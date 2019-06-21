Nexus Infrastructure : Director Dealing

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Nexus Infrastructure plc (AIM: NEXS), announces that it has received notification that Alan Martin, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 20th June 2019. Mr Martin's total interest in the Company is now 92,225 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.24% of the total voting rights of the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Mr Alan Martin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each in Nexus Infrastructure plc Identification code for Nexus Infrastructure plc ordinary shares: GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 137.50p 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As above e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

Enquiries: