NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba

CANCÚN, Mexico, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is consolidated as the operator with the largest activity on the island of Cuba, moving 900,000 passengers from Canada, Europe and Latin America in their current destinations which are: Havana, Varadero, Cayo Largo, Cayo Santa Maria, Cayo Coco, Camaguey, Holguin, Manzanillo and Santiago de Cuba, and starting this December will also include Cienfuegos in their offer.



New destination





With more than 20 years of experience and with own structure on the island made up by more than 130 employees, NexusTours has successfully managed this important operation, with a range of products designed to the different needs of all types of travelers, and the most complete client service on each destination.

In parallel direction and without losing its DNA as Local experts, NexusTours has launched their on-line distribution platform NexusCube, which aims to be a technological game-changer for the sector by offering modern tools to Travel Partners that facilitate the growth of their businesses, and offer them NexusTours own services in destination with immediate confirmation through new channels such as:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPP https://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

With this tools is possible to access to more than 200 self-contracted hotel establishments, a complete program of activities, many of them exclusive or with added values, circuits by the island, all type of transportation (shared, private and luxury from all airports and ports), rent-a-car and 24/7 customer service, within the now 10 destinations of the island, sharing the same quality and satisfaction standards as those in the 18 countries and 51 NexusTours destinations distributed in Mexico, Central America and Latin America.

"With the addition of Cienfuegos to the current offer in Cuba, we have achieved our goal of being the number one tour operator in this important Caribbean destination. In addition and thanks to our NexusCube platform, we intend to become the one-stop-shop for our travel partners and their guests, offering online confirmation of all the products that make up our extensive portfolio on the island. We hope for 2019 to also be leaders in the distribution for Cuba, based as always in our experience, quality of service and product selection," pointed Ruben Gutierrez President Destination Services for Sunwing Travel Group.

ABOUT US

We are the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Our operational offices are located in 18 countries and across 52 destinations. As local experts in the destinations we serve, our specialty is providing all the in-destination services that our travel partners’ clients may require during their trip. This includes an expansive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services including shared, private and luxury transportation from all airports and ports, more than 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service in all of the destinations we serve.

Our main objective is to offer customers exemplary service and differentiated products. Our Nexus Collection catalogue is comprised of more than 600 exclusive activities with added value; as well as our own transportation fleet of modern vehicles ranging from vans to buses, all equipped with free Wi-Fi. We also offer comprehensive customer service for clients with our 24/7 Contact Centre, customer service teams in destination and our Post-Travel department.

Recently, we launched one of the most exciting modern technological solutions for the distribution of touristic services called NexusCube. This new platform will offer our travel partners the best online solutions to increase their business and will allow them to access immediate confirmations for all our services through the following:

As part of Sunwing Travel Group, our clients include Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group; plus more than 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico and Europe.

For more information please visit:

https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

For general inquiries related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutiérrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

NexusTours





