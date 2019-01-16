Nexus Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval of Busulfan Injection

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced today the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approval of Busulfan Injection, the company's
AP-rated therapeutic equivalent for Busulfex® 60 mg/10 mL (6 mg/1 mL).
“The FDA approval of Busulfan continues to expand our portfolio of
difficult to manufacture injectables, in addition to becoming our second
oncology generic drug,” said Omair Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer,
Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “Busulfan is currently on American
Society of Health System Pharmacists® drug shortage list. The
addition of Busulfan will continue to show our commitment to providing
patients and clinicians with access to affordable generic alternatives
to critical need medicines that have a history of shortage.”
Busulfan is expected to launch in the United States shortly in cartons
of eight single-dose vials, each containing 60 mg of busulfan in 10 mL
of clear sterile solution. It is Latex and Preservative free.
About Busulfan Injection
Busulfan is indicated for use in combination with cyclophosphamide as a
conditioning regimen prior to allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell
transplantation for chronic myelogenous leukemia.
About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company, specializes
in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and
generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more
streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality
FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers
dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed
most.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005876/en/