Nexus Infrastructure : Director/PDMR Dealing

10th April 2019
Nexus Infrastructure plc
('Nexus' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Dealing
In accordance with DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 9th April 2019 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Management Responsibilities ('PDMR') listed below acquired Ordinary shares in the Company in London on 9th April 2019 at a purchase price of £2.07 per Ordinary Share through a Share Incentive Plan (the 'Scheme') which has been approved by HMRC.
|
1)
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Martin
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nexus Infrastructure plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition through scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9th April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
|
1)
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dawn Hillman
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nexus Infrastructure plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition through scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9th April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
|
1)
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
|
a)
|
Name
|
Charles Sweeney
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nexus Infrastructure plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition through scheme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9th April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
Dawn Hillman
Company Secretary
Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856
Disclaimer
Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 10:07:13 UTC