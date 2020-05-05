Log in
Nextgreen Global Bhd : Extension of Time for the Issuance of Annual Report to Shareholders for Year 2019 and to hold Annual General Meeting

05/05/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

Following the Movement Control Order ('MCO') period from 18 March 2020 to 12 May 2020 as announced by the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') had on 16 April 2020 granted an extension of time until 30 June 2020 for listed corporations to issue their quarterly reports and annual reports that include annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports ('Annual Report'), which are due by 30 April 2020 and 31 May 2020.

In consideration of the challenges facing by the Group during the current situation, the Board of Directors of NGGB wishes to inform that NGGB will utilise the extension of time granted by Bursa Securities for issuance of its Annual Report for the financial period ended 31 December 2019 by 30 June 2020.

The Company has also submitted an application for extension of time to hold its Fourteenth Annual General Meeting ('14th AGM') at a date not later than 28 September 2020 with Companies Commission of Malaysia pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016.

The Board of Directors of the Company will determine and announce the appropriate date to hold the 14th AGM of the Company and the issuance of the Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of 14th AGM to shareholders in due course.

Any material development on the matter will be announced accordingly.

This announcement is dated 5 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Nextgreen Global Bhd published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:28:05 UTC
