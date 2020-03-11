NexusTours sponsoring Olympic windsurfing athlete Ignacio Berenguer in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Log in
03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CANCUN, Mexico, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours will be heading to Tokyo, Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympics to represent Mexico with windsurfing athlete Ignacio Berenguer. The destination management company is sponsoring Ignacio Berenguer for the monumental event, marking the first time a windsurfer from Cancun has ever qualified for the Olympic Games.

“At Nexus, we recognize the value that sports bring and how they enhance people’s lives. That is why we are proud to sponsor a talented athlete such as Ignacio, who has demonstrated his strong values that align with ours as an organization. We have been supporting Ignacio’s career as a windsurfer for two years and are immensely impressed with his passion and motivation in reaching his goals. It is an honor to now be able to accompany him on his journey to Tokyo,” said Ruben Gutierrez, President of Sunwing Destination Services/ NexusTours.

Ignacio competed in the Miami World Cup Series which took place in 2020 from January 19th to the 25th. He was part of the RS:X Men's Windsurfer category, in which he faced other international and Mexican competitors and came in at second place, qualifying for the Olympics.

“This achievement was possible due to the support of my sponsors. Thanks to them, I am able to carry out international training prior to competitions and focus on improving my techniques and being prepared for important events. Prior to the Miami series I spent a month in Europe training with the Spanish team, which helped me get in shape and ready for this competition, “said Berenguer.

NexusTours will continue to support Berenguer and accompany him throughout his upcoming tournaments and training all the way to the 2020 Olympic Games.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 20 countries and across 58 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor - malfonzo@nexustours.com                                                                            
Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing - pgutierrez@nexustours.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea42960c-8567-4a2b-a27e-fdc04548466a.

Primary Logo

Ignacio Berenguer - NexusTours

Ignacio Berenguer - NexusTours

