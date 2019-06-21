Niantic, Inc. and WB Games Announce Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Global Launch Begins in the United States and United Kingdom

The Wizarding World Merges With The Real World In the Advanced AR Mobile Game Rolling Out Worldwide

Ready your wands! Niantic, Inc. and WB Games today announced the official launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite™ in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The highly anticipated augmented reality (AR) real-world mobile game is co-published and co-developed by Niantic, Inc. and WB Games under the Portkey Games label, and will launch in additional countries around the world in the days ahead. Players in the launch regions can download the game for free starting today on the App Store for iPhone, Google Play for Android devices and the Samsung Galaxy Apps Store for Samsung devices.

“Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey for fans of the Wizarding World, opening up virtual doorways to remarkable adventures in the world around them,” said John Hanke, Founder and CEO, Niantic. “Everything we’ve learned about augmented reality and real-world game design over the last seven years has been poured into this game.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Niantic, the AR gaming market leader, for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to create a deeply magical and immersive Wizarding World experience for our Portkey Games label,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “If you are a wizard or witch who always felt the magic was really all around you, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’s combination of unique narrative and cutting-edge AR technology will let you live out that fan fantasy.”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is built on the Niantic Real World Platform, and created using the game design and content creation expertise of WB Games San Francisco. As new recruits of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, players will investigate the chaotic magical activity that is leaking into the Muggle world and work together to solve the mystery of this Calamity. Players will be able to explore their real-world neighborhoods and cities to discover mysterious artifacts, cast spells, and encounter fantastic beasts and iconic characters along the way.

To stay up to date on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, please visit www.harrypotterwizardsunite.com to receive the latest information about the game, and follow the game on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video game experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Niantic, Inc.

Niantic, Inc., is the world’s leading Augmented Reality and mobile real-world company, building engaging applications that merge cutting-edge technology with gaming experiences that foster exploration, discovery, and social interaction. Originally incubated within Google, Niantic spun out in 2015 with investments from Google, The Pokémon Company, and Nintendo. The company closed $245 million in Series C funding in January 2019 from IVP, aXiomatic Gaming, Battery Ventures, Causeway Media Partners, CRV and Samsung Ventures. Prior financing includes $200 million in 2017 from Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin Venture Partners, You & Mr. Jones and NetEase, Inc, and a follow-on from Alsop Louie Partners. The company’s immersive Real World Platform powers the ground-breaking AR games Pokémon GO and Ingress, which are available on the App Store and Google Play. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is Niantic, Inc.’s third game, co-developed with WB Games. For more information on Niantic, visit www.nianticlabs.com.

