Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexusTours reports strong growth of online sales at World Travel Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 06:00pm EST

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours reported last week that their NexusCube booking platform had seen a strong uptake in users following its implementation 12 months ago, that in turn had generated a significant growth in online sales. The announcement was made by Ruben Gutierrez, President of Destination Services, at the World Travel Market in London which took place this year between November 4 and 7, 2019.

Gutierrez added, “This has been an exciting and transformative year for NexusTours, in which we have been able to harness the latest technology to offer our trade partners a powerful booking engine, while continuing to optimize the service levels that we offer to our end customers. The NexusCube platform has enabled us to become not only Local Experts but Local Experts Online. The platform now includes over 16,000 hotels worldwide together with thousands of our most popular tours and excursions across our destinations; offering our trade partners even more flexibility when planning their customers' vacations.”

The leading destination management company that offers tours and services in 19 countries and 56 destinations across the Caribbean, Central America and North America had a full schedule of meetings during the event where they presented the NexusCube to leading hotel chains and travel partners from across the globe.

Representing NexusTours at the event were: Ruben Gutierrez, President of Destination Services; Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product; Nadia Younes, Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC; Sham Ganiwalla, Business Development Director Europe & ME; Nora Blasco, Corporate Director Service Center, and Nadia Galvan, Regional Contract Manager.

Nora Blasco, Corporate Director Service Center, was also present and attended a series of meetings with companies specializing in group travel along with sourcing opportunities to optimize XML integrations for the new booking platform.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor - malfonzo@nexustours.com
Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing - pgutierrez@nexustours.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c6042e7-55b4-484b-8939-5fc6dd8340c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c55915-0339-496b-80b3-59907afaf0b4

Primary Logo

NexusTours World Travel Market

NexusTours World Travel Market
NexusTours World Travel Market

NexusTours World Travel Market

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors of Important November 22nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – ERI
GL
06:18pBNP PARIBAS : Revamps Compliance After Sanctions Violations Settlement
DJ
06:18pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:16pAZZ : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds AZZ Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AZZ
BU
06:16pBLACKROCK ENHANCED GOVERNMENT FUND : Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer
BU
06:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – OSTK
GL
06:14pALIBABA WILL RAISE UP TO $12.9 BILLION IN HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
06:12pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
06:12pWESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency
DJ
06:12pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
2LAIX INC. : LAIX INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
3Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to USANA Kids Eat
4SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. : SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group