Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nextech and SkinIO Partner to Improve Dermatologist Workflow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announces its new partnership with SkinIO. This partnership allows Nextech’s dermatology clients to integrate with the latest technology in healthcare that provides a fast and easy in-office full-body imaging system.

With a mission to make skin cancer screenings and skin health monitoring accessible to everyone, everywhere, SkinIO provides mobile app-guided full-body imaging, automated Al-based mole-mapping and much more. As Nextech partners with SkinIO, they take on that exact mission to ensure that clients will be able to provide patients with optimal trust and assurance with imaging results.

“By integrating into Nextech, providers are able to leverage SkinIO’s unique technology directly within the proven, established workflow of their EMR,” Nextech’s president and CEO, Mike Scarbrough said. “As we continue to enhance integration opportunities for providers, we are excited to add SkinIO to that list of technologies empowering specialty physicians.”

“We are thrilled to join Nextech in furthering dermatology practices with effective, advanced, and secure imaging technology. Technology plays a huge role in doctors’ everyday lives, and we want to ensure that the technology is not only safe and HIPAA-compliant, but able to take a practice to the next level,” Kyoko Crawford, SkinIO CEO said.

About SkinIO

SkinIO is a next-generation mobile full-body imaging system that enables specialty practices to provide standardized sequential photography and mole-mapping to their patients in as little as 5-10 minutes. All that is needed is an iPad or iPhone. SkinIO's technology enables physicians to engage patients in more effectively checking their skin through accessible, high-tech imaging. For more information, visit us at www.skinio.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech’s award-winning solutions serve more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:
Wyn Partington
Chief Marketing Officer
(813) 425-9260
marketing@nextech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:48pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENTS'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:47pInc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
09:46pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 20
DJ
09:46pOasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate
AC
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
PR
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
AQ
09:44pGrain Futures Slide on Russia Concerns
DJ
09:44pLAS CAMPANAS REALTY : Announces Frank Yardman Construction Has Joined Their Preferred Builder Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.