Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexus partners with BitSpace to Advance Blockchain Technology in Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:40pm CEST

Scottsdale, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nexus, a cryptocurrency and blockchain enterprise is excited to announce its partnership with BitSpace, a technology company that specializes in blockchain and exponential technology. The partnership is focused on supporting decentralized internet access and associated opportunities for people throughout the world through the use of Nexus advanced blockchain technology, satellite initiatives, and BitSpace international connections. Both companies are committed to the decentralization vision, where all individuals can come together to create and use new distributed systems that better serve humanity in day-to-day life.

0_medium_bitspace.jpg


2_medium_Nexus_Icon_Top_Small.jpg


 

“I’m happy to see BitSpace looking ahead to find solutions in space that can solve problems here on earth. We look forward to working together to open up more opportunity in Europe and Low Earth Orbit.” said Colin Cantrell,  founder and chief architect of Nexus.

 

BitSpace has created a community platform in the Nordic region and will work with Nexus to arrange mutually beneficial community events and  educational conferences. They also aim to explore opportunities to connect and integrate businesses pursuing blockchain and space technologies.

Nexus and BitSpace intend to collaborate with American and Norwegian Universities to support academic research with the goal of advancing decentralized technology and associated space applications.

 

“We believe that Space Technology combined with Blockchain represents an exciting opportunity to decentralize the future and we are very excited to discover this realm with Nexus Earth,” said Manuel Lains, CEO BitSpace.

 

About Nexus:

Nexus is an innovative open-source blockchain technology and digital currency designed to improve the world through advanced peer-to-peer networks. Nexus focuses on solving the current challenges of speed and scalability in the blockchain industry and provides world-class quantum resistance through its many innovations. Enabled by its partnership with Vector Space Systems, we aspire to combine blockchain technology with ground-based MESH networks and satellites to facilitate the formation of a decentralized and distributed internet.  Nexus will enable people to take control of their personal and financial freedom, empowering humanity in the process. For more information and to see how you can help build the future, visit www.NexusEarth.com

About BitSpace:

BitSpace is a technology company that specializes in blockchain and exponential technology. Their headquarters is based in Oslo, Norway and they are now expanding their operations internationally throughout Europe. With more than 20 years collective experience within the blockchain sector they allocate their resources towards community growth, incubation, and software development. The mission at BitSpace is to help build the future through emerging technologies that include Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Space, and Virtual Reality. To find out more you can visit www.bitspace.no

 

###

Attachment 

Erica Knight
Nexus
4804063079
erica@knight.agency

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:39pU.S. Communities, an OMNIA Partner, Announces Withdrawal from NIGP Cooperative Accreditation
BU
08:38pCAMPBELL SOUP : Proxy fight looms as new investors ramp up pressure on Campbell Soup
RE
08:38pNew Bioresources Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at China University of Science and Technology (One-pot Synthesis of High Value-added...
AQ
08:38pBarington/hilco acquisition corp. receives nasdaq delisting notice
GL
08:37pAT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Jersey (Aug. 30)
AQ
08:37pTELECOM EGYPT : Business News Wrap-up
AQ
08:37pLGC CAPITAL : leading Jamaican Medical Cannabis Company, Global Canna Labs, to plant 220,000 square feet of "premium" Jamaican cannabis over the next 6 weeks and also announces formal Jamaican deal closing
AQ
08:37pSCATEC SOLAR ASA : Scatec Solar increases its ownership in three operating plan
PU
08:37pHusson University’s Incoming Fall Class is Largest Ever
GL
08:36pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Florida (Aug. 30)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.