Nickel resource significantly expanded in Tasmania to support PFS

04/22/2020 | 03:13am EDT

For Immediate Release

22 April 2020

NQ Minerals Plc

(the "Company" or "NQ Minerals")

Nickel resource significantly expanded in Tasmania to support PFS

Highlights:

  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been issued by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants
    Pty Ltd ("Snowden") for the Barnes Hill Nickel Project to include lower grade Ni material. The new expanded resource has increased substantially to 25Mt @ 0.6% Nickel ("Ni") and 0.05% Cobalt ("Co") on a 0.25% Ni cut-off grade.
  • Metallurgical testwork has supported an updated flowsheet that will serve as the base case in the current Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). A metallurgical simulation model of the mass and energy balances of the central processing circuits has been completed to allow appropriate sizing of plant equipment and to support subsequent design work.
  • The updated flowsheet includes three stage leaching that utilises the full laterite profile. Low grade material is also upgraded through screening to be used in the third neutralization stage.
  • A residue filtration section has also been added that will allow for dry stacking of laterite waste back into the original pit. This removes the need for a tailings dam at the nickel mine.

London listed NQ Minerals Plc (AQUIS: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF), the base and precious metals producer at the Hellyer Gold Mine ("Hellyer") in Tasmania Australia, is pleased to announce progress on the flowsheet being developed for the Barnes Hill nickel and cobalt project. NQ Minerals is funding this development work through its investment in Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd ("TEM"). Following further metallurgical testwork and initial engineering works, an updated flowsheet has been developed for the PFS. This updated flowsheet enables utilisation of lower grade feed for neutralisation of the process solutions after Ni and Co extraction. Accordingly, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan deposits has been released covering all types of potential feed material.

David Lenigas, Chairman of NQ Minerals, commented:

"The completion of this testwork and commencement of engineering sees the Barnes Hill project starting to take on physical shape. The lower cut-off Mineral Resource estimates for Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan provides support for our long-term plans for the Beaconsfield region, and this larger tonnage of 25 million tonnes, versus 14 million tonnes previously reported, could supply a plant of the planned scale for well over 20 years. Our close proximity to the deep-water port at Bell Bay in Tasmania also suggests opportunities to import and blend in high-grade ore to boost feed grades and extend the life of the Barnes Hill mine even further.

1

We are actively examining the ability to achieve further enhance economics by planning this downstream development to take advantage of our plans for the adjacent Beaconsfield Gold site. We expect to make an announcement on the final plant location in the near term. We are already speaking to off-takers and battery industry players and believe there is strong support for this development."

Testwork to Establish the PFS Flowsheet

Metallurgical testwork has supported an updated flowsheet that will serve as the basis for the current PFS. A metallurgical simulation model, providing a detailed understanding of the mass and energy balances across the central processing operations has now been completed. It was designed using the well-respected METSIM software. The outputs of this model will allow appropriate sizing of plant equipment and support subsequent design work. The METSIM model, alongside other cost inputs, will also allow estimation of a new ore reserve (replacing the ore reserve issued by Snowden in 2010) for the Barnes Hill North and South deposits. The ore reserve will include pit design and the delivery of a mining schedule covering the initial years of planned operations.

The updated flowsheet includes three stage leaching that allows utilization of the full laterite profile including limonite, transitional, saprolite and saprock material. Blends of higher grade material will feed the initial two leaching stages. In addition, a screened fraction of low grade material is used in the third neutralization stage.

This updated flowsheet is based on laboratory testwork completed over recent months. For the testwork, TEM selected a purposive sample of intersections from the 2019 air-core drilling. The samples were checked for representativeness against the Barnes Hill resource. Following this, 90 drilled intersections were sent to the Beijing General Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("BGRIMM"), a well-established Chinese laboratory with expertise in multi-stage leaching. These samples totally 518.5kg. The testwork applied sequential sulphuric acid leaching with varied blends of feed. In the first stage a blend of limonite/transitional/saprolite was processed with a high dosage of acid at a leaching temperature of 95degC. This was followed by a further stage of leaching of saprolite/saprock feed in an autoclave, where no additional acid was added but the temperature was raised to 160degC. A screened large-sized fraction from the saprock domain was then used for a neutralisation stage. This was ground and used in a tertiary leach to commence neutralisation, with no additional acid added. Results supported the ability to achieve overall Nickel and Cobalt extraction of over 90% across all three leaching stages with an acid consumption of 509kg/t feed. In accordance with the current plant design, this acid will be entirely supplied by utilising waste streams from the roasting of Hellyer's gold and silver-bearing pyrite concentrate, which will separately produce gold/silver doré bars and copper/zinc intermediates. Testwork also included beneficiation testwork, including dry and wet screening, magnetic separation and gravity upgrading. As expected, wet screening produced strong results, particularly for saprock material. This was then built into the testwork, with a screened fraction of saprock providing a high-Mg neutralisation feed stock.

Further Development Progress

In addition to examining leaching, some initial filtration testwork has been performed. On the basis of those first-pass results, which are consistent with experiences at other comparable nickel laterite

2

projects, an updated filtration section has also been added to the plant design that will allow for dry stacking of laterite waste back into the original pit. This removes the need for a tailings dam at the nickel mine.

The improved flowsheet further enhances the project's green credentials, with ore-based neutralisation reducing the CO2 footprint and dry stacking enabling the refilled mining pit to be rehabilitated to close to its original form. The project already benefits from its Tasmania location where it will be able to be supplied by 100% renewable hydroelectric and wind power. NQ Minerals believes that these advantages make the Barnes Hill project environmentally attractive relative to peer projects. This is expected to be increasingly important in the Electric Vehicle supply chain where cradle-to-grave emissions assessment is becoming more prominent. NQ Minerals is in initial discussions with battery industry players regarding the future development of the project.

Expanded Mineral Resource Estimate for Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan

The Barnes Hill Project is composed of four resources, all located within 2km of each other. Mining lease 1872P/M hosts the Barnes Hill North and South deposits, while Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan ("Scotts/Vulcan") occur primarily within exploration license EL2/2017 which is adjacent to the liming lease. All licenses are 100% owned by TEM.

On the basis of work done so far, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate has been issued by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd for the Barnes Hill Nickel Project to include the lower grade Ni material. The expanded resource now totals 25Mt @ 0.6% Ni and 0.05% Co at a 0.25% Ni cut-off (indicated and inferred) as shown in Table 1 below. This complements the 0.5% Ni cut-off Mineral Resource estimate released on 25 November 2019. That previously announced resource (with a higher Ni cut-off) will still provide the main supply into the first two stages of leaching. Snowden found the revised lower cut-off grade to be reasonable assuming a standard open-pit mining approach with low- to-moderate selectivity and that it is commensurate with the cut-off grade used at similar deposits where beneficiation through screening is applicable.

3

Table 1: Barnes Hill Project Mineral Resource Estimates 2020

Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan ("SV") Mineral Resource Estimate at a 0.25% Ni cut-off

Domain

Class

Tonnes (kt)

Ni %

Co %

MgO %

Fe2O3 %

SiO2 %

Transitional

Inferred

2,311

0.53

0.09

3.5

44.3

28.4

Saprolite

Inferred

3,222

0.74

0.05

12.0

29.6

39.0

Saprock

Inferred

7,309

0.49

0.02

27.2

15.3

42.5

SV Total

Inferred

12,842

0.56

0.04

19.1

24.1

39.1

Barnes Hill ("BH") North & South Mineral Resource Estimate at a 0.25% Ni cut-off

Domain

Class

Tonnes (kt)

Ni %

Co %

MgO %

Fe2O3 %

SiO2 %

Limonite

Indicated

1,874

0.37

0.11

1.3

53.3

16.3

Limonite

Inferred

242

0.40

0.07

1.9

45.5

26.2

Limonite Total

Indicated &

2,117

0.38

0.10

1.4

52.4

17.4

Inferred

Transitional

Indicated

444

0.53

0.08

3.4

39.8

29.2

Transitional

Inferred

10

0.67

0.12

4.0

48.2

25.4

Transitional Total

Indicated &

454

0.54

0.08

3.4

40.0

29.1

Inferred

Saprolite

Indicated

4,663

0.77

0.05

11.5

27.1

39.0

Saprolite

Inferred

817

0.61

0.05

12.7

24.8

43.3

Saprolite Total

Indicated &

5,480

0.75

0.05

11.7

26.8

39.6

Inferred

Saprock

Indicated

2,559

0.57

0.02

27.9

12.8

41.9

Saprock

Inferred

1,315

0.47

0.02

25.0

14.7

42.9

Saprock Total

Indicated &

3,874

0.53

0.02

26.9

13.4

42.2

Inferred

All Domains

Indicated

9,540

0.63

0.06

13.5

29.0

34.9

All Domains

Inferred

2,384

0.51

0.04

18.4

21.4

41.3

BH Total

Indicated &

11,925

0.60

0.05

14.5

27.5

36.1

Inferred

Barnes Hill Project, BH & SV Total Mineral Resource Estimates at a 0.25% Ni cut-off

Domain

Class

Tonnes (kt)

Ni %

Co %

MgO %

Fe2O3 %

SiO2 %

All Domains

Indicated &

24,767

0.58

0.05

16.89

25.74

37.66

Project Total

Inferred

Notes: 1) Please refer to the end of this section for the Competent Persons statements; 2) the Mineral Resource is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) with required tables included in the appendix; 3) Some rounding related discrepancies may occur in the totals.

The Mineral Resources were estimated using block models, constructed using a parent cell size of 25 mE by 25 mN by 1 mRL for Barnes Hill and 50 mE by 50 mN by 1 mRL for Scotts-Vulcan, constrained within the wireframed domains of the interpreted laterite layers. Grades were estimated using ordinary block kriging for both the Barnes Hill deposit and Scotts-Vulcan. Search ellipses and estimation parameters were based on the results of the variography, along with consideration of the

4

drill spacing and geometry of the mineralisation. Global average density values were applied to the blocks according to the domain based on density measurements of diamond drill core.

The Barnes Hill and Scotts-Vulcan Mineral Resource estimates have been classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources for the Barnes Hill deposit have been classified as a combination of Indicated and Inferred Resources, while the Scotts-Vulcan resource has been classified as an Inferred Resource. The classification was developed by Snowden based on an assessment of the nature and quality of the drilling, sampling and assaying methods; drill spacing; confidence in the geological interpretation; and results of the model validation. The Mineral Resource is limited to the Limonite, Transitional, Saprolite and Saprock domains, with lower-Ni,higher-Fe domains above the limonite excluded. At Barnes Hill, where drilling is approximately 50 mN by 50 mE or better and the thickness is greater than 2 m, the resource has been classified as an Indicated Resource. Areas that are not supported by a 50 mN by 50 mE drill spacing or are less than 1 m in thickness have been assigned an Inferred classification. At Scotts-Vulcan, blocks within approximately 125 m of a drillhole have been classified as an Inferred Resource, with extrapolation beyond that excluded.

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company regularly updates the market on Hellyer's operational and financial performance and these updates can be views on NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com.

-END-

Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to the Barnes Hill, Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan ("Scotts- Vulcan") Mineral Resource estimate is based on information compiled by Snowden and reviewed by Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Elizabeth Haren is employed as an associate consultant by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd and a consultant to Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd. Payment for work completed is not contingent on any particular outcome of the work. Elizabeth Haren has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Elizabeth Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

5

Competent Person's Statement- General

The information in this report that relates to the Hellyer and Barnes Hill project is based on information (third party consultants) compiled by Roger Jackson, an Executive Director of the Company, who is a 20+ year Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form and context in which the relevant data appears.

For further information, please contact:

NQ Minerals plc

David Lenigas, Chairman lenigas@nqminerals.com

Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer colin.sutherland@nqminerals.comTel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America)

Media Enquiries:

Graham Herring IFC Advisory graham.herring@investor-focus.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 7793 839 024 (United Kingdom)

Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge/Liza Vasilyeva

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom)

6

Appendix: JORC Code (2012) Tables for both Scotts Hill/Mt Vulcan and Barnes Hill

Part 1: Scotts Hill & Mt Vulcan Mineral Resource Estimate 2020

JORC Table 1 - Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

The bulk of the data used for resource estimation is

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

based on the logging and sampling of air-core

industry standard measurement tools

drilling (approximately 94% of the data).

appropriate to the minerals under

Air-core drilling from 1997 was sampled at 1 m

investigation, such as downhole gamma

intervals using a PVC or aluminium scoop to obtain

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

an average weight of 0.7 kg per sample. For the

These examples should not be taken as

2019 drilling, an average of 0.38kg was collected by

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

spearing from each drilled metre.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

The sample was pulverised and split to 200 g from

sample representivity and the appropriate

which a 20 g subsample was taken for x-ray

calibration of any measurement tools or

fluorescence (XRF) and loss on ignition (LOI)

systems used.

analysis.

Aspects of the determination of

Diamond drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals with

mineralisation that are Material to the Public

occasional smaller length samples taken where

Report.

appropriate due to mineralisation boundaries.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g.

'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In

other cases, more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse gold

that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

A total of 67 drillholes totalling 816 m have been

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

drilled at the Scotts-Vulcan deposit, comprising 62

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter,

air-core drillholes (50 mm diameter) and five PQ

triple or standard tube, depth of diamond

triple tube diamond drillholes.

tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether

core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

Diamond drillholes were completed using triple

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

tube to enhance core recoveries. Core recovery was

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

recorded throughout drillholes with core recovery

and ensure representative nature of the

typically exceeding 90%.

samples.

Recovery of air-core drill samples was generally

Whether a relationship exists between sample

reasonable based on a visual assessment, with

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

relatively few damp or wet samples. Samples with

may have occurred due to preferential

"poor" recovery were not assayed and recorded as

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

"No Sample".

Recovered drill sample weights were recorded for a

total of 90 samples from the 2019 Tasmania Energy

Metals Pty Ltd (TEM) air-core drilling program.

Analysis of the wet sample weights (including the

weight of the speared laboratory fraction) indicates

an average whole bag sample weight of

approximately 6.1 kg was attained from each drilled

metre, with a total of 3 samples (of 90), or 3.3% of

the dataset, with sample weights below 1 kg on a

wet basis.

7

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

There is no relationship between sample recovery

and grade as far as Snowden Mining Industry

Consultants Pty Ltd (Snowden) is aware.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Air-core drillholes were logged at 1 m intervals with

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

chip trays of each metre collected as a geological

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

record and photos taken of all chip trays.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Diamond drillholes were logged over geological

metallurgical studies.

intervals ranging from centimetres to several

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

metres. Core photos were taken of each tray

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

throughout the hole.

photography.

Where logging exists, all intervals were logged.

The total length and percentage of the

Logging includes the interval colour and rock

relevant intersections logged.

type/laterite horizon.

Subsampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

For diamond drillholes, all core was cut in half using

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

a diamond core saw and 1 m half-core samples

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

submitted for assay. PQ diamond drillhole samples

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

weighed more than 5 kg and up to 10 kg in fresher

dry.

rock samples.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Air-core drillholes were tube sampled with a

appropriateness of the sample preparation

separate sample taken for each metre. Duplicate

technique.

samples and standard samples were also submitted

Quality control procedures adopted for all

as a quality control measure.

subsampling stages to maximise

Field split duplicates and standards were initially

representivity of samples.

submitted at the rate of approximately 1:50. No

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

blanks were submitted. No coarse split or blind

representative of the in-situ material

resubmissions have been completed.

Whilst the average sample size for the 1997 air-

collected, including for instance results for

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

core drilling is somewhat small, it is considered

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

reasonable given the nature of the drilling, grain

grain size of the material being sampled.

size and grade variability. The samples collected for

the 2019 drilling are considered to be too small and

larger samples are required to reduce the sampling

error and improve precision and representivity.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

All samples were submitted to the ALS Laboratory

assay data

the assaying and laboratory procedures used

in Brisbane for assay by lithium borate fusion XRF

and

and whether the technique is considered

(laboratory method ME-XRF12), with LOI at 1,000°C

laboratory

partial or total.

by thermo gravimetric analysis (TGA). Of these,

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

three potential fibrous sample were redirected on

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

to ALS Perth to have the same method applied with

parameters used in determining the analysis

additional safety protocols in place.

including instrument make and model,

Samples were logged and tracked via the

reading times, calibrations factors applied

laboratory's internal LIMS system.

and their derivation, etc.

Laboratory sample preparation involved:

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

Any samples that did not airdry overnight were

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

oven dried at a maximum of 120°C

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

Entire sample initially crushed to 90% passing 2

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and

mm and split using a riffle splitter

precision have been established.

A sample split of up to 1 kg was pulverised to

95% passing 106 µm

0.66 g subsample was analysed by fused bead

XRF with a lower detection limit 0.005% Ni and

0.001% Co.

QAQC procedures implemented by Proto Resources

& Investments Ltd (Proto) for the 1997 drilling

included the submission of certified standards,

duplicate samples and pulp duplicates.

8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

TEM inserted certified reference materials (CRMs)

and field duplicates into the sample batches from

the 2019 drilling. Of the 325 samples submitted for

the 2019 drilling, 26 quality control samples were

included, comprising 15 CRMs and 11 field

duplicates, equating to an insertion rate of

approximately 1:20 for the CRMs and 1:30 for the

duplicates. Results of the CRMs shows that

reasonable analytical accuracy has been achieved

and field duplicates show a reasonable level of

precision.

Additionally, a batch of 36 sample pulps from the

2019 drilling was submitted to the SGS laboratory

in Perth for check assaying. Three check assays

from SGS show significantly different nickel results

compared to the original sample and are suspected

to have been incorrectly labelled.

ALS and SGS included standards within sample

batches as part of the internal laboratory QAQC.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by

As part of the 2010 Barnes Hill resource estimate,

of sampling

either independent or alternative company

Snowden verified laboratory assay certificates

and assaying

personnel.

against the supplied database with no

The use of twinned holes.

discrepancies identified.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

A total of five diamond drillholes twinned existing

procedures, data verification, data storage

air-core drillholes to confirm grade and provided

(physical and electronic) protocols.

mineralised material for bulk density testwork.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Geological logging was completed on paper,

transferred to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and

geological logging codes validated.

Due to the different generations of assays, where

required, element assays were converted to oxides

(e.g. % Fe to % Fe2O3). No other adjustments have

been made to the assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

The coordinate system used for the 2019 drilling is

data points

drillholes (collar and downhole surveys),

MGA Zone 55 projection based on the GDA94

trenches, mine workings and other locations

datum. Historical data (i.e. 1997 drilling) was

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

reportedly collected using the AGD66 datum;

Specification of the grid system used.

however, this was apparently later converted to

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

GDA94 by Proto/Allegiance. Investigations by TEM

revealed that there is significant uncertainty

regarding the coordinate system that was used and

the reliability of the transformed coordinates.

Based on a historical map provided by TEM,

Snowden and TEM were able to ascertain that the

coordinates of the historical data recorded in the

database were likely based on the AGD66 system.

As such, a transformation was applied by Snowden

using the world coordinate transform algorithm in

Datamine Studio RM software from AGD66 to

MGA94 Zone 55. The resulting, transformed

coordinates were verified by TEM as being visually

correct. The transform shifts the historical collar

locations approximately 212.6 m horizontally to the

northeast.

The collars of the 2019 drilling at Scotts-Vulcan

were surveyed by a contract surveyor using RTK

global positioning system (GPS) with a horizontal

accuracy of ±10 mm and a vertical accuracy of ±15

mm.

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The survey method and accuracy of the 1997

drilling is unknown.

The vertical (Z) coordinate for the 2019 drilling

matched the topographic surface reasonably well;

however, Snowden noted a significant difference

between the historical collars and the topographic

surface of up to 43 m (average 17 m difference).

Given the close match of the 2019 drilling to

topography, Snowden elected to project the

historical collar points onto the topographic

surface.

A topographic surface was provided by TEM, based

on a light detection and ranging (LiDAR)-derived

5 m digital elevation model of the northwest region

of Tasmania completed by Geoscience Australia in

2013. The LiDAR has a reported 0.15 m vertical and

horizontal accuracy.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Air-core drillhole spacing across the Scotts-Vulcan

and

Results.

resource area is somewhat variable but is based on

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

an approximate 100 mE x 100 mN grid.

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

Five diamond drillholes were completed at various

and grade continuity appropriate for the

locations across the deposit to gain material for

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

bulk density and to twin existing air core drillholes.

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Samples were composited to a 1 m interval for

Whether sample compositing has been

resource estimation.

applied.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Drillholes were drilled vertically, perpendicular to

of data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and

the interpreted mineralisation orientation which is

relation to

the extent to which this is known, considering

sub-horizontal.

geological

the deposit type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

No specific measures have been taken to ensure

security

security.

sample security.

Snowden does not believe that sample security

poses a material risk to the integrity of the assay

data used in the Mineral Resource estimate.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No external review of sampling and drilling

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

procedures has been completed as far as Snowden

is aware.

10

JORC Table 1 - Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Scotts-Vulcan deposit straddles granted

tenement

ownership including agreements or material

Exploration Lease EL2/2017 and Mining Lease

and land

issues with third parties such as joint

1872P/M, although the majority of the resource

tenure status

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

occurs within EL2/2017.

native title interests, historical sites,

Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd is the registered

wilderness or national park and

holder of 100% of Mining Lease 1872P/M and

environmental settings.

100% of EL2/2017.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

A number of phases of mapping, drilling and

done by

exploration by other parties.

metallurgical testwork have been completed over

other parties

the nickel/cobalt laterites in the Barnes Hill area,

which includes Scotts-Vulcan, by various

companies:

1955 to 1956, Ben Lomond Mining.

Reconnaissance sampling completed to identify

nickel-rich clays above serpentinites.

1958, Consolidated Zinc. Enterprise Exploration

Company Pty Ltd completed an exploration

report in 1958. Initial mapping identified

garnierite bearing serpentine in a 4,000 ft x

2,500 ft area. Auger drilling completed on three

lines south of Barnes Hill. Holes were 100 ft

apart over a distance of 1,400 ft, 1,700 ft and

2,400 ft. Sample recovery was reportedly

excellent and all holes except two ended at the

bedrock contact. Average grades ranged from

0.4% Ni to 0.96% Ni and thicknesses varied from

less than 5-9 ft. Other smaller areas were also

identified and an additional six lines of auger

drillholes were completed; however, the nickel

laterite profile was thinner (4-6 ft) and of lower

grade (0.2% Ni).

1965 to 1967, BHP. Regional and detailed

mapping was completed. Airborne and ground

magnetic surveys, along with geochemical

sampling. One diamond core hole drilled at

Scotts Hill to 673 ft to investigate magnetic

anomaly - intersected magnetite (no sulphide

mineralisation). A series of pits were completed

on 17 separate lines within the "Chromite

Gravels". BHP concluded the laterites near

Andersons Creek were of low grade and not

worthy of development.

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

1967 to 1968, King Island Scheelite. 17 diamond

drillholes completed. Assay analyses were

completed by Minex in Melbourne.

Mineralogical study using x-ray diffraction (XRD)

completed with nickel bearing phases identified.

Identification of different domains laterally

(Scotts Hill/Mount Vulcan/Barnes Hill) and

throughout the profile (Laterite

Zone/Transitional Serpentinite Zone/Bleached

Serpentinite Zone/Fresh Zone). Beneficiation

tests were also completed (H2SO4 leach tests,

size analysis of ore, size analysis of residue of

H2SO4 leach, caustic soda recovery, ammonia

recovery, Nicaro process) with the Nicaro

process achieving 67.7% Ni recovery.

1969, King Island Scheelite. Additional 20

diamond drillholes completed. Four ore

locations delineated (Scotts Hill, Mount Vulcan,

Barnes Hill and Barnes Hill South). Resource

estimate of 6.0 Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.06% Co at

a 0.7% Ni cut-off. Analysis for Ni, Co, Cr, Al2O3,

CaO, MgO, SiO2 and FeO was completed.

Analyses were completed by the Launceston

Laboratories of the Tasmanian Department of

Mines.

1971 to 1972, Allstate Exploration. 15 core

holes completed. Trenching also completed.

1969 to 1981, Northern Chromite. Chromium

production on western flank of Barnes Hill.

Drilling completed at Rifle Range.

1988, Placeco Australia. Rock chip samples

taken from Barnes Hill, Dans Hill and Mount

Vulcan areas.

1997 to 2000, Allegiance Mining. Completed

549 m of air-core drilling in 51 holes. Drilling

contractor was Tas Diamond Driller Pty Ltd. All

holes were vertical with 1 m samples. All

samples were weighed. Nine holes at Scotts Hill,

eight holes Mt Vulcan, 17 holes at Barnes Hill,

and 17 holes at Barnes Hill South. Revere

circulation (RC) drilling program of 65 holes

totalling 492 m. Updated resource estimated in

March 1998.

2001 to 2005, Jervois Mining. Air-coreholes

relogged to standardised format. Check assaying

was completed on pulps from Allegiance air-

core holes S001 to S051. Composite bulk

samples for limonite, saprolite and weathered

serpentinite lithologies for the Barnes Hill region

and the Scotts Hill/Mount Vulcan regions were

collected for metallurgical testing. Resource

estimate re-done based on lithological domains.

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

2007 to 2012, Proto. Completion of a high-level

review of the Barnes Hill project and drillhole

database by Snowden. Air-core drilling program

(17 holes for 202 m) completed to validate

historical drilling results and to provide samples

for metallurgical testwork. Detailed flora and

fauna assessment of the resource areas by

North Barker Ecosystem Services. Cutting and

assaying of some historical diamond core holes

held at the MRT Rockstore in Mornington.

Metallurgical testwork at HRL Testing in

Brisbane. Regional soil sampling program

consisting of 429 samples taken along 400 m

spaced east-west lines. Aboriginal heritage and

European heritage surveys completed. Column

leach testwork on further air-core drilling

samples from the Barnes Hill deposit. First

phase of a resource drilling program at the

Barnes Hill deposit which consisted of 75 air-

core drillholes (BHA001-075) for 1,080 m was

completed in 2008. Second phase of the

resource drill-out at Barnes Hill was completed

in late 2009 through to early 2010 and consisted

of 549 air-core drillholes (BHA076-625) for

4,839 m and 16 diamond drillholes (BHD001-16)

for 416 m. In 2010, Norivet Pty Ltd undertook

bench scale testwork with samples submitted to

the Southern Cross University Environmental

Analysis Laboratory (EAL) for cross checking. In

2011, two pilot vat tests were undertaken by

Australian Biorefining at Evans Head, New South

Wales at a scale of over 1 tonne using samples

composed from wide gauge drilling at two pit

locations (North and South). Following this in

2012, number of bench scale tests then applied

agitated tank leaching at 80degC and with an

increased free acid concentration of 150g/L.

Results established that 85% recovery of Ni and

Co could be achieved with acid consumption of

580-700kg/t ore through an 8-10 hour residence

time.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Barnes Hill deposits, including Scotts Hill and

mineralisation.

Mount Vulcan, are interpreted to have formed

from the chemical weathering of a serpentinised

ultramafic parent rock (Andersons Creek Complex).

The ultramafic Andersons Creek Complex is a

layered wedge of Cambrian ultramafic stratigraphy

consisting mainly of serpentinite, pyroxenite and

gabbro. The ultramafic complex around the Barnes

Hill region has been altered almost completely to

serpentinite prior to the chemical weathering

process. The weathered serpentinites have

subsequently been altered to clays which are

overlain by a ferruginised laterite zone.

The laterite profile identified at Scotts-Vulcan is

similar to Barnes Hill and comprises:

A surficial pisolitic soil horizon

Fe-rich laterised hard-cap zone (in places)

Laterite zone

Limonite zone

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Saprolite zone

Saprock zone

Bedrock/serpentinite.

At Scotts-Vulcan, the upper ferruginous portion of

the profile is not as well developed as at Barnes Hill

and is less continuous.

The Barnes Hill ultramafic rocks (Andersons Creek

Complex) are bounded by quartzites to the east

and claystones and slates to the west. Permian

conglomerates overlie the ultramafic complex to

the north and south. The quartzites are of

Cambrian age and were intruded by the ultramafic

rocks in the Cambrian. The ultramafics were

subsequently altered to serpentinites. In turn the

serpentinites were intruded by granitic rocks in the

Devonian period. The belt of serpentine occupies a

topographic low and is surrounded to the west and

north by rugged hills.

The weathering history at Barnes Hill has not been

suitable for the co-precipitation of soluble silica

and nickel. Consequently, the hydrous nickel

silicate garnierite, which is typically present in

other nickel laterite deposits, is not prevalent at

Barnes Hill. Serpentine and chlorite are the main

nickel bearing species.

Drillhole

A summary of all information material to the

No exploration results being reported.

information

understanding of the exploration results

A diagram showing the location of drillhole collars

including a tabulation of the following

is included in the accompanying release.

information for all Material drillholes:

easting and northing of the drillhole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drillhole

collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

downhole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not detract

from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain why

this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

No exploration results being reported.

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

methods

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high grade results and longer

lengths of low grade results, the procedure

used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Relationship

These relationships are particularly

No exploration results being reported.

between

important in the reporting of Exploration

Drillholes were drilled vertically - perpendicular to

mineralisatio

Results.

the interpreted orebody orientation.

n widths and

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

The true width of mineralisation is not considered

intercept

respect to the drillhole angle is known, its

to be materially different from the drillhole

lengths

nature should be reported.

intercepts for vertical drilling.

If it is not known and only the downhole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole

length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

No exploration results being reported.

and tabulations of intercepts should be

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

No exploration results being reported.

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

No exploration results being reported.

substantive

material, should be reported including (but

exploration

not limited to): geological observations;

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Further drilling is planned as part of ongoing

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

feasibility programs. This will target areas where

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

historical work, including sampling by BHP and

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

drilling by King Island Scheelite, reported

possible extensions, including the main

anomalous nickel values. In particular, exploration

geological interpretations and future drilling

around and north of Simmonds Hill is proposed.

areas, provided this information is not

Additional bulk density measurements using

commercially sensitive.

different methods are planned to validate existing

bulk density measurements.

15

JORC Table 1 - Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not

Selected checks by Snowden of drillhole data

integrity

been corrupted by, for example, transcription

against original assay certificates were completed

or keying errors, between its initial collection

with no errors identified.

and its use for Mineral Resource estimation

Geological logging completed on paper, transferred

purposes.

to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and geological

Data validation procedures used.

logging codes validated.

Drillhole database backed up on a regular basis.

Statistical checks completed to ensure all assays fall

within acceptable limits.

Checks on overlapping or duplicate intervals

completed.

Checks were completed on all samples which fell

below analytical detection limits to ensure samples

were assigned zero grades in resource estimation.

Holes SD121, SD121A, SD122 and SD123 were

excluded from the resource modelling as these

holes have identical collar coordinates to other

drillholes.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the

Due to the lack of outcropping geology and as no

Competent Person and the outcome of those

drilling is currently taking place, Snowden does not

visits.

believe that a site visit is warranted at this stage;

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate

however, a site visit is anticipated when drilling

why this is the case.

recommences.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty

Snowden believes the local geology is well

interpretatio

of) the geological interpretation of the

understood as a result of work undertaken by Proto

n

mineral deposit.

and other companies working in the region. The

Nature of the data used and of any

Scotts-Vulcan nickel laterites have developed from

assumptions made.

the weathering of an ultramafic host rock

The effect, if any, of alternative

sequence.

interpretations on Mineral Resource

The geological interpretation of the laterite

estimation.

horizons was developed based on the profile

The use of geology in guiding and controlling

interpreted in 2010 for the nearby Barnes Hill

Mineral Resource estimation.

deposit and used in the 2010 Barnes Hill resource

model. At Scotts-Vulcan however, the upper

The factors affecting continuity both of grade

ferruginous portion of the profile is not as well

and geology.

developed as at Barnes Hill and is less continuous,

especially given the current drill spacing.

Consequently, the pisolite, hard-cap, laterite and

limonite zones were combined into a single

"laterite" domain, which Snowden believes is

reasonable given the somewhat gradational nature

of the internal boundaries.

Surfaces of the laterite horizons were interpreted

based on a combination of geochemistry (mainly

Ni, MgO and Fe2O3) and the geological logging.

Each surface was treated as a hard boundary for

resource modelling.

Geological interpretation in this region has been

limited to the extent of current drilling.

Alternative interpretations of the mineralisation

are unlikely to significantly change the overall

volume of the mineralised zone in terms of the

reported classified resources.

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral

The deposit has an extent of approximately 1.6 km

Resource expressed as length (along strike or

north-south x 0.9 km east-west.

otherwise), plan width, and depth below

The main and thickest regions of the deposit are

surface to the upper and lower limits of the

centred around Scotts Hill and Mount Vulcan and

Mineral Resource.

extend approximately 500 m north-south x 500 m

east-west.

Nickel mineralisation within the limonite zone is

overlain in most part by ferruginised lateritic waste

material which may be up to 15 m thick in places.

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the

Ordinary kriging estimation (parent cell estimation)

and

estimation technique(s) applied and key

technique for Ni, Co, MgO, MnO, Al2O3, Fe2O3 and

modelling

assumptions, including treatment of extreme

SiO2.

techniques

grade values, domaining, interpolation

Sample selection honoured geological domains

parameters and maximum distance of

which were developed considering the vertical

extrapolation from data points. If a computer

chemical and geological trends of the profile. Five

assisted estimation method was chosen

domains developed: combined Limonite-Laterite

include a description of computer software

Domain, Transitional Domain, Saprolite Domain,

and parameters used.

Saprock Domain and Bedrock Domain.

The availability of check estimates, previous

Statistical analysis by domain completed. Top cuts

estimates and/or mine production records

were applied to Co (0.35% Co) and MgO (8% MgO)

and whether the Mineral Resource estimate

within the Limonite-Laterite Domain to control

takes appropriate account of such data.

sporadic extreme values during estimation. No

The assumptions made regarding recovery of

other top cuts were applied.

by-products.

Variography completed for Ni, Co, MgO, MnO,

Estimation of deleterious elements or other

Al2O3, Fe2O3 and SiO2. Due to the low number of

non-grade variables of economic significance

samples for individual domains, variograms were

(e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage

modelled within a combined Transitional-Saprolite-

characterisation).

Saprock Domain and applied to all domains.

In the case of block model interpolation, the

Validation of block estimates included visual and

block size in relation to the average sample

statistical checks, both global and local. Checks

spacing and the search employed.

were completed against original and de-clustered

Any assumptions behind modelling of

drillhole composites. The validations show that

selective mining units.

while smoothed, the block estimates reproduce the

Any assumptions about correlation between

trends observed in the drillhole data.

variables.

Description of how the geological

interpretation was used to control the

resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using

grade cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking

process used, the comparison of model data

to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation

data if available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a

All tonnages have been estimated as dry tonnages.

dry basis or with natural moisture, and the

method of determination of the moisture

content.

17

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or

Resources have been reported within domain

parameters

quality parameters applied.

boundaries above a 0.25% Ni cut-off. The cut-off

grade of 0.25% Ni is based on beneficiation

testwork that shows the ability to upgrade lower

grade ore through screening methods and is

commensurate with the cut-off grade used at

similar deposits where such screening is applicable.

The testwork shows that lower grade portion of the

deposit can be upgraded and then serve as suitable

feed for hydrometallurgical processing. Snowden

believes that the cut-off grade is reasonable

assuming a standard open-pit mining approach

with low-to-moderate selectivity. The amenability

to open-pit mining was separately established by a

pit optimisation undertaken in 2010, albeit at a

higher cut-off grade with a higher stripping ratio.

Mining

Assumptions made regarding possible mining

It is assumed that the deposit will be mined using

factors or

methods, minimum mining dimensions and

conventional drill and blast open cut mining

assumptions

internal (or, if applicable, external) mining

methods with low-to-moderate selectivity.

dilution. It is always necessary as part of the

process of determining reasonable prospects

for eventual economic extraction to consider

potential mining methods, but the

assumptions made regarding mining

methods and parameters when estimating

Mineral Resources may not always be

rigorous. Where this is the case, this should

be reported with an explanation of the basis

of the mining assumptions made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions

During 2019 TEM performed initial testwork on

factors or

regarding metallurgical amenability. It is

samples from Scotts Hill and Mt Vulcan. The aim of

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

the program was to confirm that Scotts-Vulcan ore

determining reasonable prospects for

would perform similarly to Barnes Hill ore which

eventual economic extraction to consider

had been previously tested (as noted below), and

potential metallurgical methods, but the

also to test improved operating conditions. The

assumptions regarding metallurgical

testwork applied sequential leaching with varied

treatment processes and parameters made

blends of feed ore exposed to conditions suited for

when reporting Mineral Resources may not

these particular combinations of limonitic and

always be rigorous. Where this is the case,

saprolitic ore. 60 tests were performed. Results

this should be reported with an explanation of

supported the ability to achieve overall Ni and

the basis of the metallurgical assumptions

Cobalt extraction of 90% with an acid consumption

made.

of 509kg/t ore across the three leaching stages.

Testwork also applied dry and wet screening to all

the ore domains. Upgrading was shown to be

effective, particularly for ore sampled from the

saprolite and saprock domains with a significant

increase in Ni through rejection of the coarser

fractions.

Metallurgical testwork has also been conducted on

the Barnes Hill deposit, which is located approx.

3 km south of Scotts-Vulcan, since 1968, with the

last testwork completed in 2012. The testwork was

conducted on composite samples from diamond

core along with bulk samples from trenches.

Various acid leaching tests were performed, at both

atmospheric temperatures and higher

temperatures of up to 260°C, along with different

acid concentrations and residence times. Nickel

recoveries of greater than 80% were achieved, with

cobalt recoveries above 80% also achieved.

18

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Snowden believes that, given the similar geology of

the Scotts-Vulcan deposit to Barnes Hill, it can be

reasonably assumed that similar recoveries should

be able to be achieved at both project sites.

Environment

Assumptions made regarding possible waste

It is assumed that no environmental factors exist

al factors or

and process residue disposal options. It is

that could prohibit any potential mining

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

development at the Scotts-Vulcan deposit.

determining reasonable prospects for

eventual economic extraction to consider the

potential environmental impacts of the

mining and processing operation. While at

this stage the determination of potential

environmental impacts, particularly for a

greenfields project, may not always be well

advanced, the status of early consideration of

these potential environmental impacts should

be reported. Where these aspects have not

been considered this should be reported with

an explanation of the environmental

assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed,

Bulk density was determined for a total of 244

the basis for the assumptions. If determined,

density samples by the water immersion technique

the method used, whether wet or dry, the

(Archimedes principle) on 20-30 cm samples of PQ

frequency of the measurements, the nature,

diamond core from the nearby Barnes Hill deposit.

size and representativeness of the samples.

Default density values were assigned to each

The bulk density for bulk material must have

domain based on the Barnes Hill measurements:

been measured by methods that adequately

Limonite-Laterite Domain (1.5 g/cm3), Transitional

account for void spaces (vughs, porosity, etc),

Domain (1.40 g/cm3), Saprolite Domain (1.3 g/cm3),

moisture and differences between rock and

Saprock Domain (2.2 g/cm3) and Bedrock Domain

alteration zones within the deposit.

(2.4 g/cm3).

Discuss assumptions for bulk density

estimates used in the evaluation process of

the different materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral

Classification is based on a number of

Resources into varying confidence categories.

considerations:

Whether appropriate account has been taken

Nature and quality of the drilling and sampling

of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence

methods.

in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of

Drill spacing.

input data, confidence in continuity of

Uncertainty in the collar coordinates of

geology and metal values, quality, quantity

historical holes due to grid transformations.

and distribution of the data).

Resurveying of historical collars is required to

Whether the result appropriately reflects the

verify the transformations applied.

Competent Person's view of the deposit.

Confidence in the understanding of the

underlying geological and grade continuity.

Analysis of the QAQC data.

Confidence in the estimate of the mineralised

volume.

The results of the model validation.

Quantity of bulk density data.

The resource classification scheme adopted by

Snowden for the Scotts-Vulcan Mineral Resource

estimate is outlined as follows:

Where blocks are located within approximately

125 m of a drillhole, the Transitional (Domain

45), Saprolite (50) and Saprock (55) domains

were classified as Inferred Resources.

19

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Blocks within the Transitional (Domain 45),

Saprolite (50) and Saprock (55) domains greater

than approximately 125 m from a drillhole,

remain unclassified and do not form part of the

Mineral Resource.

The Bedrock (60) and Laterite-Limonite (40)

domains remain unclassified and do not form

part of the Mineral Resource.

Extrapolation horizontally beyond the drilling is

limited to approximately 125 m.

The Mineral Resource classification appropriately

reflects the view of the Competent Person.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral

Snowden is not aware of any independent reviews

reviews

Resource estimates.

of the Mineral Resource estimate.

Snowden's internal review process ensures all work

meets quality standards.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

The Mineral Resource has been validated both

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level in the

globally and locally against the input composite

accuracy/

Mineral Resource estimate using an approach

data.

confidence

or procedure deemed appropriate by the

Given the relatively sparse drilling within the

Competent Person. For example, the

Inferred Resource, estimates are considered to be

application of statistical or geostatistical

globally accurate. Closer spaced drilling is required

procedures to quantify the relative accuracy

to improve the local confidence of the block

of the resource within stated confidence

estimates.

limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed

There is no operating mine at the Barnes Hill

appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the

project, including Scotts-Vulcan, and as such, no

factors that could affect the relative accuracy

production data is available.

and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and, if

local, state the relevant tonnages, which

should be relevant to technical and economic

evaluation. Documentation should include

assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and

confidence of the estimate should be compared

with production data, where available.

20

Part 2: Barnes Hill Mineral Resource Estimate 2020

JORC Table 1 - Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

The bulk of the data used for the Barnes Hill

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

resource estimate is based on the logging and

industry standard measurement tools

sampling of air core drilling (approximately 97% of

appropriate to the minerals under

the data).

investigation, such as downhole gamma

Air core drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals using

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

a PVC or aluminium scoop to obtain an average

These examples should not be taken as

weight of 0.7 kg per sample. The sample was

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

pulverised and split to 200 g from which a 20 g sub-

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sample was taken for XRF and LOI analysis.

sample representivity and the appropriate

Diamond drilling was sampled at 1 m intervals with

calibration of any measurement tools or

occasional smaller length samples taken where

systems used.

appropriate due to mineralisation boundaries.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g.

'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In

other cases, more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse gold

that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

A total of 716 drill holes totalling 7,114 m have

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

been drilled at the Barnes Hill deposit, comprising

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter,

694 air core drill holes (50 mm diameter) and 23 PQ

triple or standard tube, depth of diamond

triple tube diamond drill holes. All 716 drill holes

tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether

were used tor geological interpretation and

core is oriented and if so, by what method,

resource estimation.

etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

Diamond drill holes were completed using triple

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

tube to enhance core recoveries. Core recovery was

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

recorded throughout drill holes with core recovery

and ensure representative nature of the

typically exceeding 90%.

samples.

Recovery of air core drill samples was generally

Whether a relationship exists between sample

reasonable based on a visual assessment, with

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

relatively few damp or wet samples. Samples with

may have occurred due to preferential

"poor" recovery were not assayed and recorded as

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

"No Sample". A total of 28 samples did not have

enough sample for analysis.

Sample weights were recorded for a total of 4,611

samples from the 2008-2010 air core drilling

programs. Analysis of the dry sample weights

indicates an average sample weight of

approximately 0.7 kg was attained, with a total of

699 samples, or 15.2% of the dataset, with sample

weights below 0.5 kg.

21

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Air core drill holes were logged at 1 m intervals with

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

chip trays of each metre collected as a geological

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

record and photos taken of all chip trays.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Diamond drill holes were logged over geological

metallurgical studies.

intervals ranging from centimetres to several

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

metres. Core photos were taken of each tray

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

throughout the hole.

photography.

4,627 data-lines of logging were produced for the

The total length and percentage of the

2010 MRE for all drill holes. Not all data has logging

relevant intersections logged.

records.

Logging codes have not been standardised.

Subsampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

For diamond drill holes all core was cut in half using

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

a diamond core saw and 1 m half core samples

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

submitted for assay. PQ diamond drill hole samples

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

weighed more than 5 kg and up to 10 kg in fresher

dry.

rock samples.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Air core drill holes were tube sampled with a

appropriateness of the sample preparation

separate sample taken for each metre. Duplicate

technique.

samples and standard samples were also submitted

Quality control procedures adopted for all

as a quality control measure.

subsampling stages to maximise

Field split duplicates and standards were initially

representivity of samples.

submitted at the rate of approximately 1:50. No

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

blanks were submitted. No coarse split or blind

representative of the in-situ material

resubmissions have been completed.

Whilst the average sample size for the air core

collected, including for instance results for

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

drilling is somewhat small, it is considered

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

reasonable given the nature of the drilling, grain

grain size of the material being sampled.

size and grade variability.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

All samples were submitted to the ALS Laboratory

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

in Adelaide for assay by lithium borate fusion X-Ray

and

whether the technique is considered partial or

Fluorescence (XRF; lab method ME-XRF12), with LOI

laboratory

total.

at 1,000°C by thermogravimetric analysis (TGA).

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

Samples were logged and tracked via the

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

laboratory's internal LIMS system.

parameters used in determining the analysis

Laboratory sample preparation involved:

including instrument make and model,

Any samples that didn't air dry overnight were

reading times, calibrations factors applied and

oven dried at a maximum of 120°C

their derivation, etc.

Entire sample initially crushed to 90% passing 2

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

mm

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

Sample split using a riffle splitter

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

A sample split of up to 1 kg was pulverised to

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and

95% passing 106 µm

precision have been established.

A 0.66 g sub-sample was analysed by fused bead

XRF with a lower detection limit of 0.005% Ni

and 0.001% Co.

QAQC procedures implemented by Proto included

the submission of certified standards, duplicate

samples and pulp duplicates.

ALS laboratory included internal standards within

sample batches and was also involved in round

robin testing with other laboratories.

22

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by

Snowden verified laboratory assay certificates

of sampling

either independent or alternative company

against the supplied database with no

and assaying

personnel.

discrepancies identified.

The use of twinned holes.

A total of 16 diamond drill holes (BHD001 -

Documentation of primary data, data entry

BHD016) twinned existing air core drill holes to

procedures, data verification, data storage

confirm grade and provided mineralised material

(physical and electronic) protocols.

for bulk density testwork.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Geological logging was completed on paper,

transferred to Excel spreadsheets and geological

logging codes validated.

No adjustments have been made to the assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

Drill hole collars were surveyed by handheld GPS.

data points

drill holes (collar and downhole surveys),

Due to discrepancies between the drill hole collar

trenches, mine workings and other locations

elevations and the topographic surface, the drill

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

hole collars were projected to the topographic

Specification of the grid system used.

surface as it is considered to have greater accuracy.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

All drill holes were drilled vertically

Topographic surface was determined by an

Airborne Laser Scanning (LiDAR) survey completed

by Photomapping Services of Melbourne, Victoria

LiDAR survey has a quoted accuracy of 0.15 m.

Supplied contours were on a 1 m elevation spacing.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Air core drill hole spacing across the Barnes Hill

and

Results.

resource area has been completed predominantly

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

on a 50 mN x 50 mE staggered grid pattern. A

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

50 mN by 50 mE drilling pattern has been shown to

and grade continuity appropriate for the

give a robust grade estimate into 25 mN by 25 mE

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

by 1.0 m blocks and is considered adequate to

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

support a Measured Resource classification for

Whether sample compositing has been

mineralised material greater than 2.0 m thick.

applied.

However, a 50 mN x 50 mE staggered drilling

pattern does not accurately define the true

variability of thickness and consequently tonnage

estimates are subject to additional uncertainty. An

Indicated classification has therefore been applied.

Diamond drill holes were completed at various

locations across the deposit to gain material for

bulk density and to twin existing air core drill holes.

In addition, two traverses consisting of 151 holes of

10 m closely spaced air core drill holes were

completed in the northern resource area to test

grade and width variability.

Sampling was completed consistently to a 1 m

length. Compositing was not required to obtain an

equal sample support.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Drill holes were drilled vertically, perpendicular to

of data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and

the interpreted ore body orientation.

relation to

the extent to which this is known, considering

A tight spaced (10 m) drilling program was

geological

the deposit type.

completed along a north-south and an east-west

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

line, traversing the main portion of the deposit, to

orientation and the orientation of key

assess thickness and grade variation on a local

mineralised structures is considered to have

scale.

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

assessed and reported if material.

23

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

No specific measures have been taken to ensure

security

security.

sample security.

Snowden does not believe that sample security

poses a material risk to the integrity of the assay

data used in the Mineral Resource estimate.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No external review of sampling and drilling

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

procedures has been completed as far as Snowden

is aware.

24

JORC Table 1 - Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Barnes Hill deposit occurs within Mining Lease

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

1872P/M.

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint

Tasmania Energy Metals Pty Ltd is the registered

status

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

holder of 100% of Mining Lease 1872P/M.

native title interests, historical sites,

wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

A number of phases of mapping, drilling and

done by other

by other parties.

metallurgical testwork have been completed over

parties

the nickel/cobalt laterites in the Barnes Hill area by

various companies:

1955 to 1956, Ben Lomond Mining.

Reconnaissance sampling completed to identify

Ni-rich clays above serpentinites.

1958, Consolidated Zinc. Enterprise Exploration

Company Pty Ltd completed an exploration

report in 1958. Initial mapping identified

garnierite bearing serpentine in a 4,000 ft by

2,500 ft area. Auger drilling completed on 3

lines south of Barnes Hill. Holes were 100 ft

apart over a distance of 1,400 ft, 1,700 ft and

2,400 ft. Sample recovery was reportedly

excellent and all holes except 2 ended at the

bedrock contact. Average grades ranged from

0.4% Ni to 0.96% Ni and thicknesses varied from

less than 5 ft to 9 ft. Other smaller areas were

also identified, and an additional 6 lines of auger

drill holes were completed, however the nickel

laterite profile was thinner (4 to 6 ft) and of

lower grade (0.2% Ni).

1965 to 1967, BHP. Regional and detailed

mapping was completed. Airborne and ground

magnetic surveys, along with geochemical

sampling. One diamond core hole drilled at

Scotts Hill to 673 ft to investigate magnetic

anomaly - intersected magnetite (no sulphide

mineralisation). A series of pits were completed

on 17 separate lines within the 'Chromite

Gravels'. BHP concluded the laterites near

Andersons Creek were of low grade and not

worthy of development.

25

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

1967 to 1968, King Island Scheelite. 17 diamond

drill holes completed. Assay analyses were

completed by Minex in Melbourne.

Mineralogical study using XRD completed with

nickel bearing phases identified. Identification

of different domains laterally (Scotts Hill /

Mount Vulcan / Barnes Hill) and throughout the

profile (Laterite Zone / Transitional Serpentinite

Zone / Bleached Serpentinite Zone / Fresh

Zone). Beneficiation tests were also completed

(H2SO4 leach tests, size analysis of ore, size

analysis of residue of H2SO4 leach, caustic soda

recovery, ammonia recovery, Nicaro process)

with the Nicaro process achieving 67.7% Ni

recovery.

1969, King Island Scheelite. Additional 20

diamond drill holes completed. Four ore

locations delineated (Scotts Hill, Mount Vulcan,

Barnes Hill and Barnes Hill south). Resource

estimate of 6.0 Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.06% Co at

a 0.7% Ni cut-off. Analysis for Ni, Co, Cr, Al2O3,

CaO, MgO, SiO2 and FeO was completed.

Analyses were completed by the Launceston

Laboratories of the Tasmanian Department of

Mines.

1971 to 1972, Allstate Exploration. 15 core

holes completed. Trenching also completed.

1969 to 1981, Northern Chromite. Chromium

production on western flank of Barnes Hill.

Drilling completed at Rifle Range.

1988, Placeco Australia. Rock chip samples

taken from Barnes Hill, Dans Hill and Mt Vulcan

areas.

1997 to 2000, Allegiance Mining. Completed

549 m of air core drilling in 51 holes. Drilling

contractor was Tas Diamond Driller Pty Ltd. All

holes were vertical with 1 m samples. All

samples were weighed. 9 holes at Scotts Hill, 8

holes Mt Vulcan, 17 holes at Barnes Hill, and 17

holes at Barnes Hill South. RC drilling program of

65 holes totalling 492 m. Updated resource

estimated in March 1998

2001 to 2005, Jervois Mining. Air core holes

relogged to standardised format. Check assaying

was completed on pulps from Allegiance air

core holes S001 to S051. Composite bulk

samples for limonite, saprolite and weathered

serpentinite lithologies for the Barnes Hill region

and the Scotts Hill / Mount Vulcan regions were

collected for metallurgical testing. Resource

estimate re-done based on lithological domains.

26

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

2007 to 2012, Proto. Completion of a high-level

review of the Barnes Hill Project and drill hole

database by Snowden Mining Industry

Consultants. Air core drilling program (17 holes

for 202 m) completed to validate historic drilling

results and to provide samples for metallurgical

testwork. Detailed flora and fauna assessment

of the resource areas by North Barker

Ecosystem Services. Cutting and assaying of

some historic diamond core holes held at the

MRT Rockstore in Mornington. Metallurgical

testwork at HRL Testing in Brisbane. Regional

soil sampling program consisting of 429 samples

taken along 400 m spaced east-west lines.

Aboriginal heritage and European heritage

surveys completed. Column leach testwork on

further air core drilling samples from the Barnes

Hill deposit. First phase of a resource drilling

program at the Barnes Hill deposit which

consisted of 75 air core drill holes (BHA001 -

075) for 1,080 m was completed in 2008.

Second phase of the resource drill-out at Barnes

Hill was completed in late 2009 through to early

2010 and consisted of 549 air core drill holes

(BHA076 - 625) for 4,839 m and 16 diamond drill

holes (BHD001 - 16) for 416 m. In 2010, Norivet

Pty Ltd undertook bench scale testwork with

samples submitted to the Southern Cross

University Environmental Analysis Laboratory

(EAL) for cross checking. In 2011, two pilot vat

tests were undertaken by Australian Biorefining

at Evans Head, New South Wales at a scale of

over 1 tonne using samples composed from

wide gauge drilling at two pit locations (North

and South). Following this in 2012, number of

bench scale tests then applied agitated tank

leaching at 80degC and with an increased free

acid concentration of 150g/L. Results

established that 85% recovery of Ni and Co

could be achieved with acid consumption of

580-700kg/t ore through an 8-10 hour residence

time.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Barnes Hill deposit is interpreted to have

mineralisation.

formed from the chemical weathering of a

serpentinised ultramafic parent rock (the

Andersons Creek Complex). The Andersons

Creek Complex is a layered wedge of Cambrian

ultramafic stratigraphy consisting mainly of

serpentinite, pyroxenite and gabbro. The

ultramafic complex around the Barnes Hill region

has been altered almost completely to

serpentinite prior to the chemical weathering

process. The weathered serpentinites have

subsequently been altered to clays which are

overlain by a ferruginised laterite zone.

27

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The laterite profile identified at Barnes Hill

comprises:

A surficial pisolitic soil horizon

Fe-rich laterised hardcap zone (in places)

Laterite zone

Limonite zone

Saprolite zone

Saprock zone

Bedrock / serpentinite

The Barnes Hill ultramafic rocks (Andersons

Creek Complex) are bounded by quartzites to the

east and claystones and slates to the west.

Permian conglomerates overlie the ultramafic

complex to the north and south. The quartzites

are of Cambrian age and were intruded by the

ultramafic rocks in the Cambrian. The ultramafics

were subsequently altered to serpentinites. In

turn the serpentinites were intruded by granitic

rocks in the Devonian period. The belt of

serpentine occupies a topographic low and is

surrounded to the west and north by rugged

hills.

The weathering history at Barnes Hill has not

been suitable for the co-precipitation of soluble

silica and nickel. Consequently, the hydrous

nickel silicate garnierite, which is typically

present in other nickel laterite deposits, is not

prevalent at Barnes Hill. Serpentine and chlorite

are the main nickel bearing species.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

No exploration results being reported.

information

understanding of the exploration results

A diagram showing the location of drill hole collars

including a tabulation of the following

is available on request.

information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole

collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

downhole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not detract

from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain why

this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

No exploration results being reported.

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

methods

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

Material and should be stated.

28

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high grade results and longer

lengths of low grade results, the procedure

used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly

No exploration results being reported.

between

important in the reporting of Exploration

Drill holes were drilled vertically - perpendicular to

mineralisation

Results.

the interpreted ore body orientation.

widths and

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

intercept

The true width of mineralisation is not considered

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

lengths

to be materially different from the drill hole

nature should be reported.

intercepts for vertical drilling.

If it is not known and only the downhole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole

length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

No exploration results being reported.

and tabulations of intercepts should be

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

No exploration results being reported.

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

No exploration results being reported.

substantive

material, should be reported including (but

exploration

not limited to): geological observations;

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Further drilling is planned as part of ongoing

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

feasibility programs. This will target areas were

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

historical work including sampling by BHP and

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

drilling by King Island Scheelite reported anomalous

possible extensions, including the main

nickel values. In particular, areas around and north

geological interpretations and future drilling

of Simmonds Hill will be explored.

areas, provided this information is not

Additional bulk density measurement is planned.

commercially sensitive.

This would use different methods to those used

previously and would seek to enhance the

reliability of existing bulk density measurements.

29

JORC Table 1 - Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not

Selected checks by Snowden of drill hole data

integrity

been corrupted by, for example, transcription

against original assay certificates were completed

or keying errors, between its initial collection

with no errors identified.

and its use for Mineral Resource estimation

Geological logging completed on paper, transferred

purposes.

to Excel spreadsheets and geological logging codes

Data validation procedures used.

validated.

Statistical checks completed to ensure all assays fall

within acceptable limits.

Checks on overlapping or duplicate Intervals

completed.

Checks were completed on all samples which fell

below analytical detection limits to ensure samples

were assigned zero grades in resource estimation.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the

Due to the lack of outcropping geology and as no

Competent Person and the outcome of those

drilling is currently taking place, Snowden does not

visits.

believe that a site visit is warranted at this stage;

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate

however, a site visit is anticipated when drilling

why this is the case.

recommences.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty

Snowden believes that the local geology is well

interpretation

of) the geological interpretation of the mineral

understood as a result of work undertaken by Proto

deposit.

and other companies working in the region.

Nature of the data used and of any

The Barnes Hill nickel laterite has developed from

assumptions made.

the weathering of an ultramafic host rock sequence.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations

The boundaries of the deposit have been interpreted

on Mineral Resource estimation.

from drilling which has intersected unmineralised

The use of geology in guiding and controlling

sandstone and siltstones to the east, west and south

Mineral Resource estimation.

of the deposit. The northern boundary to the

deposit has yet to be defined from drilling.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade

Surfaces of the laterite horizons were interpreted

and geology.

based on a combination of geochemistry (mainly

MgO, Fe2O3 and Ni) and the geological logging. Each

surface was treated as a hard boundary for resource

modelling.

Alternative interpretations of the mineralisation are

unlikely to significantly change the overall volume of

the mineralised zone in terms of the reported

classified resources.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral

The deposit has an extent of approximately 2 km

Resource expressed as length (along strike or

north-south by 1 km east-west.

otherwise), plan width, and depth below

The main and thickest region of the deposit is

surface to the upper and lower limits of the

centred around Barnes Hill and is approximately 400

Mineral Resource.

m north-south by 800 m east-west. This area is

characterised by a distinct limonite zone (average

thickness ~3.5 m) underlain by a saprolite zone (~4.0

m).

The area to the south of Barnes Hill is thinner and

consists primarily of saprolite material ~2.0 m to 3.0

m).

Ni mineralisation within the limonite zone is overlain

in most part by ferruginised lateritic waste material

(~2.0 m to 5.0 m).

30

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the

Ordinary kriging estimation (parent cell estimation)

and modelling

estimation technique(s) applied and key

technique for Ni, Co, MgO, Fe2O3 and SiO2.

techniques

assumptions, including treatment of extreme

Sample selection honoured geological domains

grade values, domaining, interpolation

which were developed considering the vertical

parameters and maximum distance of

chemical and geological trends of the profile. Seven

extrapolation from data points. If a computer

(7) domains developed: Pisolite / Hardcap domain,

assisted estimation method was chosen

Laterite domain, Limonite domain, Transitional

include a description of computer software

Domain, Saprolite Domain, Saprock Domain and

and parameters used.

Bedrock Domain.

The availability of check estimates, previous

Statistical analysis by domain completed. No outlier

estimates and/or mine production records and

/ extreme values identified and as such, no upper or

whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes

lower cuts were applied to the datasets.

appropriate account of such data.

Variography for Ni and Co completed for the

The assumptions made regarding recovery of

Limonite and Saprolite domains. Isotropic variogram

by-products.

model developed which was applied to all elements

Estimation of deleterious elements or other

for all domains.

non-grade variables of economic significance

Validation of block estimates included visual and

(e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage

statistical checks , both global and local.

characterisation).

Checks were completed against original and

In the case of block model interpolation, the

declustered drill hole / composite dataset.

block size in relation to the average sample

spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective

mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between

variables.

Description of how the geological

interpretation was used to control the resource

estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade

cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking process

used, the comparison of model data to drill

hole data, and use of reconciliation data if

available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry

All tonnages have been estimated as dry tonnages.

basis or with natural moisture, and the

method of determination of the moisture

content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or

Limonite domain has been interpreted based on a

parameters

quality parameters applied.

0.2% Ni threshold. Overlying lower grade lateritic

material has been considered waste. Assessment of

probability plots and histograms supports the

selection of this value as a natural threshold

between waste and mineralised material.

31

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Resources have been reported within domain

boundaries above a 0.25% Ni cut-off. The cut-off

grade of 0.25% Ni is based on beneficiation testwork

that shows the ability to upgrade lower grade ore

through screening methods, and is commensurate

with the cut-off grade used at similar deposits where

such screening is applicable. The testwork shows

that lower grade portion of the deposit can be

upgraded and then serve as suitable feed for

hydrometallurgical processing. Snowden believes

that the cut-off grade is reasonable assuming a

standard open-pit mining approach with low-to-

moderate selectivity. The amenability to open-pit

mining was separately established by a pit

optimisation undertaken in 2010, albeit at a higher

cut-off grade with a higher stripping ratio.

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible mining

It is assumed that the deposit will be mined using

or

methods, minimum mining dimensions and

conventional drill and blast open cut mining

assumptions

internal (or, if applicable, external) mining

methods with low to moderate selectivity.

dilution. It is always necessary as part of the

process of determining reasonable prospects

for eventual economic extraction to consider

potential mining methods, but the

assumptions made regarding mining methods

and parameters when estimating Mineral

Resources may not always be rigorous. Where

this is the case, this should be reported with

an explanation of the basis of the mining

assumptions made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions

Three periods of metallurgical testwork have been

factors or

regarding metallurgical amenability. It is

undertaken on Barnes Hill during 1968 to 1969, 1997

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

to 2000, 2000 to 2002 and 2007 to 2012.

determining reasonable prospects for eventual

The 2002 testwork reported Ni recoveries of 80% or

economic extraction to consider potential

greater for saprolite material. The testwork between

metallurgical methods, but the assumptions

2007 to 2012 raised Ni and Co recoveries to 85%,

regarding metallurgical treatment processes

with higher extractions achieved under more

and parameters made when reporting Mineral

aggressive testing conditions. Screening testwork

Resources may not always be rigorous. Where

undertaken by Australian Biorefining for Proto

this is the case, this should be reported with an

Resources showed that low grade ore could be

explanation of the basis of the metallurgical

upgraded through screening. This provides support

assumptions made.

for reasonable prospects of eventual economic

extraction.

Further testwork on the nearby Scotts Hill and Mt

Vulcan deposits was undertaken in 2019 and 2020,

which supports similar Ni and Co recoveries. 60 tests

were performed and supported the ability to achieve

overall Ni and Cobalt extractions of 90%. That

testwork also performed screening and showed the

ability to upgrade ore through wet screening, with

particularly strong results for the saprock domain.

Snowden believes that, given the similar geology of

the Scotts-Vulcan deposit to Barnes Hill, it can be

reasonably assumed that similar recoveries should

be able to be achieved at both project sites.

32

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Environmental

Assumptions made regarding possible waste

It is assumed that no environmental factors exist

factors or

and process residue disposal options. It is

that could prohibit any potential mining

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

development at the Barnes Hill deposit.

determining reasonable prospects for eventual

economic extraction to consider the potential

environmental impacts of the mining and

processing operation. While at this stage the

determination of potential environmental

impacts, particularly for a greenfields project,

may not always be well advanced, the status

of early consideration of these potential

environmental impacts should be reported.

Where these aspects have not been considered

this should be reported with an explanation of

the environmental assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed,

Bulk density was determined for a total of 244

the basis for the assumptions. If determined,

density samples by the water immersion technique

the method used, whether wet or dry, the

(Archimedes principle) on 20 cm to 30 cm samples of

frequency of the measurements, the nature,

PQ diamond core.

size and representativeness of the samples.

Default density values were assigned to each

The bulk density for bulk material must have

domain: Pisolite / Hardcap Domain (1.75 g/cm3),

been measured by methods that adequately

Laterite domain (1.70 g/cm3), Limonite domain (1.5

account for void spaces (vughs, porosity, etc),

g/cm3), Transitional domain (1.40 g/cm3), Saprolite

moisture and differences between rock and

domain (1.3 g/cm3), Saprock domain (2.2 g/cm3) and

alteration zones within the deposit.

Bedrock domain (2.4 g/cm3).

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates

used in the evaluation process of the different

materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral

Classification was based on a number of

Resources into varying confidence categories.

considerations:

  • Whether appropriate account has been taken Reliability of the drilling, sampling and assaying.

of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence

Geostatistical measures associated with estimated

in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of

block grades (e.g. regression slope, kriging

input data, confidence in continuity of geology

variance).

and metal values, quality, quantity and

Number of composites and number of drill hole

distribution of the data).

used in estimation.

Whether the result appropriately reflects the

Domain thickness and variability.

Competent Person's view of the deposit.

Results of a conditional simulation study of the

saprolite thickness.

Amount and reliability of the density data.

Mineral Resources have been classified as a

combination of Indicated and Inferred Resources

based on the following criteria:

The Mineral Resource has been limited to the

Limonite, Transitional, Saprolite and Saprock

domains.

Where drilling is 50 mN by 50 mE or better and the

thickness is greater than 2 m, the resource has

been classified as an Indicated Resource.

Areas that are not supported by a 50 mN by 50 mE

drill spacing or are less than 1 m in thickness have

been assigned an Inferred classification.

The Mineral Resource classification appropriately

reflects the view of the competent Person.

33

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral

Snowden is not aware of any independent reviews of

reviews

Resource estimates.

the Mineral Resource estimate.

Snowden's internal review process ensures all work

meets quality standards.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the relative

The Mineral Resource has been validated both

relative

accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral

globally and locally against the input composite data.

accuracy/

Resource estimate using an approach or

Sequential Gaussian simulation (SGS) of the saprolite

confidence

procedure deemed appropriate by the

thickness was completed by Snowden in 2010 to

Competent Person. For example, the

assess risk associated with the tonnage estimate.

application of statistical or geostatistical

For a panel size of 100 m x 100 m (equates to an

procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of

approximate quarterly production rate of 55Kt) an

the resource within stated confidence limits,

average thickness variation of ±24% is estimated at a

or, if such an approach is not deemed

90% confidence level. This equates to a thickness

appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the

range of ±1.2 m from the mean thickness of 4.9 m

factors that could affect the relative accuracy

(i.e. 3.7 m to 6.1 m). For a 200 m x 200 m panel, the

and confidence of the estimate.

thickness variation is reduced to approximately 15%,

The statement should specify whether it

or ±0.75 m.

relates to global or local estimates, and, if

Simulation of Ni and Co grades has not been

local, state the relevant tonnages, which

completed at this stage.

should be relevant to technical and economic

Given the sparser drilling within the Inferred

evaluation. Documentation should include

Resource areas, these estimates are considered to

assumptions made and the procedures used.

be globally accurate. Closer spaced drilling is

These statements of relative accuracy and

required to improve the local confidence of the

confidence of the estimate should be

block estimates in these areas.

compared with production data, where

There is no operating mine at Barnes Hill and as

available.

such, no production data is available.

34

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
