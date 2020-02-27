Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nick Stavropoulos, Leading Utility Safety Expert, Joins Urbint as Chief Safety Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbint, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for utility safety and risk reduction, today announced that Nick Stavropoulos has joined the company as its first Chief Safety Advisor. Stavropoulos brings decades of experience leading the nation’s top utilities through some of the industry’s biggest challenges to his new advisory role at Urbint. Stavropoulos was recently appointed Chief Safety Advisor at NiSource and previously served as President and COO of Pacific Gas & Electric, two of the nation’s largest utility companies.

As Chief Safety Advisor, Stavropoulos will provide vital expertise to Urbint on how to maximize the safety impact that its artificial intelligence-powered risk reduction technology can have on major utilities.

“Nick is the leading force in utility safety, and it’s an honor to welcome him as a critical advisor,” said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. “Nick joining Urbint is a tremendous endorsement of the role our technology will play in the future of the energy industry.”

“The energy industry is at a crossroads, and it is clear that the only way for utilities to meet the safety and emissions reduction demands of the 21st century is through technology,” said Nick Stavropoulos. “Urbint’s technology is transforming America’s energy delivery landscape, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the company as it leads the industry into a new era of safety and reliability with artificial intelligence.”

Stavropoulos has led several of the country’s largest natural gas and utility companies, and is known for his work advising gas utilities on new safety measures. Before joining PG&E, Stavropoulos served as Chief Operating Officer for National Grid USA, and held several leadership positions at KeySpan Energy Delivery.

About Urbint

Urbint uses artificial intelligence to empower utilities and infrastructure operators to predict and prevent threats, making communities safer and more resilient. Urbint’s technology leverages proprietary Models of the World and machine learning to enable risk-driven decision making, enhancing safety, reliability, and affordability — all while reducing emissions.

Urbint partners with over 40 utilities, including 9 of the top 10 largest gas utilities in North America. Urbint’s customers include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy among others.

To learn more, visit urbint.com. Follow us on Twitter @urbint.

Media Contact
Eugene Hunt
Trevi Communications for Urbint
978-750-0333 x.101
gene@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d331f1b-2f46-488c-9c66-cf8cf2b0982c.

Primary Logo

Nick Stavropoulos

Chief Safety Advisor, Urbint

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : :Valuation of Investment Properties for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
PU
09:57aACUSHNET : 4Q 2019 News Release
PU
09:57aCONVATEC : Brian May appointed Non-Executive Director 27 February 2020
PU
09:57aSPHERIX INCORPORATED : SEC Filing - S-1/A
PU
09:57aPROFILE & SOFTWARE A E : Announcement 1443/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
09:57aYAT SING : Postponement of board meeting
PU
09:57aZEDGE : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
09:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of Results of Covered Bondholder Meetings
PU
09:57aPEMBROKE VCT : Offer for subscription - over allotment facility
PU
09:57aNASDAQ : Auction result of T-bills - RIKV 20 0715 - RIKV 20 1116
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
3Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : finance boss to leave as losses deepen
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group