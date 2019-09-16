Nexus Infrastructure : Director Dealing

Nexus Infrastructure plc
('Nexus' or the 'Company')
Director Dealing
Nexus Infrastructure plc (AIM: NEXS), announces that it has received notification that Charles Sweeney, Chief Operating Officer, Nexus Infrastructure Plc, purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 13th September 2019. Mr Sweeney's total interest in the Company is now 102,629 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.27% of the total voting rights of the Company.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1)
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr Charles Sweeney
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer, Nexus Infrastructure Plc
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nexus Infrastructure plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each in Nexus Infrastructure plc
Identification code for Nexus Infrastructure plc ordinary shares: GB00BZ77SW60
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.15p
|
25,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13th September 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
Enquiries:
|
Nexus Infrastructure plc
Michael Morris, Chief Executive Officer
Alan Martin, Chief Financial Officer
|
Tel: 01376 320856
|
Numis Securities Limited
(Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Oliver Hardy (Nomad)
Heraclis Economides
Ben Stoop
|
Tel: 0207 260 1200
|
Financial Public Relations
Camarco
Ginny Pulbrook
Tom Huddart
|
Tel: 0203 757 4992
