Nextgreen Global Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

06/28/2020 | 10:44pm EDT
Skip to content
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Private Placement
Details of corporate proposal NEXTGREEN GLOBAL BERHAD ('NEXTGREEN' OR THE 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 15% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF NEXTGREEN (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 5,000,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4000
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Units 536,666,718
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 148,534,683.550
Listing Date 29 Jun 2020
Company Name NEXTGREEN GLOBAL BERHAD
Stock Name NGGB
Date Announced 26 Jun 2020
Category Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number ALA-26062020-00007


Disclaimer

Nextgreen Global Bhd published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 02:43:02 UTC
