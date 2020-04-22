Nickel resource significantly expanded in Tasmania to support PFS 0 04/22/2020 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For Immediate Release 22 April 2020 NQ Minerals Plc (the "Company" or "NQ Minerals") Nickel resource significantly expanded in Tasmania to support PFS Highlights: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been issued by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants

Pty Ltd ("Snowden") for the Barnes Hill Nickel Project to include lower grade Ni material. The new expanded resource has increased substantially to 25Mt @ 0.6% Nickel ("Ni") and 0.05% Cobalt ("Co") on a 0.25% Ni cut-off grade.

Pty Ltd ("Snowden") for the Barnes Hill Nickel Project to include lower grade Ni material. The new expanded resource has increased substantially to 25Mt @ 0.6% Nickel ("Ni") and 0.05% Cobalt ("Co") on a 0.25% Ni cut-off grade. Metallurgical testwork has supported an updated flowsheet that will serve as the base case in the current Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). A metallurgical simulation model of the mass and energy balances of the central processing circuits has been completed to allow appropriate sizing of plant equipment and to support subsequent design work.

Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). A metallurgical simulation model of the mass and energy balances of the central processing circuits has been completed to allow appropriate sizing of plant equipment and to support subsequent design work. The updated flowsheet includes three stage leaching that utilises the full laterite profile. Low grade material is also upgraded through screening to be used in the third neutralization stage.

A residue filtration section has also been added that will allow for dry stacking of laterite waste back into the original pit. This removes the need for a tailings dam at the nickel mine. London listed NQ Minerals Plc (AQUIS: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF), the base and precious metals producer at the Hellyer Gold Mine ("Hellyer") in Tasmania Australia, is pleased to announce progress on the flowsheet being developed for the Barnes Hill nickel and cobalt project. NQ Minerals is funding this development work through its investment in Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd ("TEM"). Following further metallurgical testwork and initial engineering works, an updated flowsheet has been developed for the PFS. This updated flowsheet enables utilisation of lower grade feed for neutralisation of the process solutions after Ni and Co extraction. Accordingly, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan deposits has been released covering all types of potential feed material. David Lenigas, Chairman of NQ Minerals, commented: "The completion of this testwork and commencement of engineering sees the Barnes Hill project starting to take on physical shape. The lower cut-off Mineral Resource estimates for Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan provides support for our long-term plans for the Beaconsfield region, and this larger tonnage of 25 million tonnes, versus 14 million tonnes previously reported, could supply a plant of the planned scale for well over 20 years. Our close proximity to the deep-water port at Bell Bay in Tasmania also suggests opportunities to import and blend in high-grade ore to boost feed grades and extend the life of the Barnes Hill mine even further. 1 We are actively examining the ability to achieve further enhance economics by planning this downstream development to take advantage of our plans for the adjacent Beaconsfield Gold site. We expect to make an announcement on the final plant location in the near term. We are already speaking to off-takers and battery industry players and believe there is strong support for this development." Testwork to Establish the PFS Flowsheet Metallurgical testwork has supported an updated flowsheet that will serve as the basis for the current PFS. A metallurgical simulation model, providing a detailed understanding of the mass and energy balances across the central processing operations has now been completed. It was designed using the well-respected METSIM software. The outputs of this model will allow appropriate sizing of plant equipment and support subsequent design work. The METSIM model, alongside other cost inputs, will also allow estimation of a new ore reserve (replacing the ore reserve issued by Snowden in 2010) for the Barnes Hill North and South deposits. The ore reserve will include pit design and the delivery of a mining schedule covering the initial years of planned operations. The updated flowsheet includes three stage leaching that allows utilization of the full laterite profile including limonite, transitional, saprolite and saprock material. Blends of higher grade material will feed the initial two leaching stages. In addition, a screened fraction of low grade material is used in the third neutralization stage. This updated flowsheet is based on laboratory testwork completed over recent months. For the testwork, TEM selected a purposive sample of intersections from the 2019 air-core drilling. The samples were checked for representativeness against the Barnes Hill resource. Following this, 90 drilled intersections were sent to the Beijing General Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("BGRIMM"), a well-established Chinese laboratory with expertise in multi-stage leaching. These samples totally 518.5kg. The testwork applied sequential sulphuric acid leaching with varied blends of feed. In the first stage a blend of limonite/transitional/saprolite was processed with a high dosage of acid at a leaching temperature of 95degC. This was followed by a further stage of leaching of saprolite/saprock feed in an autoclave, where no additional acid was added but the temperature was raised to 160degC. A screened large-sized fraction from the saprock domain was then used for a neutralisation stage. This was ground and used in a tertiary leach to commence neutralisation, with no additional acid added. Results supported the ability to achieve overall Nickel and Cobalt extraction of over 90% across all three leaching stages with an acid consumption of 509kg/t feed. In accordance with the current plant design, this acid will be entirely supplied by utilising waste streams from the roasting of Hellyer's gold and silver-bearing pyrite concentrate, which will separately produce gold/silver doré bars and copper/zinc intermediates. Testwork also included beneficiation testwork, including dry and wet screening, magnetic separation and gravity upgrading. As expected, wet screening produced strong results, particularly for saprock material. This was then built into the testwork, with a screened fraction of saprock providing a high-Mg neutralisation feed stock. Further Development Progress In addition to examining leaching, some initial filtration testwork has been performed. On the basis of those first-pass results, which are consistent with experiences at other comparable nickel laterite 2 projects, an updated filtration section has also been added to the plant design that will allow for dry stacking of laterite waste back into the original pit. This removes the need for a tailings dam at the nickel mine. The improved flowsheet further enhances the project's green credentials, with ore-based neutralisation reducing the CO2 footprint and dry stacking enabling the refilled mining pit to be rehabilitated to close to its original form. The project already benefits from its Tasmania location where it will be able to be supplied by 100% renewable hydroelectric and wind power. NQ Minerals believes that these advantages make the Barnes Hill project environmentally attractive relative to peer projects. This is expected to be increasingly important in the Electric Vehicle supply chain where cradle-to-grave emissions assessment is becoming more prominent. NQ Minerals is in initial discussions with battery industry players regarding the future development of the project. Expanded Mineral Resource Estimate for Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan The Barnes Hill Project is composed of four resources, all located within 2km of each other. Mining lease 1872P/M hosts the Barnes Hill North and South deposits, while Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan ("Scotts/Vulcan") occur primarily within exploration license EL2/2017 which is adjacent to the liming lease. All licenses are 100% owned by TEM. On the basis of work done so far, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been issued by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd for the Barnes Hill Nickel Project to include the lower grade Ni material. The expanded resource now totals 25Mt @ 0.6% Ni and 0.05% Co at a 0.25% Ni cut-off (indicated and inferred) as shown in Table 1 below. This complements the 0.5% Ni cut-off Mineral Resource estimate released on 25 November 2019. That previously announced resource (with a higher Ni cut-off) will still provide the main supply into the first two stages of leaching. Snowden found the revised lower cut-off grade to be reasonable assuming a standard open-pit mining approach with low- to-moderate selectivity and that it is commensurate with the cut-off grade used at similar deposits where beneficiation through screening is applicable. 3 Table 1: Barnes Hill Project Mineral Resource Estimates 2020 Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan ("SV") Mineral Resource Estimate at a 0.25% Ni cut-off Domain Class Tonnes (kt) Ni % Co % MgO % Fe2O3 % SiO2 % Transitional Inferred 2,311 0.53 0.09 3.5 44.3 28.4 Saprolite Inferred 3,222 0.74 0.05 12.0 29.6 39.0 Saprock Inferred 7,309 0.49 0.02 27.2 15.3 42.5 SV Total Inferred 12,842 0.56 0.04 19.1 24.1 39.1 Barnes Hill ("BH") North & South Mineral Resource Estimate at a 0.25% Ni cut-off Domain Class Tonnes (kt) Ni % Co % MgO % Fe2O3 % SiO2 % Limonite Indicated 1,874 0.37 0.11 1.3 53.3 16.3 Limonite Inferred 242 0.40 0.07 1.9 45.5 26.2 Limonite Total Indicated & 2,117 0.38 0.10 1.4 52.4 17.4 Inferred Transitional Indicated 444 0.53 0.08 3.4 39.8 29.2 Transitional Inferred 10 0.67 0.12 4.0 48.2 25.4 Transitional Total Indicated & 454 0.54 0.08 3.4 40.0 29.1 Inferred Saprolite Indicated 4,663 0.77 0.05 11.5 27.1 39.0 Saprolite Inferred 817 0.61 0.05 12.7 24.8 43.3 Saprolite Total Indicated & 5,480 0.75 0.05 11.7 26.8 39.6 Inferred Saprock Indicated 2,559 0.57 0.02 27.9 12.8 41.9 Saprock Inferred 1,315 0.47 0.02 25.0 14.7 42.9 Saprock Total Indicated & 3,874 0.53 0.02 26.9 13.4 42.2 Inferred All Domains Indicated 9,540 0.63 0.06 13.5 29.0 34.9 All Domains Inferred 2,384 0.51 0.04 18.4 21.4 41.3 BH Total Indicated & 11,925 0.60 0.05 14.5 27.5 36.1 Inferred Barnes Hill Project, BH & SV Total Mineral Resource Estimates at a 0.25% Ni cut-off Domain Class Tonnes (kt) Ni % Co % MgO % Fe2O3 % SiO2 % All Domains Indicated & 24,767 0.58 0.05 16.89 25.74 37.66 Project Total Inferred Notes: 1) Please refer to the end of this section for the Competent Persons statements; 2) the Mineral Resource is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) with required tables included in the appendix; 3) Some rounding related discrepancies may occur in the totals. The Mineral Resources were estimated using block models, constructed using a parent cell size of 25 mE by 25 mN by 1 mRL for Barnes Hill and 50 mE by 50 mN by 1 mRL for Scotts-Vulcan, constrained within the wireframed domains of the interpreted laterite layers. Grades were estimated using ordinary block kriging for both the Barnes Hill deposit and Scotts-Vulcan. Search ellipses and estimation parameters were based on the results of the variography, along with consideration of the 4 drill spacing and geometry of the mineralisation. Global average density values were applied to the blocks according to the domain based on density measurements of diamond drill core. The Barnes Hill and Scotts-Vulcan Mineral Resource estimates have been classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources for the Barnes Hill deposit have been classified as a combination of Indicated and Inferred Resources, while the Scotts-Vulcan resource has been classified as an Inferred Resource. The classification was developed by Snowden based on an assessment of the nature and quality of the drilling, sampling and assaying methods; drill spacing; confidence in the geological interpretation; and results of the model validation. The Mineral Resource is limited to the Limonite, Transitional, Saprolite and Saprock domains, with lower-Ni,higher-Fe domains above the limonite excluded. At Barnes Hill, where drilling is approximately 50 mN by 50 mE or better and the thickness is greater than 2 m, the resource has been classified as an Indicated Resource. Areas that are not supported by a 50 mN by 50 mE drill spacing or are less than 1 m in thickness have been assigned an Inferred classification. At Scotts-Vulcan, blocks within approximately 125 m of a drillhole have been classified as an Inferred Resource, with extrapolation beyond that excluded. About NQ Minerals NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company regularly updates the market on Hellyer's operational and financial performance and these updates can be views on NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com. -END- Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resources The information in this report that relates to the Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan ("Scotts- Vulcan") Mineral Resource estimate is based on information compiled by Snowden and reviewed by Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Elizabeth Haren is employed as an associate consultant by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd and a consultant to Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd. Payment for work completed is not contingent on any particular outcome of the work. Elizabeth Haren has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Elizabeth Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. 5 Competent Person's Statement- General The information in this report that relates to the Hellyer and Barnes Hill project is based on information (third party consultants) compiled by Roger Jackson, an Executive Director of the Company, who is a 20+ year Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form and context in which the relevant data appears. For further information, please contact: NQ Minerals plc David Lenigas, Chairman lenigas@nqminerals.com Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer colin.sutherland@nqminerals.comTel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America) Media Enquiries: Graham Herring IFC Advisory graham.herring@investor-focus.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 7793 839 024 (United Kingdom) Corporate Adviser: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge/Liza Vasilyeva Tel: +44 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom) 6 Appendix: JORC Code (2012) Tables for both Scotts Hill/Mt Vulcan and Barnes Hill Part 1: Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan Mineral Resource Estimate 2020 JORC Table 1 - Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut • The bulk of the data used for resource estimation is techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised based on the logging and sampling of air-core industry standard measurement tools drilling (approximately 94% of the data). appropriate to the minerals under • Air-core drilling from 1997 was sampled at 1 m investigation, such as downhole gamma intervals using a PVC or aluminium scoop to obtain sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). an average weight of 0.7 kg per sample. For the These examples should not be taken as 2019 drilling, an average of 0.38kg was collected by limiting the broad meaning of sampling. spearing from each drilled metre. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure • The sample was pulverised and split to 200 g from sample representivity and the appropriate which a 20 g subsample was taken for x-ray calibration of any measurement tools or fluorescence (XRF) and loss on ignition (LOI) systems used. analysis. • Aspects of the determination of • Diamond drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals with mineralisation that are Material to the Public occasional smaller length samples taken where Report. appropriate due to mineralisation boundaries. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- • A total of 67 drillholes totalling 816 m have been techniques hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, drilled at the Scotts-Vulcan deposit, comprising 62 sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, air-core drillholes (50 mm diameter) and five PQ triple or standard tube, depth of diamond triple tube diamond drillholes. tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and • Diamond drillholes were completed using triple recovery chip sample recoveries and results assessed. tube to enhance core recoveries. Core recovery was • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery recorded throughout drillholes with core recovery and ensure representative nature of the typically exceeding 90%. samples. • Recovery of air-core drill samples was generally • Whether a relationship exists between sample reasonable based on a visual assessment, with recovery and grade and whether sample bias relatively few damp or wet samples. Samples with may have occurred due to preferential "poor" recovery were not assayed and recorded as loss/gain of fine/coarse material. "No Sample". • Recovered drill sample weights were recorded for a total of 90 samples from the 2019 Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd (TEM) air-core drilling program. Analysis of the wet sample weights (including the weight of the speared laboratory fraction) indicates an average whole bag sample weight of approximately 6.1 kg was attained from each drilled metre, with a total of 3 samples (of 90), or 3.3% of the dataset, with sample weights below 1 kg on a wet basis. 7 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • There is no relationship between sample recovery and grade as far as Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd (Snowden) is aware. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Air-core drillholes were logged at 1 m intervals with geologically and geotechnically logged to a chip trays of each metre collected as a geological level of detail to support appropriate Mineral record and photos taken of all chip trays. Resource estimation, mining studies and • Diamond drillholes were logged over geological metallurgical studies. intervals ranging from centimetres to several • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative metres. Core photos were taken of each tray in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) throughout the hole. photography. • Where logging exists, all intervals were logged. • The total length and percentage of the Logging includes the interval colour and rock relevant intersections logged. type/laterite horizon. Subsampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • For diamond drillholes, all core was cut in half using techniques quarter, half or all core taken. a diamond core saw and 1 m half-core samples and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, submitted for assay. PQ diamond drillhole samples preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or weighed more than 5 kg and up to 10 kg in fresher dry. rock samples. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • Air-core drillholes were tube sampled with a appropriateness of the sample preparation separate sample taken for each metre. Duplicate technique. samples and standard samples were also submitted • Quality control procedures adopted for all as a quality control measure. subsampling stages to maximise • Field split duplicates and standards were initially representivity of samples. submitted at the rate of approximately 1:50. No • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is blanks were submitted. No coarse split or blind representative of the in-situ material resubmissions have been completed. • Whilst the average sample size for the 1997 air- collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. core drilling is somewhat small, it is considered • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the reasonable given the nature of the drilling, grain grain size of the material being sampled. size and grade variability. The samples collected for the 2019 drilling are considered to be too small and larger samples are required to reduce the sampling error and improve precision and representivity. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of • All samples were submitted to the ALS Laboratory assay data the assaying and laboratory procedures used in Brisbane for assay by lithium borate fusion XRF and and whether the technique is considered (laboratory method ME-XRF12), with LOI at 1,000°C laboratory partial or total. by thermo gravimetric analysis (TGA). Of these, tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, three potential fibrous sample were redirected on handheld XRF instruments, etc, the to ALS Perth to have the same method applied with parameters used in determining the analysis additional safety protocols in place. including instrument make and model, • Samples were logged and tracked via the reading times, calibrations factors applied laboratory's internal LIMS system. and their derivation, etc. • Laboratory sample preparation involved: • Nature of quality control procedures adopted − Any samples that did not airdry overnight were (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external oven dried at a maximum of 120°C laboratory checks) and whether acceptable − Entire sample initially crushed to 90% passing 2 levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and mm and split using a riffle splitter precision have been established. − A sample split of up to 1 kg was pulverised to 95% passing 106 µm − 0.66 g subsample was analysed by fused bead XRF with a lower detection limit 0.005% Ni and 0.001% Co. • QAQC procedures implemented by Proto Resources & Investments Ltd (Proto) for the 1997 drilling included the submission of certified standards, duplicate samples and pulp duplicates. 8 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • TEM inserted certified reference materials (CRMs) and field duplicates into the sample batches from the 2019 drilling. Of the 325 samples submitted for the 2019 drilling, 26 quality control samples were included, comprising 15 CRMs and 11 field duplicates, equating to an insertion rate of approximately 1:20 for the CRMs and 1:30 for the duplicates. Results of the CRMs shows that reasonable analytical accuracy has been achieved and field duplicates show a reasonable level of precision. • Additionally, a batch of 36 sample pulps from the 2019 drilling was submitted to the SGS laboratory in Perth for check assaying. Three check assays from SGS show significantly different nickel results compared to the original sample and are suspected to have been incorrectly labelled. • ALS and SGS included standards within sample batches as part of the internal laboratory QAQC. Verification • The verification of significant intersections by • As part of the 2010 Barnes Hill resource estimate, of sampling either independent or alternative company Snowden verified laboratory assay certificates and assaying personnel. against the supplied database with no • The use of twinned holes. discrepancies identified. • Documentation of primary data, data entry • A total of five diamond drillholes twinned existing procedures, data verification, data storage air-core drillholes to confirm grade and provided (physical and electronic) protocols. mineralised material for bulk density testwork. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Geological logging was completed on paper, transferred to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and geological logging codes validated. • Due to the different generations of assays, where required, element assays were converted to oxides (e.g. % Fe to % Fe2O3). No other adjustments have been made to the assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • The coordinate system used for the 2019 drilling is data points drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), MGA Zone 55 projection based on the GDA94 trenches, mine workings and other locations datum. Historical data (i.e. 1997 drilling) was used in Mineral Resource estimation. reportedly collected using the AGD66 datum; • Specification of the grid system used. however, this was apparently later converted to • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. GDA94 by Proto/Allegiance. Investigations by TEM revealed that there is significant uncertainty regarding the coordinate system that was used and the reliability of the transformed coordinates. Based on a historical map provided by TEM, Snowden and TEM were able to ascertain that the coordinates of the historical data recorded in the database were likely based on the AGD66 system. As such, a transformation was applied by Snowden using the world coordinate transform algorithm in Datamine Studio RM software from AGD66 to MGA94 Zone 55. The resulting, transformed coordinates were verified by TEM as being visually correct. The transform shifts the historical collar locations approximately 212.6 m horizontally to the northeast. • The collars of the 2019 drilling at Scotts-Vulcan were surveyed by a contract surveyor using RTK global positioning system (GPS) with a horizontal accuracy of ±10 mm and a vertical accuracy of ±15 mm. 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • The survey method and accuracy of the 1997 drilling is unknown. • The vertical (Z) coordinate for the 2019 drilling matched the topographic surface reasonably well; however, Snowden noted a significant difference between the historical collars and the topographic surface of up to 43 m (average 17 m difference). Given the close match of the 2019 drilling to topography, Snowden elected to project the historical collar points onto the topographic surface. • A topographic surface was provided by TEM, based on a light detection and ranging (LiDAR)-derived 5 m digital elevation model of the northwest region of Tasmania completed by Geoscience Australia in 2013. The LiDAR has a reported 0.15 m vertical and horizontal accuracy. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Air-core drillhole spacing across the Scotts-Vulcan and Results. resource area is somewhat variable but is based on distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is an approximate 100 mE x 100 mN grid. sufficient to establish the degree of geological • Five diamond drillholes were completed at various and grade continuity appropriate for the locations across the deposit to gain material for Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation bulk density and to twin existing air core drillholes. procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Samples were composited to a 1 m interval for • Whether sample compositing has been resource estimation. applied. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Drillholes were drilled vertically, perpendicular to of data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the interpreted mineralisation orientation which is relation to the extent to which this is known, considering sub-horizontal. geological the deposit type. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample • No specific measures have been taken to ensure security security. sample security. • Snowden does not believe that sample security poses a material risk to the integrity of the assay data used in the Mineral Resource estimate. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • No external review of sampling and drilling reviews sampling techniques and data. procedures has been completed as far as Snowden is aware. 10 JORC Table 1 - Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Scotts-Vulcan deposit straddles granted tenement ownership including agreements or material Exploration Lease EL2/2017 and Mining Lease and land issues with third parties such as joint 1872P/M, although the majority of the resource tenure status ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, occurs within EL2/2017. native title interests, historical sites, • Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd is the registered wilderness or national park and holder of 100% of Mining Lease 1872P/M and environmental settings. 100% of EL2/2017. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • A number of phases of mapping, drilling and done by exploration by other parties. metallurgical testwork have been completed over other parties the nickel/cobalt laterites in the Barnes Hill area, which includes Scotts-Vulcan, by various companies: − 1955 to 1956, Ben Lomond Mining. Reconnaissance sampling completed to identify nickel-rich clays above serpentinites. − 1958, Consolidated Zinc. Enterprise Exploration Company Pty Ltd completed an exploration report in 1958. Initial mapping identified garnierite bearing serpentine in a 4,000 ft x 2,500 ft area. Auger drilling completed on three lines south of Barnes Hill. Holes were 100 ft apart over a distance of 1,400 ft, 1,700 ft and 2,400 ft. Sample recovery was reportedly excellent and all holes except two ended at the bedrock contact. Average grades ranged from 0.4% Ni to 0.96% Ni and thicknesses varied from less than 5-9 ft. Other smaller areas were also identified and an additional six lines of auger drillholes were completed; however, the nickel laterite profile was thinner (4-6 ft) and of lower grade (0.2% Ni). − 1965 to 1967, BHP. Regional and detailed mapping was completed. Airborne and ground magnetic surveys, along with geochemical sampling. One diamond core hole drilled at Scotts Hill to 673 ft to investigate magnetic anomaly - intersected magnetite (no sulphide mineralisation). A series of pits were completed on 17 separate lines within the "Chromite Gravels". BHP concluded the laterites near Andersons Creek were of low grade and not worthy of development. 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − 1967 to 1968, King Island Scheelite. 17 diamond drillholes completed. Assay analyses were completed by Minex in Melbourne. Mineralogical study using x-ray diffraction (XRD) completed with nickel bearing phases identified. Identification of different domains laterally (Scotts Hill/Mount Vulcan/Barnes Hill) and throughout the profile (Laterite Zone/Transitional Serpentinite Zone/Bleached Serpentinite Zone/Fresh Zone). Beneficiation tests were also completed (H2SO4 leach tests, size analysis of ore, size analysis of residue of H2SO4 leach, caustic soda recovery, ammonia recovery, Nicaro process) with the Nicaro process achieving 67.7% Ni recovery. − 1969, King Island Scheelite. Additional 20 diamond drillholes completed. Four ore locations delineated (Scotts Hill, Mount Vulcan, Barnes Hill and Barnes Hill South). Resource estimate of 6.0 Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.06% Co at a 0.7% Ni cut-off. Analysis for Ni, Co, Cr, Al2O3, CaO, MgO, SiO2 and FeO was completed. Analyses were completed by the Launceston Laboratories of the Tasmanian Department of Mines. − 1971 to 1972, Allstate Exploration. 15 core holes completed. Trenching also completed. − 1969 to 1981, Northern Chromite. Chromium production on western flank of Barnes Hill. Drilling completed at Rifle Range. − 1988, Placeco Australia. Rock chip samples taken from Barnes Hill, Dans Hill and Mount Vulcan areas. − 1997 to 2000, Allegiance Mining. Completed 549 m of air-core drilling in 51 holes. Drilling contractor was Tas Diamond Driller Pty Ltd. All holes were vertical with 1 m samples. All samples were weighed. Nine holes at Scotts Hill, eight holes Mt Vulcan, 17 holes at Barnes Hill, and 17 holes at Barnes Hill South. Revere circulation (RC) drilling program of 65 holes totalling 492 m. Updated resource estimated in March 1998. − 2001 to 2005, Jervois Mining. Air-coreholes relogged to standardised format. Check assaying was completed on pulps from Allegiance air- core holes S001 to S051. Composite bulk samples for limonite, saprolite and weathered serpentinite lithologies for the Barnes Hill region and the Scotts Hill/Mount Vulcan regions were collected for metallurgical testing. Resource estimate re-done based on lithological domains. 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − 2007 to 2012, Proto. Completion of a high-level review of the Barnes Hill project and drillhole database by Snowden. Air-core drilling program (17 holes for 202 m) completed to validate historical drilling results and to provide samples for metallurgical testwork. Detailed flora and fauna assessment of the resource areas by North Barker Ecosystem Services. Cutting and assaying of some historical diamond core holes held at the MRT Rockstore in Mornington. Metallurgical testwork at HRL Testing in Brisbane. Regional soil sampling program consisting of 429 samples taken along 400 m spaced east-west lines. Aboriginal heritage and European heritage surveys completed. Column leach testwork on further air-core drilling samples from the Barnes Hill deposit. First phase of a resource drilling program at the Barnes Hill deposit which consisted of 75 air- core drillholes (BHA001-075) for 1,080 m was completed in 2008. Second phase of the resource drill-out at Barnes Hill was completed in late 2009 through to early 2010 and consisted of 549 air-core drillholes (BHA076-625) for 4,839 m and 16 diamond drillholes (BHD001-16) for 416 m. In 2010, Norivet Pty Ltd undertook bench scale testwork with samples submitted to the Southern Cross University Environmental Analysis Laboratory (EAL) for cross checking. In 2011, two pilot vat tests were undertaken by Australian Biorefining at Evans Head, New South Wales at a scale of over 1 tonne using samples composed from wide gauge drilling at two pit locations (North and South). Following this in 2012, number of bench scale tests then applied agitated tank leaching at 80degC and with an increased free acid concentration of 150g/L. Results established that 85% recovery of Ni and Co could be achieved with acid consumption of 580-700kg/t ore through an 8-10 hour residence time. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The Barnes Hill deposits, including Scotts Hill and mineralisation. Mount Vulcan, are interpreted to have formed from the chemical weathering of a serpentinised ultramafic parent rock (Andersons Creek Complex). The ultramafic Andersons Creek Complex is a layered wedge of Cambrian ultramafic stratigraphy consisting mainly of serpentinite, pyroxenite and gabbro. The ultramafic complex around the Barnes Hill region has been altered almost completely to serpentinite prior to the chemical weathering process. The weathered serpentinites have subsequently been altered to clays which are overlain by a ferruginised laterite zone. • The laterite profile identified at Scotts-Vulcan is similar to Barnes Hill and comprises: − A surficial pisolitic soil horizon − Fe-rich laterised hard-cap zone (in places) − Laterite zone − Limonite zone 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − Saprolite zone − Saprock zone − Bedrock/serpentinite. • At Scotts-Vulcan, the upper ferruginous portion of the profile is not as well developed as at Barnes Hill and is less continuous. • The Barnes Hill ultramafic rocks (Andersons Creek Complex) are bounded by quartzites to the east and claystones and slates to the west. Permian conglomerates overlie the ultramafic complex to the north and south. The quartzites are of Cambrian age and were intruded by the ultramafic rocks in the Cambrian. The ultramafics were subsequently altered to serpentinites. In turn the serpentinites were intruded by granitic rocks in the Devonian period. The belt of serpentine occupies a topographic low and is surrounded to the west and north by rugged hills. • The weathering history at Barnes Hill has not been suitable for the co-precipitation of soluble silica and nickel. Consequently, the hydrous nickel silicate garnierite, which is typically present in other nickel laterite deposits, is not prevalent at Barnes Hill. Serpentine and chlorite are the main nickel bearing species. Drillhole • A summary of all information material to the • No exploration results being reported. information understanding of the exploration results • A diagram showing the location of drillhole collars including a tabulation of the following is included in the accompanying release. information for all Material drillholes: − easting and northing of the drillhole collar − elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar − dip and azimuth of the hole − downhole length and interception depth − hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • No exploration results being reported. aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or methods minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship • These relationships are particularly • No exploration results being reported. between important in the reporting of Exploration • Drillholes were drilled vertically - perpendicular to mineralisatio Results. the interpreted orebody orientation. n widths and • If the geometry of the mineralisation with • The true width of mineralisation is not considered intercept respect to the drillhole angle is known, its to be materially different from the drillhole lengths nature should be reported. intercepts for vertical drilling. • If it is not known and only the downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) • No exploration results being reported. and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • No exploration results being reported. reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • No exploration results being reported. substantive material, should be reported including (but exploration not limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Further drilling is planned as part of ongoing (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth feasibility programs. This will target areas where extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). historical work, including sampling by BHP and • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of drilling by King Island Scheelite, reported possible extensions, including the main anomalous nickel values. In particular, exploration geological interpretations and future drilling around and north of Simmonds Hill is proposed. areas, provided this information is not • Additional bulk density measurements using commercially sensitive. different methods are planned to validate existing bulk density measurements. 15 JORC Table 1 - Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database • Measures taken to ensure that data has not • Selected checks by Snowden of drillhole data integrity been corrupted by, for example, transcription against original assay certificates were completed or keying errors, between its initial collection with no errors identified. and its use for Mineral Resource estimation • Geological logging completed on paper, transferred purposes. to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and geological • Data validation procedures used. logging codes validated. • Drillhole database backed up on a regular basis. • Statistical checks completed to ensure all assays fall within acceptable limits. • Checks on overlapping or duplicate intervals completed. • Checks were completed on all samples which fell below analytical detection limits to ensure samples were assigned zero grades in resource estimation. • Holes SD121, SD121A, SD122 and SD123 were excluded from the resource modelling as these holes have identical collar coordinates to other drillholes. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by the • Due to the lack of outcropping geology and as no Competent Person and the outcome of those drilling is currently taking place, Snowden does not visits. believe that a site visit is warranted at this stage; • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate however, a site visit is anticipated when drilling why this is the case. recommences. Geological • Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty • Snowden believes the local geology is well interpretatio of) the geological interpretation of the understood as a result of work undertaken by Proto n mineral deposit. and other companies working in the region. The • Nature of the data used and of any Scotts-Vulcan nickel laterites have developed from assumptions made. the weathering of an ultramafic host rock • The effect, if any, of alternative sequence. interpretations on Mineral Resource • The geological interpretation of the laterite estimation. horizons was developed based on the profile • The use of geology in guiding and controlling interpreted in 2010 for the nearby Barnes Hill Mineral Resource estimation. deposit and used in the 2010 Barnes Hill resource model. At Scotts-Vulcan however, the upper • The factors affecting continuity both of grade ferruginous portion of the profile is not as well and geology. developed as at Barnes Hill and is less continuous, especially given the current drill spacing. Consequently, the pisolite, hard-cap, laterite and limonite zones were combined into a single "laterite" domain, which Snowden believes is reasonable given the somewhat gradational nature of the internal boundaries. • Surfaces of the laterite horizons were interpreted based on a combination of geochemistry (mainly Ni, MgO and Fe2O3) and the geological logging. Each surface was treated as a hard boundary for resource modelling. • Geological interpretation in this region has been limited to the extent of current drilling. • Alternative interpretations of the mineralisation are unlikely to significantly change the overall volume of the mineralised zone in terms of the reported classified resources. 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral • The deposit has an extent of approximately 1.6 km Resource expressed as length (along strike or north-south x 0.9 km east-west. otherwise), plan width, and depth below • The main and thickest regions of the deposit are surface to the upper and lower limits of the centred around Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan and Mineral Resource. extend approximately 500 m north-south x 500 m east-west. • Nickel mineralisation within the limonite zone is overlain in most part by ferruginised lateritic waste material which may be up to 15 m thick in places. Estimation • The nature and appropriateness of the • Ordinary kriging estimation (parent cell estimation) and estimation technique(s) applied and key technique for Ni, Co, MgO, MnO, Al2O3, Fe2O3 and modelling assumptions, including treatment of extreme SiO2. techniques grade values, domaining, interpolation • Sample selection honoured geological domains parameters and maximum distance of which were developed considering the vertical extrapolation from data points. If a computer chemical and geological trends of the profile. Five assisted estimation method was chosen domains developed: combined Limonite-Laterite include a description of computer software Domain, Transitional Domain, Saprolite Domain, and parameters used. Saprock Domain and Bedrock Domain. • The availability of check estimates, previous • Statistical analysis by domain completed. Top cuts estimates and/or mine production records were applied to Co (0.35% Co) and MgO (8% MgO) and whether the Mineral Resource estimate within the Limonite-Laterite Domain to control takes appropriate account of such data. sporadic extreme values during estimation. No • The assumptions made regarding recovery of other top cuts were applied. by-products. • Variography completed for Ni, Co, MgO, MnO, • Estimation of deleterious elements or other Al2O3, Fe2O3 and SiO2. Due to the low number of non-grade variables of economic significance samples for individual domains, variograms were (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage modelled within a combined Transitional-Saprolite- characterisation). Saprock Domain and applied to all domains. • In the case of block model interpolation, the • Validation of block estimates included visual and block size in relation to the average sample statistical checks, both global and local. Checks spacing and the search employed. were completed against original and de-clustered • Any assumptions behind modelling of drillhole composites. The validations show that selective mining units. while smoothed, the block estimates reproduce the • Any assumptions about correlation between trends observed in the drillhole data. variables. • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a • All tonnages have been estimated as dry tonnages. dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. 17 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Cut-off • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or • Resources have been reported within domain parameters quality parameters applied. boundaries above a 0.25% Ni cut-off. The cut-off grade of 0.25% Ni is based on beneficiation testwork that shows the ability to upgrade lower grade ore through screening methods and is commensurate with the cut-off grade used at similar deposits where such screening is applicable. The testwork shows that lower grade portion of the deposit can be upgraded and then serve as suitable feed for hydrometallurgical processing. Snowden believes that the cut-off grade is reasonable assuming a standard open-pit mining approach with low-to-moderate selectivity. The amenability to open-pit mining was separately established by a pit optimisation undertaken in 2010, albeit at a higher cut-off grade with a higher stripping ratio. Mining • Assumptions made regarding possible mining • It is assumed that the deposit will be mined using factors or methods, minimum mining dimensions and conventional drill and blast open cut mining assumptions internal (or, if applicable, external) mining methods with low-to-moderate selectivity. dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical • The basis for assumptions or predictions • During 2019 TEM performed initial testwork on factors or regarding metallurgical amenability. It is samples from Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan. The aim of assumptions always necessary as part of the process of the program was to confirm that Scotts-Vulcan ore determining reasonable prospects for would perform similarly to Barnes Hill ore which eventual economic extraction to consider had been previously tested (as noted below), and potential metallurgical methods, but the also to test improved operating conditions. The assumptions regarding metallurgical testwork applied sequential leaching with varied treatment processes and parameters made blends of feed ore exposed to conditions suited for when reporting Mineral Resources may not these particular combinations of limonitic and always be rigorous. Where this is the case, saprolitic ore. 60 tests were performed. Results this should be reported with an explanation of supported the ability to achieve overall Ni and the basis of the metallurgical assumptions Cobalt extraction of 90% with an acid consumption made. of 509kg/t ore across the three leaching stages. Testwork also applied dry and wet screening to all the ore domains. Upgrading was shown to be effective, particularly for ore sampled from the saprolite and saprock domains with a significant increase in Ni through rejection of the coarser fractions. • Metallurgical testwork has also been conducted on the Barnes Hill deposit, which is located approx. 3 km south of Scotts-Vulcan, since 1968, with the last testwork completed in 2012. The testwork was conducted on composite samples from diamond core along with bulk samples from trenches. Various acid leaching tests were performed, at both atmospheric temperatures and higher temperatures of up to 260°C, along with different acid concentrations and residence times. Nickel recoveries of greater than 80% were achieved, with cobalt recoveries above 80% also achieved. 18 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Snowden believes that, given the similar geology of the Scotts-Vulcan deposit to Barnes Hill, it can be reasonably assumed that similar recoveries should be able to be achieved at both project sites. Environment • Assumptions made regarding possible waste • It is assumed that no environmental factors exist al factors or and process residue disposal options. It is that could prohibit any potential mining assumptions always necessary as part of the process of development at the Scotts-Vulcan deposit. determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, • Bulk density was determined for a total of 244 the basis for the assumptions. If determined, density samples by the water immersion technique the method used, whether wet or dry, the (Archimedes principle) on 20-30 cm samples of PQ frequency of the measurements, the nature, diamond core from the nearby Barnes Hill deposit. size and representativeness of the samples. • Default density values were assigned to each • The bulk density for bulk material must have domain based on the Barnes Hill measurements: been measured by methods that adequately Limonite-Laterite Domain (1.5 g/cm3), Transitional account for void spaces (vughs, porosity, etc), Domain (1.40 g/cm3), Saprolite Domain (1.3 g/cm3), moisture and differences between rock and Saprock Domain (2.2 g/cm3) and Bedrock Domain alteration zones within the deposit. (2.4 g/cm3). • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Classification • The basis for the classification of the Mineral • Classification is based on a number of Resources into varying confidence categories. considerations: • Whether appropriate account has been taken − Nature and quality of the drilling and sampling of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence methods. in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of − Drill spacing. input data, confidence in continuity of − Uncertainty in the collar coordinates of geology and metal values, quality, quantity historical holes due to grid transformations. and distribution of the data). Resurveying of historical collars is required to • Whether the result appropriately reflects the verify the transformations applied. Competent Person's view of the deposit. − Confidence in the understanding of the underlying geological and grade continuity. − Analysis of the QAQC data. − Confidence in the estimate of the mineralised volume. − The results of the model validation. − Quantity of bulk density data. • The resource classification scheme adopted by Snowden for the Scotts-Vulcan Mineral Resource estimate is outlined as follows: − Where blocks are located within approximately 125 m of a drillhole, the Transitional (Domain 45), Saprolite (50) and Saprock (55) domains were classified as Inferred Resources. 19 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − Blocks within the Transitional (Domain 45), Saprolite (50) and Saprock (55) domains greater than approximately 125 m from a drillhole, remain unclassified and do not form part of the Mineral Resource. − The Bedrock (60) and Laterite-Limonite (40) domains remain unclassified and do not form part of the Mineral Resource. • Extrapolation horizontally beyond the drilling is limited to approximately 125 m. • The Mineral Resource classification appropriately reflects the view of the Competent Person. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral • Snowden is not aware of any independent reviews reviews Resource estimates. of the Mineral Resource estimate. • Snowden's internal review process ensures all work meets quality standards. Discussion of • Where appropriate a statement of the • The Mineral Resource has been validated both relative relative accuracy and confidence level in the globally and locally against the input composite accuracy/ Mineral Resource estimate using an approach data. confidence or procedure deemed appropriate by the • Given the relatively sparse drilling within the Competent Person. For example, the Inferred Resource, estimates are considered to be application of statistical or geostatistical globally accurate. Closer spaced drilling is required procedures to quantify the relative accuracy to improve the local confidence of the block of the resource within stated confidence estimates. limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed • There is no operating mine at the Barnes Hill appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the project, including Scotts-Vulcan, and as such, no factors that could affect the relative accuracy production data is available. and confidence of the estimate. • The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. • These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. 20 Part 2: Barnes Hill Mineral Resource Estimate 2020 JORC Table 1 - Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut • The bulk of the data used for the Barnes Hill techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised resource estimate is based on the logging and industry standard measurement tools sampling of air core drilling (approximately 97% of appropriate to the minerals under the data). investigation, such as downhole gamma • Air core drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals using sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). a PVC or aluminium scoop to obtain an average These examples should not be taken as weight of 0.7 kg per sample. The sample was limiting the broad meaning of sampling. pulverised and split to 200 g from which a 20 g sub- • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample was taken for XRF and LOI analysis. sample representivity and the appropriate • Diamond drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals with calibration of any measurement tools or occasional smaller length samples taken where systems used. appropriate due to mineralisation boundaries. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- • A total of 716 drill holes totalling 7,114 m have techniques hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, been drilled at the Barnes Hill deposit, comprising sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, 694 air core drill holes (50 mm diameter) and 23 PQ triple or standard tube, depth of diamond triple tube diamond drill holes. All 716 drill holes tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether were used tor geological interpretation and core is oriented and if so, by what method, resource estimation. etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and • Diamond drill holes were completed using triple recovery chip sample recoveries and results assessed. tube to enhance core recoveries. Core recovery was • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery recorded throughout drill holes with core recovery and ensure representative nature of the typically exceeding 90%. samples. • Recovery of air core drill samples was generally • Whether a relationship exists between sample reasonable based on a visual assessment, with recovery and grade and whether sample bias relatively few damp or wet samples. Samples with may have occurred due to preferential "poor" recovery were not assayed and recorded as loss/gain of fine/coarse material. "No Sample". A total of 28 samples did not have enough sample for analysis. • Sample weights were recorded for a total of 4,611 samples from the 2008-2010 air core drilling programs. Analysis of the dry sample weights indicates an average sample weight of approximately 0.7 kg was attained, with a total of 699 samples, or 15.2% of the dataset, with sample weights below 0.5 kg. 21 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Air core drill holes were logged at 1 m intervals with geologically and geotechnically logged to a chip trays of each metre collected as a geological level of detail to support appropriate Mineral record and photos taken of all chip trays. Resource estimation, mining studies and • Diamond drill holes were logged over geological metallurgical studies. intervals ranging from centimetres to several • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative metres. Core photos were taken of each tray in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) throughout the hole. photography. • 4,627 data-lines of logging were produced for the • The total length and percentage of the 2010 MRE for all drill holes. Not all data has logging relevant intersections logged. records. • Logging codes have not been standardised. Subsampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • For diamond drill holes all core was cut in half using techniques quarter, half or all core taken. a diamond core saw and 1 m half core samples and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, submitted for assay. PQ diamond drill hole samples preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or weighed more than 5 kg and up to 10 kg in fresher dry. rock samples. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • Air core drill holes were tube sampled with a appropriateness of the sample preparation separate sample taken for each metre. Duplicate technique. samples and standard samples were also submitted • Quality control procedures adopted for all as a quality control measure. subsampling stages to maximise • Field split duplicates and standards were initially representivity of samples. submitted at the rate of approximately 1:50. No • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is blanks were submitted. No coarse split or blind representative of the in-situ material resubmissions have been completed. • Whilst the average sample size for the air core collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. drilling is somewhat small, it is considered • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the reasonable given the nature of the drilling, grain grain size of the material being sampled. size and grade variability. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • All samples were submitted to the ALS Laboratory assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and in Adelaide for assay by lithium borate fusion X-Ray and whether the technique is considered partial or Fluorescence (XRF; lab method ME-XRF12), with LOI laboratory total. at 1,000°C by thermogravimetric analysis (TGA). tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, • Samples were logged and tracked via the handheld XRF instruments, etc, the laboratory's internal LIMS system. parameters used in determining the analysis • Laboratory sample preparation involved: including instrument make and model, − Any samples that didn't air dry overnight were reading times, calibrations factors applied and oven dried at a maximum of 120°C their derivation, etc. − Entire sample initially crushed to 90% passing 2 • Nature of quality control procedures adopted mm (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external − Sample split using a riffle splitter laboratory checks) and whether acceptable − A sample split of up to 1 kg was pulverised to levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and 95% passing 106 µm precision have been established. − A 0.66 g sub-sample was analysed by fused bead XRF with a lower detection limit of 0.005% Ni and 0.001% Co. • QAQC procedures implemented by Proto included the submission of certified standards, duplicate samples and pulp duplicates. • ALS laboratory included internal standards within sample batches and was also involved in round robin testing with other laboratories. 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Verification • The verification of significant intersections by • Snowden verified laboratory assay certificates of sampling either independent or alternative company against the supplied database with no and assaying personnel. discrepancies identified. • The use of twinned holes. • A total of 16 diamond drill holes (BHD001 - • Documentation of primary data, data entry BHD016) twinned existing air core drill holes to procedures, data verification, data storage confirm grade and provided mineralised material (physical and electronic) protocols. for bulk density testwork. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Geological logging was completed on paper, transferred to Excel spreadsheets and geological logging codes validated. • No adjustments have been made to the assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • Drill hole collars were surveyed by handheld GPS. data points drill holes (collar and downhole surveys), Due to discrepancies between the drill hole collar trenches, mine workings and other locations elevations and the topographic surface, the drill used in Mineral Resource estimation. hole collars were projected to the topographic • Specification of the grid system used. surface as it is considered to have greater accuracy. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • All drill holes were drilled vertically • Topographic surface was determined by an Airborne Laser Scanning (LiDAR) survey completed by Photomapping Services of Melbourne, Victoria LiDAR survey has a quoted accuracy of 0.15 m. Supplied contours were on a 1 m elevation spacing. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Air core drill hole spacing across the Barnes Hill and Results. resource area has been completed predominantly distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is on a 50 mN x 50 mE staggered grid pattern. A sufficient to establish the degree of geological 50 mN by 50 mE drilling pattern has been shown to and grade continuity appropriate for the give a robust grade estimate into 25 mN by 25 mE Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation by 1.0 m blocks and is considered adequate to procedure(s) and classifications applied. support a Measured Resource classification for • Whether sample compositing has been mineralised material greater than 2.0 m thick. applied. However, a 50 mN x 50 mE staggered drilling pattern does not accurately define the true variability of thickness and consequently tonnage estimates are subject to additional uncertainty. An Indicated classification has therefore been applied. • Diamond drill holes were completed at various locations across the deposit to gain material for bulk density and to twin existing air core drill holes. • In addition, two traverses consisting of 151 holes of 10 m closely spaced air core drill holes were completed in the northern resource area to test grade and width variability. • Sampling was completed consistently to a 1 m length. Compositing was not required to obtain an equal sample support. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Drill holes were drilled vertically, perpendicular to of data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the interpreted ore body orientation. relation to the extent to which this is known, considering • A tight spaced (10 m) drilling program was geological the deposit type. completed along a north-south and an east-west structure • If the relationship between the drilling line, traversing the main portion of the deposit, to orientation and the orientation of key assess thickness and grade variation on a local mineralised structures is considered to have scale. introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 23 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample • No specific measures have been taken to ensure security security. sample security. • Snowden does not believe that sample security poses a material risk to the integrity of the assay data used in the Mineral Resource estimate. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • No external review of sampling and drilling reviews sampling techniques and data. procedures has been completed as far as Snowden is aware. 24 JORC Table 1 - Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Barnes Hill deposit occurs within Mining Lease tenement and ownership including agreements or material 1872P/M. land tenure issues with third parties such as joint • Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd is the registered status ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, holder of 100% of Mining Lease 1872P/M. native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration • A number of phases of mapping, drilling and done by other by other parties. metallurgical testwork have been completed over parties the nickel/cobalt laterites in the Barnes Hill area by various companies: − 1955 to 1956, Ben Lomond Mining. Reconnaissance sampling completed to identify Ni-rich clays above serpentinites. − 1958, Consolidated Zinc. Enterprise Exploration Company Pty Ltd completed an exploration report in 1958. Initial mapping identified garnierite bearing serpentine in a 4,000 ft by 2,500 ft area. Auger drilling completed on 3 lines south of Barnes Hill. Holes were 100 ft apart over a distance of 1,400 ft, 1,700 ft and 2,400 ft. Sample recovery was reportedly excellent and all holes except 2 ended at the bedrock contact. Average grades ranged from 0.4% Ni to 0.96% Ni and thicknesses varied from less than 5 ft to 9 ft. Other smaller areas were also identified, and an additional 6 lines of auger drill holes were completed, however the nickel laterite profile was thinner (4 to 6 ft) and of lower grade (0.2% Ni). − 1965 to 1967, BHP. Regional and detailed mapping was completed. Airborne and ground magnetic surveys, along with geochemical sampling. One diamond core hole drilled at Scotts Hill to 673 ft to investigate magnetic anomaly - intersected magnetite (no sulphide mineralisation). A series of pits were completed on 17 separate lines within the 'Chromite Gravels'. BHP concluded the laterites near Andersons Creek were of low grade and not worthy of development. 25 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − 1967 to 1968, King Island Scheelite. 17 diamond drill holes completed. Assay analyses were completed by Minex in Melbourne. Mineralogical study using XRD completed with nickel bearing phases identified. Identification of different domains laterally (Scotts Hill / Mount Vulcan / Barnes Hill) and throughout the profile (Laterite Zone / Transitional Serpentinite Zone / Bleached Serpentinite Zone / Fresh Zone). Beneficiation tests were also completed (H2SO4 leach tests, size analysis of ore, size analysis of residue of H2SO4 leach, caustic soda recovery, ammonia recovery, Nicaro process) with the Nicaro process achieving 67.7% Ni recovery. − 1969, King Island Scheelite. Additional 20 diamond drill holes completed. Four ore locations delineated (Scotts Hill, Mount Vulcan, Barnes Hill and Barnes Hill south). Resource estimate of 6.0 Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.06% Co at a 0.7% Ni cut-off. Analysis for Ni, Co, Cr, Al2O3, CaO, MgO, SiO2 and FeO was completed. Analyses were completed by the Launceston Laboratories of the Tasmanian Department of Mines. − 1971 to 1972, Allstate Exploration. 15 core holes completed. Trenching also completed. − 1969 to 1981, Northern Chromite. Chromium production on western flank of Barnes Hill. Drilling completed at Rifle Range. − 1988, Placeco Australia. Rock chip samples taken from Barnes Hill, Dans Hill and Mt Vulcan areas. − 1997 to 2000, Allegiance Mining. Completed 549 m of air core drilling in 51 holes. Drilling contractor was Tas Diamond Driller Pty Ltd. All holes were vertical with 1 m samples. All samples were weighed. 9 holes at Scotts Hill, 8 holes Mt Vulcan, 17 holes at Barnes Hill, and 17 holes at Barnes Hill South. RC drilling program of 65 holes totalling 492 m. Updated resource estimated in March 1998 − 2001 to 2005, Jervois Mining. Air core holes relogged to standardised format. Check assaying was completed on pulps from Allegiance air core holes S001 to S051. Composite bulk samples for limonite, saprolite and weathered serpentinite lithologies for the Barnes Hill region and the Scotts Hill / Mount Vulcan regions were collected for metallurgical testing. Resource estimate re-done based on lithological domains. 26 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary − 2007 to 2012, Proto. Completion of a high-level review of the Barnes Hill Project and drill hole database by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants. Air core drilling program (17 holes for 202 m) completed to validate historic drilling results and to provide samples for metallurgical testwork. Detailed flora and fauna assessment of the resource areas by North Barker Ecosystem Services. Cutting and assaying of some historic diamond core holes held at the MRT Rockstore in Mornington. Metallurgical testwork at HRL Testing in Brisbane. Regional soil sampling program consisting of 429 samples taken along 400 m spaced east-west lines. Aboriginal heritage and European heritage surveys completed. Column leach testwork on further air core drilling samples from the Barnes Hill deposit. First phase of a resource drilling program at the Barnes Hill deposit which consisted of 75 air core drill holes (BHA001 - 075) for 1,080 m was completed in 2008. Second phase of the resource drill-out at Barnes Hill was completed in late 2009 through to early 2010 and consisted of 549 air core drill holes (BHA076 - 625) for 4,839 m and 16 diamond drill holes (BHD001 - 16) for 416 m. In 2010, Norivet Pty Ltd undertook bench scale testwork with samples submitted to the Southern Cross University Environmental Analysis Laboratory (EAL) for cross checking. In 2011, two pilot vat tests were undertaken by Australian Biorefining at Evans Head, New South Wales at a scale of over 1 tonne using samples composed from wide gauge drilling at two pit locations (North and South). Following this in 2012, number of bench scale tests then applied agitated tank leaching at 80degC and with an increased free acid concentration of 150g/L. Results established that 85% recovery of Ni and Co could be achieved with acid consumption of 580-700kg/t ore through an 8-10 hour residence time. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The Barnes Hill deposit is interpreted to have mineralisation. formed from the chemical weathering of a serpentinised ultramafic parent rock (the Andersons Creek Complex). The Andersons Creek Complex is a layered wedge of Cambrian ultramafic stratigraphy consisting mainly of serpentinite, pyroxenite and gabbro. The ultramafic complex around the Barnes Hill region has been altered almost completely to serpentinite prior to the chemical weathering process. The weathered serpentinites have subsequently been altered to clays which are overlain by a ferruginised laterite zone. 27 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • The laterite profile identified at Barnes Hill comprises: − A surficial pisolitic soil horizon − Fe-rich laterised hardcap zone (in places) − Laterite zone − Limonite zone − Saprolite zone − Saprock zone − Bedrock / serpentinite • The Barnes Hill ultramafic rocks (Andersons Creek Complex) are bounded by quartzites to the east and claystones and slates to the west. Permian conglomerates overlie the ultramafic complex to the north and south. The quartzites are of Cambrian age and were intruded by the ultramafic rocks in the Cambrian. The ultramafics were subsequently altered to serpentinites. In turn the serpentinites were intruded by granitic rocks in the Devonian period. The belt of serpentine occupies a topographic low and is surrounded to the west and north by rugged hills. • The weathering history at Barnes Hill has not been suitable for the co-precipitation of soluble silica and nickel. Consequently, the hydrous nickel silicate garnierite, which is typically present in other nickel laterite deposits, is not prevalent at Barnes Hill. Serpentine and chlorite are the main nickel bearing species. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • No exploration results being reported. information understanding of the exploration results • A diagram showing the location of drill hole collars including a tabulation of the following is available on request. information for all Material drill holes: − easting and northing of the drill hole collar − elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar − dip and azimuth of the hole − downhole length and interception depth − hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • No exploration results being reported. aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or methods minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. 28 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly • No exploration results being reported. between important in the reporting of Exploration • Drill holes were drilled vertically - perpendicular to mineralisation Results. the interpreted ore body orientation. widths and • If the geometry of the mineralisation with • intercept The true width of mineralisation is not considered respect to the drill hole angle is known, its lengths to be materially different from the drill hole nature should be reported. intercepts for vertical drilling. • If it is not known and only the downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) • No exploration results being reported. and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • No exploration results being reported. reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • No exploration results being reported. substantive material, should be reported including (but exploration not limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Further drilling is planned as part of ongoing (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth feasibility programs. This will target areas were extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). historical work including sampling by BHP and • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of drilling by King Island Scheelite reported anomalous possible extensions, including the main nickel values. In particular, areas around and north geological interpretations and future drilling of Simmonds Hill will be explored. areas, provided this information is not • Additional bulk density measurement is planned. commercially sensitive. This would use different methods to those used previously and would seek to enhance the reliability of existing bulk density measurements. 29 JORC Table 1 - Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database • Measures taken to ensure that data has not • Selected checks by Snowden of drill hole data integrity been corrupted by, for example, transcription against original assay certificates were completed or keying errors, between its initial collection with no errors identified. and its use for Mineral Resource estimation • Geological logging completed on paper, transferred purposes. to Excel spreadsheets and geological logging codes • Data validation procedures used. validated. • Statistical checks completed to ensure all assays fall within acceptable limits. • Checks on overlapping or duplicate Intervals completed. • Checks were completed on all samples which fell below analytical detection limits to ensure samples were assigned zero grades in resource estimation. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by the • Due to the lack of outcropping geology and as no Competent Person and the outcome of those drilling is currently taking place, Snowden does not visits. believe that a site visit is warranted at this stage; • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate however, a site visit is anticipated when drilling why this is the case. recommences. Geological • Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty • Snowden believes that the local geology is well interpretation of) the geological interpretation of the mineral understood as a result of work undertaken by Proto deposit. and other companies working in the region. • Nature of the data used and of any • The Barnes Hill nickel laterite has developed from assumptions made. the weathering of an ultramafic host rock sequence. • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations The boundaries of the deposit have been interpreted on Mineral Resource estimation. from drilling which has intersected unmineralised • The use of geology in guiding and controlling sandstone and siltstones to the east, west and south Mineral Resource estimation. of the deposit. The northern boundary to the deposit has yet to be defined from drilling. • The factors affecting continuity both of grade • Surfaces of the laterite horizons were interpreted and geology. based on a combination of geochemistry (mainly MgO, Fe2O3 and Ni) and the geological logging. Each surface was treated as a hard boundary for resource modelling. • Alternative interpretations of the mineralisation are unlikely to significantly change the overall volume of the mineralised zone in terms of the reported classified resources. Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral • The deposit has an extent of approximately 2 km Resource expressed as length (along strike or north-south by 1 km east-west. otherwise), plan width, and depth below • The main and thickest region of the deposit is surface to the upper and lower limits of the centred around Barnes Hill and is approximately 400 Mineral Resource. m north-south by 800 m east-west. This area is characterised by a distinct limonite zone (average thickness ~3.5 m) underlain by a saprolite zone (~4.0 m). • The area to the south of Barnes Hill is thinner and consists primarily of saprolite material ~2.0 m to 3.0 m). • Ni mineralisation within the limonite zone is overlain in most part by ferruginised lateritic waste material (~2.0 m to 5.0 m). 30 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Estimation • The nature and appropriateness of the • Ordinary kriging estimation (parent cell estimation) and modelling estimation technique(s) applied and key technique for Ni, Co, MgO, Fe2O3 and SiO2. techniques assumptions, including treatment of extreme • Sample selection honoured geological domains grade values, domaining, interpolation which were developed considering the vertical parameters and maximum distance of chemical and geological trends of the profile. Seven extrapolation from data points. If a computer (7) domains developed: Pisolite / Hardcap domain, assisted estimation method was chosen Laterite domain, Limonite domain, Transitional include a description of computer software Domain, Saprolite Domain, Saprock Domain and and parameters used. Bedrock Domain. • The availability of check estimates, previous • Statistical analysis by domain completed. No outlier estimates and/or mine production records and / extreme values identified and as such, no upper or whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes lower cuts were applied to the datasets. appropriate account of such data. • Variography for Ni and Co completed for the • The assumptions made regarding recovery of Limonite and Saprolite domains. Isotropic variogram by-products. model developed which was applied to all elements • Estimation of deleterious elements or other for all domains. non-grade variables of economic significance • Validation of block estimates included visual and (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage statistical checks , both global and local. characterisation). • Checks were completed against original and • In the case of block model interpolation, the declustered drill hole / composite dataset. block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed. • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. • Any assumptions about correlation between variables. • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry • All tonnages have been estimated as dry tonnages. basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or • Limonite domain has been interpreted based on a parameters quality parameters applied. 0.2% Ni threshold. Overlying lower grade lateritic material has been considered waste. Assessment of probability plots and histograms supports the selection of this value as a natural threshold between waste and mineralised material. 31 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Resources have been reported within domain boundaries above a 0.25% Ni cut-off. The cut-off grade of 0.25% Ni is based on beneficiation testwork that shows the ability to upgrade lower grade ore through screening methods, and is commensurate with the cut-off grade used at similar deposits where such screening is applicable. The testwork shows that lower grade portion of the deposit can be upgraded and then serve as suitable feed for hydrometallurgical processing. Snowden believes that the cut-off grade is reasonable assuming a standard open-pit mining approach with low-to- moderate selectivity. The amenability to open-pit mining was separately established by a pit optimisation undertaken in 2010, albeit at a higher cut-off grade with a higher stripping ratio. Mining factors • Assumptions made regarding possible mining • It is assumed that the deposit will be mined using or methods, minimum mining dimensions and conventional drill and blast open cut mining assumptions internal (or, if applicable, external) mining methods with low to moderate selectivity. dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical • The basis for assumptions or predictions • Three periods of metallurgical testwork have been factors or regarding metallurgical amenability. It is undertaken on Barnes Hill during 1968 to 1969, 1997 assumptions always necessary as part of the process of to 2000, 2000 to 2002 and 2007 to 2012. determining reasonable prospects for eventual • The 2002 testwork reported Ni recoveries of 80% or economic extraction to consider potential greater for saprolite material. The testwork between metallurgical methods, but the assumptions 2007 to 2012 raised Ni and Co recoveries to 85%, regarding metallurgical treatment processes with higher extractions achieved under more and parameters made when reporting Mineral aggressive testing conditions. Screening testwork Resources may not always be rigorous. Where undertaken by Australian Biorefining for Proto this is the case, this should be reported with an Resources showed that low grade ore could be explanation of the basis of the metallurgical upgraded through screening. This provides support assumptions made. for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. • Further testwork on the nearby Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan deposits was undertaken in 2019 and 2020, which supports similar Ni and Co recoveries. 60 tests were performed and supported the ability to achieve overall Ni and Cobalt extractions of 90%. That testwork also performed screening and showed the ability to upgrade ore through wet screening, with particularly strong results for the saprock domain. Snowden believes that, given the similar geology of the Scotts-Vulcan deposit to Barnes Hill, it can be reasonably assumed that similar recoveries should be able to be achieved at both project sites. 32 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Environmental • Assumptions made regarding possible waste • It is assumed that no environmental factors exist factors or and process residue disposal options. It is that could prohibit any potential mining assumptions always necessary as part of the process of development at the Barnes Hill deposit. determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, • Bulk density was determined for a total of 244 the basis for the assumptions. If determined, density samples by the water immersion technique the method used, whether wet or dry, the (Archimedes principle) on 20 cm to 30 cm samples of frequency of the measurements, the nature, PQ diamond core. • size and representativeness of the samples. • Default density values were assigned to each The bulk density for bulk material must have domain: Pisolite / Hardcap Domain (1.75 g/cm3), been measured by methods that adequately Laterite domain (1.70 g/cm3), Limonite domain (1.5 account for void spaces (vughs, porosity, etc), g/cm3), Transitional domain (1.40 g/cm3), Saprolite moisture and differences between rock and domain (1.3 g/cm3), Saprock domain (2.2 g/cm3) and alteration zones within the deposit. Bedrock domain (2.4 g/cm3). • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Classification • The basis for the classification of the Mineral • Classification was based on a number of Resources into varying confidence categories. considerations: Whether appropriate account has been taken − Reliability of the drilling, sampling and assaying. of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence − Geostatistical measures associated with estimated in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of block grades (e.g. regression slope, kriging input data, confidence in continuity of geology variance). and metal values, quality, quantity and − Number of composites and number of drill hole distribution of the data). used in estimation. • Whether the result appropriately reflects the − Domain thickness and variability. Competent Person's view of the deposit. − Results of a conditional simulation study of the saprolite thickness. − Amount and reliability of the density data. • Mineral Resources have been classified as a combination of Indicated and Inferred Resources based on the following criteria: − The Mineral Resource has been limited to the Limonite, Transitional, Saprolite and Saprock domains. − Where drilling is 50 mN by 50 mE or better and the thickness is greater than 2 m, the resource has been classified as an Indicated Resource. − Areas that are not supported by a 50 mN by 50 mE drill spacing or are less than 1 m in thickness have been assigned an Inferred classification. • The Mineral Resource classification appropriately reflects the view of the competent Person. 33 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral • Snowden is not aware of any independent reviews of reviews Resource estimates. the Mineral Resource estimate. • Snowden's internal review process ensures all work meets quality standards. Discussion of • Where appropriate a statement of the relative • The Mineral Resource has been validated both relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral globally and locally against the input composite data. accuracy/ Resource estimate using an approach or • Sequential Gaussian simulation (SGS) of the saprolite confidence procedure deemed appropriate by the thickness was completed by Snowden in 2010 to Competent Person. For example, the assess risk associated with the tonnage estimate. application of statistical or geostatistical For a panel size of 100 m x 100 m (equates to an procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of approximate quarterly production rate of 55Kt) an the resource within stated confidence limits, average thickness variation of ±24% is estimated at a or, if such an approach is not deemed 90% confidence level. This equates to a thickness appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the range of ±1.2 m from the mean thickness of 4.9 m factors that could affect the relative accuracy (i.e. 3.7 m to 6.1 m). For a 200 m x 200 m panel, the and confidence of the estimate. thickness variation is reduced to approximately 15%, • The statement should specify whether it or ±0.75 m. relates to global or local estimates, and, if • Simulation of Ni and Co grades has not been local, state the relevant tonnages, which completed at this stage. should be relevant to technical and economic • Given the sparser drilling within the Inferred evaluation. Documentation should include Resource areas, these estimates are considered to assumptions made and the procedures used. be globally accurate. Closer spaced drilling is • These statements of relative accuracy and required to improve the local confidence of the confidence of the estimate should be block estimates in these areas. compared with production data, where • There is no operating mine at Barnes Hill and as available. such, no production data is available. 34 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NQ Minerals plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:12:07 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 03:41a KERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating MD 03:40a CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : HSBC lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral MD 03:40a CISCO : launches $2.5 billion resiliency programme AQ 03:40a RIB SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons EQ 03:39a DRAX : UK's Drax sees 60 million pound coronavirus hit, higher bad debts RE 03:39a HAVILA SHIPPING : Financial calendar AQ 03:38a UNITE : Housing group Unite sees 20% hit as students cancel for summer term RE 03:38a Vorteil, nicht zum Euroraum zu gehören PU 03:38a XLMEDIA : 2019 Financial Statements PU 03:38a GLOBALDATA : Top 10 global M&A legal advisers in construction sector in Q1 2020, revealed by GlobalData PU