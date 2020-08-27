Nickel Institute : Joint Due Diligence Standard for Copper, Lead, Nickel and Zinc Open for Public Consultation

The Copper Mark, the International Lead Association (ILA), the International Zinc Association (IZA), the Nickel Institute and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) are pleased to announce that the Joint Due Diligence Standard for Copper, Lead, Nickel and Zinc has been published for consultation.
The five organizations are collaborating to develop a joint Standard to enable companies to comply with the London Metal Exchange (LME) Responsible Sourcing requirements. With this collaboration, partner organizations expect to significantly reduce administrative burdens, minimize costs and provide a mechanism for brands to meet LME requirements using a single framework.
The public consultation period is open from 27 August 2020 to 30 September 2020. Interested stakeholders may access the Standard here, and the feedback form here. Completed feedback forms should be submitted via email to [email protected]. Please note that submissions after 30 September 2020 will not be considered.
Please join us for an informative webinar to introduce the joint Standard, explain the focus of this public consultation and provide further details on the support available to brands to comply with the LME's requirements.
LME Responsible Sourcing: Track A compliance for copper, lead, nickel and zinc brands
When: Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 9 a.m. CET / 3 p.m. CDT / 4.30 p.m. ACST - REGISTER HERE
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PDT - REGISTER HERE
Development of the Joint Due Diligence Standard for Copper, Lead, Nickel and Zinc
Facilitated by The Copper Mark, a working group has been established to develop the joint Standard to enable brands' compliance with the LME Responsible Sourcing requirements. The group also includes other interested commodity associations and multi-metal company representatives, along with the OECD and LME. Through the working group, the partner organizations will implement a clearly defined roadmap to ensure copper, lead, nickel and zinc brands will be able to rely on the shared framework to respond to the LME before June 2022. The process includes four main phases:
Phase 1 - 2019 / early 2020: Development of the roadmap and formation of the working group (completed)
Phase 2 - 2020: Development of the joint Due Diligence Standard and Tool, including a public consultation (in progress)
Phase 3 - Early 2021: Pilot implementation of the joint Due Diligence Standard.
Phase 4 - 2021 / early 2022: Independent third-party OECD Alignment Assessment and application for approval by LME as Track A 'OECD-aligned external standard'.
