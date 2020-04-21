Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexus Pharmaceuticals :, Inc. Announces Approval of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) Injection, the First and Only FDA-approved, Ready-to-Use Ephedrine Injection (50 mg/10 mL vial)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced today it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its patent-pending New Drug Application (NDA) Emerphed, the first and only premixed ephedrine in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 mL vial. With no need for compounding, diluting, or mixing, Emerphed saves valuable staff time while also reducing the potential for preparation error and waste.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005925/en/

Product photo of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) Injection. (Photo: Business Wire)

Product photo of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) Injection. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the approval of our Emerphed Injection, Nexus Pharmaceuticals is looking to streamline the standard of care in the operating room,” said Mariam S. Darsot, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

Shahid Ahmed, Chief Scientific Officer added, “By offering a premixed, ready-to-use formulation of ephedrine, we are helping to reduce precious time spent preparing drugs in the OR, as well as reducing waste and minimizing the potential for human error.”

Emerphed will be available in a ready-to-use 10 mL vial that does not require further dilution. Each vial contains 50 mg ephedrine sulfate in 0.9% sodium chloride.

About Emerphed

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Ephedrine Sulfate injection is an alpha- and beta-adrenergic agonist and a norepinephrine-releasing agent that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Emerphed can cause pressor effects with concomitant use with oxytocic drugs. Can also cause tachyphylaxis with repeated administration of ephedrine.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None

OVERDOSAGE

Overdose of Emerphed can cause a rapid rise in blood pressure. In the case of an overdose, careful monitoring of blood pressure is recommended. If blood pressure continues to rise to an unacceptable level, parenteral antihypertensive agents can be administered at the discretion of the clinician.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions during treatment: nausea, vomiting, and tachycardia.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Nexus Pharmaceuticals at (855) 642-2594 or FDA at 1-800-FDA- 1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For full prescribing information, please see the following link.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus Pharmaceuticals ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable, lifesaving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pLUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
AQ
06:31pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp
PR
06:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Wearable Patch Market 2020-2024 | Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:28pHACKETT :  invites you to participate in the 2020 First Quarter Earnings  Conference Call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
PU
06:27pPRGX GLOBAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on April 28, 2020
AQ
06:25pNEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Inc. Announces Approval of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) Injection, the First and Only FDA-approved, Ready-to-Use Ephedrine Injection (50 mg/10 mL vial)
BU
06:23pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : draws down on 6.25 billion euro credit facility
RE
06:17pUNITED AIRLINES : looks to raise $1 billion with new stock offering, shares slip
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8..
2FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Provides Business Upd..
3PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : PRGX GLOBAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on April 28, 2020
4RESONANT INC. : Resonant to Host Conference Call with Needham & Company
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand for Wireless Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group