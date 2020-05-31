Nextgreen Global Bhd : Issuance of Unaudited Quarterly Report on Consolidated Results for the Financial Period ended 31 March 2020

Following the Movement Control Order period from 18 March 2020 to 9 June 2020 as announced by the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') had on 16 April 2020 granted an extension of time until 30 June 2020 for listed corporations to issue their quarterly reports which are due by and 31 May 2020.

In consideration of the challenges facing by the Company and its subsidiaries during the current situation, the Board of Directors of NGGB wishes to inform that the Company will utilise the extension of time granted by Bursa Securities for issuance of the unaudited quarterly reports for the financial period ended 31 March 2020 by 30 June 2020.

Any material development on the matter will be announced accordingly.

This announcement is dated 29 May 2020.