Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection, USP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:14am EST

Immediate Availability of AP Rated Prochlorperazine Edisylate 10mg/2mL Injection

Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced today it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection, USP in 10mg/2mL vial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005614/en/

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection (Photo: Business Wire)

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection (Photo: Business Wire)

“The launch further expands our generic injectable portfolio but more importantly, it shows our commitment to meeting the increased market demand of generic injectables and mitigate the risk of future drug shortages,” said Omair Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection is immediately available in cartons of 10 vials, each containing 10mg of Prochlorperazine Edisylate. It is AP-rated generic.

For wholesaler information, please visit our website: https://www.nexuspharma.net

About Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection is indicated to control severe nausea and vomiting. It is also indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia. Prochlorperazine has not been shown effective in the management of behavioral complications in patients with mental retardation.

For prescribing information, please see following link: https://www.nexuspharma.net

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Boxed Warning

WARNING: Increased Mortality in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. Analyses of seventeen placebo-controlled trials (modal duration of 10 weeks), largely in patients taking atypical antipsychotic drugs, revealed a risk of death in drug-treated patients of between 1.6 to 1.7 times the risk of death in placebo-treated patients. Over the course of a typical 10-week controlled trial, the rate of death in drug-treated patients was about 4.5%, compared to a rate of about 2.6% in the placebo group. Although the causes of death were varied, most of the deaths appeared to be either cardiovascular (e.g., heart failure, sudden death) or infectious (e.g., pneumonia) in nature. Observational studies suggest that, similar to atypical antipsychotic drugs, treatment with conventional antipsychotic drugs may increase mortality. The extent to which the findings of increased mortality in observational studies may be attributed to the antipsychotic drug as opposed to some characteristic(s) of the patients is not clear. Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection, USP is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis (see WARNINGS).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Jury clears Chipotle in discrimination suit
AQ
10:41aBRADY : Rotating Label for faster cable troubleshooting
AQ
10:41aCovalent Collective Inc. Acquires “Colorado 16” Providing A Strong Foundation for Future Growth
GL
10:40aHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai opens assembly plant in Ethiopia
RE
10:38aDISCOVERY : HGTV'S ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' DELIVERS STELLAR FRIDAY NIGHT RATINGS
PU
10:38aCISCO : The Open vRAN Wave is Building
PU
10:38aCEMAT A/S : 21.02.19 Notice convening annual general meeting 2019
PU
10:38aCATALENT : Appoints Kay Schmidt to Lead Technical Operations
PU
10:38aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:38aENTERTAINMENT ONE : STRIKES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NASHVILLE–BASED, GRAMMY® AWARD–WINNING PRODUCER/SONGWRITER, AARON PEARCE
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
2PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Good revenue growth, above expectation.
3HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.