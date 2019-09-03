Nickcola Wallace Joins HomeCare Connect as Complex Care Transition Manager

HomeCare Connect, which manages home health services in the workers’ compensation industry, has hired Michelle “Nickcola” Wallace, CAPS as Complex Care Transition Manager. Wallace ensures that seriously injured workers receive appropriate home modifications and durable medical equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005064/en/

Nickcola Wallace has joined HomeCare Connect as Complex Care Transition Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Early intervention is the key,” Wallace said. “The sooner the home is prepared for the injured worker, the sooner they can be discharged. Being at home is better for the injured worker and their family and can save thousands of dollars a day on facility fees.”

For the past 12 years, Wallace has held high-level positions with complex care companies in group health and workers’ compensation, most recently as Home Modification Specialist, Catastrophic/Complex Care for Orchid Medical. Earlier, she served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Airforce for eight years.

“Nickcola’s strong organizational and interpersonal skills and complex care expertise make her ideal for overseeing home modification and DME programs,” said HomeCare Connect Partner Vonesa Wenzel. “We are happy to have her on our team.”

Wallace holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Medaille College in Buffalo, New York, where she also earned her bachelors. In addition, she is a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPs), a designation program that teaches the technical, business management and customer service skills essential to modifying homes for disabled and/or aging populations.

About HomeCare Connect

Specializing in catastrophic cases, HomeCare Connect focuses exclusively on managing the quality and cost of home health, DME, home modifications, prosthetics and orthotics, and medical supplies for workers’ compensation patients and payers. With more than 18,000 directly contracted network providers, its services include nursing, home infusion, respiratory therapy, and speech and occupational therapy. HomeCare Connect’s partners consolidated their 20-plus years of workers’ compensation experience into offerings and service standards that ensure that injured workers receive excellent care in the fastest time frames at the most affordable prices. Based near Orlando, the privately held company serves clients nationally and can be reached at www.homecareconnect.com or 855-223-2228.

