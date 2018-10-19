Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nextech to Offer Educational Sessions and EMR Innovations at AAO 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, including Ophthalmology, will offer multiple educational opportunities in their booth #2262 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO), October 27 – 30 in Chicago, IL. In addition, Nextech will also showcase features and functionalities from its award-winning, cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR), IntelleChartPRO.

To better address industry shifts and educate physicians, Nextech will present several educational panel and speaking sessions at AAO addressing topics like compliance and improving patient care. Speakers and panelists include practicing Ophthalmologist and Nextech’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Montzka, Vice President of Regulatory at Nextech Courtney Tesvich, IntelleChartPRO users and industry experts. Topics will include:

  • Improve Patient Care Leveraging Clinical Efficiency — Attendees can explore the specific EMR features that can lead to saving time and increasing patient care.
  • All things Compliance — In this session, attendees can review the latest regulatory changes, future regulatory environment and learn how accurate coding and assisted compliance in an EMR can take the stress out of reporting.
  • New Innovations — This session will demonstrate the newest features of IntelleChartPRO, including upcoming enhancements like surgery planner, referral letter improvements and ASC-related solutions.
  • Switching Your EMR — This interactive panel will include Nextech end-users discussing their experiences switching to IntelleChartPRO and best practices for preparing staff and integrating a new EMR into a system.

Attendees at AAO 2018 can visit Nextech booth #2262 to experience hands-on demos of these features, book a consultation with a compliance expert, revenue cycle management specialist or an Ophthalmology practice solution expert, and so much more.

“Our teams look forward to AAO every year because it represents such a great opportunity for education and growth with some of the brightest people in our industry. We’re proud to offer our in-booth sessions this year to further engage in the conversation and deepen our partnership with clients,” said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech’s President and CEO.

“Ophthalmologists are deeply impacted by industry and regulatory changes, and often have difficulty juggling these shifts. This includes ongoing practice responsibilities and the increasing pressure to see more patients to increase the bottom line. Our technology innovations and industry expertise assist in alleviating both of these problems.”

Along with in-booth education opportunities, Nextech will also showcase the industry-leading, ophthalmology-specific EMR, IntelleChartPRO. The IRIS Registry’s integrated solution includes features such as Shared Care, adaptive template design, built-in analytics, streamlined charting and advanced drawing tools.

About Nextech
Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:
Wyn Partington
Chief Marketing Officer
(813) 425-9260
marketing@nextech.com

Nextech-Logo-JPG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pPAK SUZUKI MOTOR : JS Securities Limited - Morning Briefing
AQ
01:29pHUB POWER : IGI Securities Limited - Day Break
AQ
01:29pDANSKE BANK : Estonia plans new legal measures to combat money laundering
AQ
01:29pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases by Four in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
01:28pAfter much confusion, cabinet removes SECP chairman
AQ
01:28pDAIMLER : adjusts its earnings guidance – preliminary results for the third quarter 2018
PU
01:28pBANK AL HABIB : declares pre-tax profit of Rs9.92b
AQ
01:28pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 55/2018, 19.10.2018 19:14Determination of the consolidated text of the Company's Statute
PU
01:28pMARI PETROLEUM : profit surges 42% to Rs5.1 billion
AQ
01:27pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : EU says no cliff-edge risk from Brexit for derivatives (Oct. 18)
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.