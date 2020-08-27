Nickel Institute : Joint Due Diligence Standard for Copper, Lead, Nickel and Zinc Open for Public Consultation

The Copper Mark, the International Lead Association (ILA), the International Zinc Association (IZA), the Nickel Institute and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) are pleased to announce that the Joint Due Diligence Standard for Copper, Lead, Nickel and Zinc has been published for consultation.

The five organizations are collaborating to develop a joint Standard to enable companies to comply with the London Metal Exchange (LME) Responsible Sourcing requirements. With this collaboration, partner organizations expect to significantly reduce administrative burdens, minimize costs and provide a mechanism for brands to meet LME requirements using a single framework.

The public consultation period is open from 27 August 2020 to 30 September 2020. Interested stakeholders may access the Standard here, and the feedback form here. Completed feedback forms should be submitted via email to [email protected]. Please note that submissions after 30 September 2020 will not be considered.