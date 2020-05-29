Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nicolai Tangen's employment contract signed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:21am EDT
News
Nicolai Tangen's employment contract signed

On Wednesday, Øystein Olsen, on behalf of Norges Bank's Executive Board, signed an employment contract with Nicolai Tangen as new CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.

Nicolai Tangen established the management company AKO Capital in London in 2005 and has since acquired substantial wealth.

'The employment contract creates sufficient distance between Nicolai Tangen's private finances, the AKO system and the job that he will carry out as CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management. Mechanisms are established which ensure that Tangen will have no influence on his fund investments for as long as he is employed by Norges Bank, and which prevent possible conflicts of interest and impartiality', Governor Øystein Olsen says.

The main features of the new structure of Tangen's financial engagements are as follows.

  • Tangen's voting right in AKO Capital is reduced to 43 percent, and a trustee is appointed who will exercise his voting rights.
  • All dividend from Tangen's ownership in AKO will be donated to the AKO Foundation.
  • Tangen will step down from all directorships in AKO companies. The composition of all relevant boards in the AKO system is changed so that they do not have a majority of members with close ties to Tangen.
  • Gabler Investments AS will manage his personal wealth in the AKO funds under a discretionary mandate. A proxy will handle all dialogue with Gabler. This means that Tangen will not know what he is invested in, and it ensures that unwanted information is not received by Tangen.
  • For a period of six months after having left the position, Tangen cannot provide services to or take up directorships in the AKO system.

'With Nicolai Tangen, we will have a highly skilled leader of the Government Pension Fund Global. Tangen is a man with good leadership skills and unique experience from international capital markets. Tangen will take a competent organisation to new levels in the years to come', Olsen says.

Tangen takes up the position as CEO on 1 September.

'I am more than ever looking forward to embarking on the task of managing the funds of current and future generations of Norwegian. It is with great awe and humbleness that I take up this position in September', Nicolai Tangen says.

Press contact:

Runar Malkenes
Director of Communications, Norges Bank
Phone: +47 952 14 283

E-mail: presse@norges-bank.no

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26aIDA WOLDEN BACHE : Projections and monetary policy in the time of Covid-19
PU
06:26aThe conduct of monetary policy
PU
06:26aGOVERNOR ØYSTEIN OLSEN : A historically deep decline
PU
06:26aPT ADARO ENERGY TBK : Adaro and UI Ready to Distribute 100 COVENT-20 Ventilators to Hospitals in Indonesia
PU
06:26aBANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : April 2020
PU
06:23aGerman minister wants to extend short-time working allowance - Der Spiegel
RE
06:21aNicolai Tangen's employment contract signed
PU
06:21aGOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL : Exclusion and observation decisions
PU
06:21aAlmost complete interruption of tourist activity in April
PU
06:21aRetail Trade Turnover index down by 21.6%
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group