NextPlane : Announces Federation Services for Microsoft Teams Collaboration Platform

ConverseCloud Service Adds Enterprise-Class Federation and Interoperability for Microsoft Teams to Collaborate With Over 20 Collaboration Platforms

NextPlane, the industry leader in providing universal federation and interoperability services, today announced new federation capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Microsoft’s flagship Team Collaboration platform. This expands Microsoft Teams’ interoperability and federation capabilities to more than 20 collaboration platforms.

For the first time, ConverseCloud’s existing base of 750,000 daily active enterprise users can now federate with the more than 500,000 organizations using Microsoft Teams. Additionally, organizations on Microsoft Teams can use ConverseCloud for interoperability and federation with internal or external unified communications domains, as well as other companies using Microsoft Teams. NextPlane is offering tiered universal federation and interoperability service levels for Microsoft Teams from Basic to Premium, depending on the needs of the company.

The Basic federation service provides essential chat and presence functionality between Teams and other platforms.

With the Premium level of ConverseCloud, end-users will be able to utilize all of the core collaboration functions of Microsoft Teams, including sharing presence and status, exchanging messages, participating in Microsoft Teams channels, sending rich text and emojis, and sharing files between disparate collaboration platforms inside or outside of the enterprise.

The Premium service enables users on other collaboration platforms to seamlessly collaborate with Microsoft Teams users via ConverseCloud’s secure federation hub. Both the Basic and Premium levels are supported by an enterprise-class, secure management portal.

Through the portal, IT can connect different UC and TC platforms being used within the same company, or federate disparate platforms externally with customers, partners or suppliers outside the company. The management portal provides customers with trailing 12 months of charts and graphs depicting the number of unique users, the number of messages exchanged, as well as detailed usage reports by internal and external federated domains and platforms.

Unlike other interoperability solutions, ConverseCloud acts as a universal federation and interoperability hub between UC and TC platforms, performing the necessary protocol translations and API conversions to ensure all chat, presence, group chat, channels, spaces, and file sharing features can be used seamlessly, regardless of the platforms.

“Many large-scale enterprises are starting to migrate from legacy UC tools to new Team Collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams,” said Farzin Shahidi, NextPlane CEO. “Through careful market research and by listening to our current UC customers, we know Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular collaboration platforms enterprises are considering and implementing.”

“By adding federation support for Microsoft Teams, we are pioneering the ability to conduct seamless and secure collaboration between Microsoft Teams and over 20 different UC platforms. This applies to users internal to the company or those that are outside the enterprise, such as customers, partners or suppliers,” Shahidi continued.

The proliferation of TC platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Teams, and Slack, in the modern workforce demonstrates the growing need for intercompany federation solutions. Recent research in the industry has shown that almost all large-scale companies are using multiple TC platforms within the walls of the enterprises, ensuring that the future of intercompany collaboration will require interoperability solutions that allow companies to freely communicate, regardless of what platform their users are on.

“With so many different platforms being used in today’s market and users’ entrenched loyalty to these tools growing every day, CIOs and IT leaders need solutions that ensure critical business collaboration and communication can flow freely and not become siloed within different platforms,” Shahidi said.

ConverseCloud will continue to expand its Team Collaboration federation offerings in 2019 with several additional product announcements slated for the second half of the year.

For more information, please visit: https://nextplane.net/ms-teams-campaign/.

About NextPlane:

NextPlane, the leading provider of federation and interoperability services for collaboration platforms, helps enterprises seamlessly connect any internal or external team across UC and Team Collaboration platforms. NextPlane’s ConverseCloud service delivers interoperability and federation for over 20 different UC and Team Collaboration platforms, delivering seamless usability of chat, presence, file sharing, rich text, emojis, and other core collaboration functions. The service supports federation between major collaboration platforms, from legacy Unified Communications solutions like Skype for Business, Cisco Jabber to Team Collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Cisco WebEx Teams and others.

NextPlane seamlessly connects 750,000 enterprise users every day from thousands of Global 5000 companies, enabling real-time communication regardless of different internal or external collaboration platforms. The enterprise-class service connects over 500 million messages every day across large enterprises. NextPlane CEO Farzin Shahidi founded the company with the vision to forge truly productive communication in a modern business world by breaking down barriers to comprehensive collaboration. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

