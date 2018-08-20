Nextech and SkinIO Partner to Improve Dermatologist Workflow

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems , a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announces its new partnership with SkinIO . This partnership allows Nextech’s dermatology clients to integrate with the latest technology in healthcare that provides a fast and easy in-office full-body imaging system.



With a mission to make skin cancer screenings and skin health monitoring accessible to everyone, everywhere, SkinIO provides mobile app-guided full-body imaging, automated Al-based mole-mapping and much more. As Nextech partners with SkinIO, they take on that exact mission to ensure that clients will be able to provide patients with optimal trust and assurance with imaging results.

“By integrating into Nextech, providers are able to leverage SkinIO’s unique technology directly within the proven, established workflow of their EMR,” Nextech’s president and CEO, Mike Scarbrough said. “As we continue to enhance integration opportunities for providers, we are excited to add SkinIO to that list of technologies empowering specialty physicians.”

“We are thrilled to join Nextech in furthering dermatology practices with effective, advanced, and secure imaging technology. Technology plays a huge role in doctors’ everyday lives, and we want to ensure that the technology is not only safe and HIPAA-compliant, but able to take a practice to the next level,” Kyoko Crawford, SkinIO CEO said.

About SkinIO

SkinIO is a next-generation mobile full-body imaging system that enables specialty practices to provide standardized sequential photography and mole-mapping to their patients in as little as 5-10 minutes. All that is needed is an iPad or iPhone. SkinIO's technology enables physicians to engage patients in more effectively checking their skin through accessible, high-tech imaging. For more information, visit us at www.skinio.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech’s award-winning solutions serve more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

