Nextgreen Global Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

|
|
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
|
No
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
Private Placement
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
NEXTGREEN GLOBAL BERHAD ('NEXTGREEN' OR THE 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 15% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF NEXTGREEN (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')
|
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
|
5,000,000
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.4000
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
|
|
|
Units
|
536,666,718
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 148,534,683.550
|
Listing Date
|
29 Jun 2020