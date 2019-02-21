Nexus Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection, USP

Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced today it has received U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approval for Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection,
USP in 10mg/2mL vial.
“The launch further expands our generic injectable portfolio but more
importantly, it shows our commitment to meeting the increased market
demand of generic injectables and mitigate the risk of future drug
shortages,” said Omair Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer of Nexus
Pharmaceuticals.
Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection is
immediately available in cartons of 10 vials, each containing 10mg of
Prochlorperazine Edisylate. It is AP-rated generic.
For wholesaler information, please visit our website: https://www.nexuspharma.net
About Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection
Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection is indicated to control severe
nausea and vomiting. It is also indicated for the treatment of
schizophrenia. Prochlorperazine has not been shown effective in the
management of behavioral complications in patients with mental
retardation.
For prescribing information, please see following link: https://www.nexuspharma.net
About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company, specializes
in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and
generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more
streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality
FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers
dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed
most.
Boxed Warning
WARNING: Increased Mortality in Elderly Patients with
Dementia-Related Psychosis
Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with
antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. Analyses of
seventeen placebo-controlled trials (modal duration of 10 weeks),
largely in patients taking atypical antipsychotic drugs, revealed a risk
of death in drug-treated patients of between 1.6 to 1.7 times the risk
of death in placebo-treated patients. Over the course of a typical
10-week controlled trial, the rate of death in drug-treated patients was
about 4.5%, compared to a rate of about 2.6% in the placebo group.
Although the causes of death were varied, most of the deaths appeared to
be either cardiovascular (e.g., heart failure, sudden death) or
infectious (e.g., pneumonia) in nature. Observational studies suggest
that, similar to atypical antipsychotic drugs, treatment with
conventional antipsychotic drugs may increase mortality. The extent to
which the findings of increased mortality in observational studies may
be attributed to the antipsychotic drug as opposed to some
characteristic(s) of the patients is not clear. Prochlorperazine
Edisylate Injection, USP is not approved for the treatment of patients
with dementia-related psychosis (see WARNINGS).
