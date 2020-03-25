Nexus Services, Inc. : Assists Shenandoah Valley Militia and Citizens Response Unit to Help Protect the Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

As community resources are stretched to the max and civil rights abuses plague this new America, local militia and citizen support group forms to protect citizens rights and provide emergency response in times of crisis, and receives support from Nexus Services

Nexus Services, Inc. today endorsed the organization of the Shenandoah Valley Militia and Citizens Response Unit, a citizen’s brigade organization created to protect and defend the constitution of the United States and Virginia. The mission of the Shenandoah 9th District Citizen Brigade is “to Defend the Virginia Constitution and the Constitution of the United States of America, in particular the Bill of Rights – a document of containing our unalienable God-given rights, acknowledged by our Founding Fathers and granted to all free men that they may remain free.” The organization also lists a mission to ensure that “all citizens, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, physical characteristics, or national origin, shall have the right and opportunity to due process of law as established and guaranteed by the document which guides this great Nation.”

“With the rampant number of civil rights abuses we have seen across the nation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not surprising to see citizens taking a stand and demanding their rights not be violated,” said Mike Donovan, President and CEO of Nexus Services, Inc. “The America we knew and loved three weeks ago has changed, perhaps forever. I’m happy to know that freedom-loving Americans of all political affiliations, races and creeds can come together to defend their liberty. There simply isn’t anything more American than that.”

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bond securitization and services for detained individuals. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys to increase access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. “The mishandling of this pandemic, and then the reaction that has focused on government control over education and support, has forever changed the course of this county. Americans are being told to stay in their homes, being placed on mandatory lockdowns, and in some places threatened with jail if they violate those orders. This is not America and it’s surely not freedom. I have asked the law firms we fund to stand on the front lines and file any and all actions on behalf of Americans who are abused to protect their rights.”

It is interesting to note that the President of the new group, Larry Lewis, led protests against Nexus Services in March and June of 2018. The second protest ended in a dialogue between protesters and company representatives. That dialogue set a foundation for the relationship announced today. This group approached Augusta county before the crisis and were rebuffed. Nexus is proud to provide logistical support that will make it possible for these trained volunteers to provide food, medical, and security support if local residents need it during this crisis.

The following additional statement was released by Nexus President Mike Donovan:

“It is incredibly important, especially in times like these, to remember to always listen. Listen to the person you disagree with, so that you can learn about different perspectives. When you truly listen to people, you can actually reach them. I now know Larry to be a kind and loving family man. I disagree with him vehemently on many issues, as a liberal democrat I find his conservative beliefs at times reprehensible. However, I do not have to agree with someone to stand with them in a struggle to protect constitutional liberty. Dialogue has led to an organization that will absolutely save lives, during this pandemic and in future natural or civic disasters. I’m proud to stand with anyone who respects the Constitution and is willing to dedicate their lives to the principles in that document. These are brave women and men who stand ready to serve the citizens of Augusta County and the surrounding area with critical support in times of crisis. We stand ready to support them in that task.”

