Nicholas T. Hariton Announces Acquisition of Securities in Applied Inventions Management Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2018) - Nicholas T. Hariton ("Mr. Hariton" or the "Acquiror"), a director of Applied Inventions Management Corp., ("AIM" or the "Corporation") announced the acquisition of securities of AIM. This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition of securities of AIM.

Effective October 5, 2018, Mr. Hariton acquired 350,000 class A subordinate voting shares (the "Class A Shares") in the capital of the AIM at a price of $0.05 per Class A share pursuant to the exercise of 350,000 stock options of the Corporation.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror owned 1,250 Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing 0.1% of the total outstanding Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation. The Acquiror also owned 10,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares ("Class B Shares"), representing 0.1% of the total outstanding Class B Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

As a result of the acquisition of the Class A Shares, the Acquiror now has ownership and control over 351,250 Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 30.8% of the total outstanding Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation and 10,000 Class B Shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing 0.1% of the total outstanding Class B Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

The Class A Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of AIM, as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Class A Shares or other securities of AIM or the disposition of all or a portion of the Acquiror's shareholdings in AIM, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

A copy of the Early Warning Report of the Acquiror with respect to the foregoing filed under applicable securities laws is available under AIM's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Nicholas T. Hariton

Tel: 213-687-8557