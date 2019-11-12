Log in
Nicole Brennig named co-managing partner of DLA Piper's Austin office

11/12/2019 | 05:11pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that Nicole Brennig has been named co-managing partner of the Austin office, joining John Guaragna, who has served in the role since 2017.

Brennig, a partner in the Corporate practice, focuses on domestic and foreign alternative investment representation, including advising clients with respect to private investment funds, syndicated and direct co-investments, and other related matters. Her work includes advising many of the world's largest and most active pension plans, endowments, insurance companies, private market solutions providers, family offices and other financial institutions on all aspects of their business. 

She is also an active member of the local community, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas.

"Nicky is a dynamic, widely respected leader and practitioner, and we look forward to her contributions in this new role," said John J. Gilluly III, regional managing partner of the firm's Texas offices.

About DLA Piper (www.dlapiper.com)

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicole-brennig-named-co-managing-partner-of-dla-pipers-austin-office-300956902.html

SOURCE DLA Piper


© PRNewswire 2019
