Nexus Infrastructure : Director Dealing

09/16/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Nexus Infrastructure plc (AIM: NEXS), announces that it has received notification that Charles Sweeney, Chief Operating Officer, Nexus Infrastructure Plc, purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 13th September 2019. Mr Sweeney's total interest in the Company is now 102,629 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.27% of the total voting rights of the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Mr Charles Sweeney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, Nexus Infrastructure Plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each in Nexus Infrastructure plc

Identification code for Nexus Infrastructure plc ordinary shares: GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.15p

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

13th September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Enquiries:

Nexus Infrastructure plc

Michael Morris, Chief Executive Officer

Alan Martin, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01376 320856

Numis Securities Limited

(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Oliver Hardy (Nomad)

Heraclis Economides

Ben Stoop

Tel: 0207 260 1200

Financial Public Relations

Camarco

Ginny Pulbrook

Tom Huddart

Tel: 0203 757 4992

Disclaimer

Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:31:04 UTC
