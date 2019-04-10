Log in
Nexus Infrastructure : Director/PDMR Dealing

04/10/2019 | 06:08am EDT

10th April 2019

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 9th April 2019 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Management Responsibilities ('PDMR') listed below acquired Ordinary shares in the Company in London on 9th April 2019 at a purchase price of £2.07 per Ordinary Share through a Share Incentive Plan (the 'Scheme') which has been approved by HMRC.

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Alan Martin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Dawn Hillman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Charles Sweeney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856

Disclaimer

Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 10:07:13 UTC
