPlane recently announced federation capabilities with Microsoft Teams.

With the added support of Webex Teams, NextPlane now offers universal federation and interoperability services across Cisco’s range of collaboration tools, including Cisco Jabber. Cisco Jabber grew from 36 million to 45 million users from 2018 to 2019.

Unlike other interoperability solutions, ConverseCloud acts as a universal federation and interoperability hub between UC and TC platforms, performing the necessary protocol translations and API conversions to ensure all chat, presence, Teams, channels, spaces, and file sharing flows seamlessly, regardless of the platforms.

“Interoperability and federation are essential tools for any companies that want a universal collaboration between internal colleagues and teams or with customers, partners or suppliers,” said Farzin Shahidi, NextPlane CEO.

“Even as larger players such as Cisco grow their team collaboration platforms like Webex Teams, IT faces the challenge of connecting users and teams across disparate platforms. Whether during a migration from one platform to another or managing a mixed-platform environment, secure, cost-effective and streamlined interoperability is essential in any enterprise,” continued Shahidi.

NextPlane is offering tiered universal federation and interoperability service levels for Webex Teams from Basic to Premium, depending on the needs of the company.

The Basic federation service provides essential chat and presence functionality between Webex Teams and legacy UC platforms, such as Microsoft Skype for Business.

With the Premium level of ConverseCloud, end-users will be able to utilize all of the core collaboration functions of Webex Teams, including sharing presence and status, exchanging messages, participating in Webex Teams channels, sending rich text and emojis, and sharing files between disparate team collaboration platforms inside or outside of the enterprise.

The Premium service enables users on other team collaboration platforms, such as Microsoft Teams to seamlessly collaborate with Webex Teams users via ConverseCloud’s secure federation hub. Both the Basic and Premium levels are supported by an enterprise-class, secure management portal.

Through the ConverseCloud Management Portal, IT can federate different UC and TC platforms being used within the same company, or federate disparate platforms externally with customers, partners or suppliers outside the company. The management portal provides customers with trailing 12 months of charts and graphs depicting the number of unique users, the number of messages exchanged, as well as detailed usage reports by internal and external federated domains and platforms.

“We’re keeping the momentum rolling throughout 2019 with additional product announcements slated to the end of the year,” said Shahidi. “Our goals are to break down as many barriers to collaboration as possible, connecting the collaboration platforms proliferating in the enterprise. For truly seamless collaboration to occur, workers should be able to use the platform of their choice.”

For more information, please visit https://nextplane.net

About NextPlane:

NextPlane, the leading provider of federation and interoperability services for collaboration platforms, helps enterprises seamlessly connect any internal or external team across UC and Team Collaboration platforms. NextPlane’s ConverseCloud service delivers interoperability and federation for over 20 different UC and Team Collaboration platforms, delivering seamless usability of chat, presence, file sharing, rich text, emojis, and other core collaboration functions. The service supports federation between major collaboration platforms, from legacy Unified Communications solutions like Skype for Business, Cisco Jabber to Team Collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Cisco WebEx Teams and others.

NextPlane seamlessly connects 750,000 enterprise users every day from thousands of Global 5000 companies, enabling real-time communication regardless of different internal or external collaboration platforms. NextPlane ConverseCloud Federation and Interoperability Service processes over 500 million messages every day. NextPlane CEO Farzin Shahidi founded the company with the vision to forge truly productive communication in a modern business world by breaking down barriers to comprehensive collaboration. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005304/en/