Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced third quarter 2018 net income of $10.9 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.09, compared to $9.7 million and $0.98 for second quarter 2018, and $9.5 million and $0.91 for third quarter 2017, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.45%, 1.28% and 1.34%, for third quarter 2018, second quarter 2018 and third quarter 2017, respectively.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $30.2 million, 25% higher than $24.0 million for the first nine months of 2017, and earnings per diluted common share was $3.02, 23% higher than $2.45 for the comparable period a year ago. Annualized return on average assets for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017 was 1.36% and 1.25%, respectively.

"With net income exceeding $10 million this quarter, we are delivering consistently on our earnings potential" said Bob Atwell, Chairman and CEO of Nicolet. "While any individual quarter's results may vary in response to positive factors or negative headwinds, we are most pleased with our trajectory of earnings through the year and over the long term, while fulfilling customer needs with quality service, investing in our people and future, and actively contributing to our communities."

"In recent years we have generated a lot of shareholder return from growth in our core earnings but also from highly profitable acquisition activity, with the last one completed in April 2017," Atwell said. "Some investors have wondered if our profits could weaken if acquisitions slow or stop. Acquisition-based earnings have been very favorable, but the rising trend of our earnings in the face of declining 'merger math' should contribute to confidence," Atwell reflected. "We have also effectively established a solid core deposit base, organically and within acquired markets, which is the foundation of any strong franchise. We intend to continue with acquisitions as part of our growth strategy when they make sense, but we are extremely proud to have built a sustainable high performance engine."

At September 30, 2018, assets were $3.0 billion (up 5% since September 30, 2017), loans were $2.1 billion (up 5%), and deposits were $2.5 billion (up 7%). Since June 30, period end loans increased $15 million or 3% annualized, with the majority in commercial loans, while deposits increased $67 million or 11% annualized, across almost all deposit categories.

Net interest margin was 4.02% and 3.99% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, even with rising interest rates. Net interest income was $26.9 million for third quarter 2018, $1.1 million or 4% higher than second quarter 2018. For the first nine months of 2018, net interest income was $79.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million or 10% over last year.

Pre-tax income increased $1.1 million or 9% between the linked quarters. For third quarter 2018, interest income increased $1.3 million (including $0.2 million higher discount income on resolved purchased credit impaired loans) and interest expense increased $0.2 million, each primarily a result of rate changes between the quarters. Between the linked quarters, noninterest income increased $0.4 million or 4%, most notably due to higher net mortgage income (up $0.4 million on higher volumes), card interchange income (up $0.1 million), and BOLI income (up $0.6 million from a death benefit), partially offsetting lower net asset gains (down $0.8 million). Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million or 3% over second quarter 2018, including a $0.3 million increase in personnel expense (mostly from higher seasonal payroll and health costs), a $0.2 million increase in occupancy (mostly accelerated depreciation on a demolished building), and a $0.1 million increase in all other noninterest expenses combined. Tax expense was $3.3 million, unchanged between the linked quarters, while the effective tax rate was lower for the third quarter given the tax treatment of the BOLI death benefit.

Pre-tax income for the first nine months of 2018 increased $3.0 million or 8% over the comparable period last year. Interest income grew $13.8 million (despite $4.0 million lower discount income on resolved purchased credit impaired loans), aided by a 16% increase in average interest-earning assets and the elevated rate environment on new, renewed and variable rate loans. Interest expense increased $6.4 million primarily due to rising rates on a larger deposit base. Noninterest income grew $3.7 million or 14%, with all categories except net asset gains up year-over-year, most notably trust and brokerage fees combined (up $1.4 million or 16%), card interchange income (up $0.7 million or 21%), BOLI income (up $0.6 million), and net mortgage income (up $0.5 million or 12%). Noninterest expense increased $8.6 million or 15%. Personnel expense increased $5.7 million or 18%, partly due to the expanded workforce (with average full-time equivalent employees up 7% between the nine-month periods), as well as merit increases between the years, additional competitive market-based wage increases made after tax reform was passed, cash and equity incentives timing, and higher health and other benefits. Non-personnel expenses combined increased $2.9 million or 11% mostly due to the larger operating base, but also from $0.7 million higher charitable giving between the nine-month periods. Tax expense declined $3.2 million despite the increase in pre-tax income, principally due to the lower corporate tax rate in effect for 2018.

Nonperforming assets declined to $11 million, representing 0.38% of total assets at September 30, 2018, down favorably from 0.41% at June 30, 2018 and 0.55% at September 30, 2017. For third quarter 2018, the provision for loan losses was $0.3 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, consistent with the improving loan quality and minimal losses. The allowance for loan losses increased to $13.0 million, representing 0.61% of total loans at September 30, 2018, up slightly from 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

During third quarter 2018, we utilized $4.4 million to repurchase and cancel approximately 81,300 shares of our common stock pursuant to our common stock repurchase program, bringing the 2018 year-to-date total to nearly 308,000 shares repurchased for $16.9 million. As of September 30, 2018, there remained $12.9 million authorized under the repurchase program, as modified, to be utilized from time-to-time to repurchase shares in the open market, through block transactions or in private transactions.

The timing of Nicolet's April 2017 First Menasha Bancshares, Inc. ("First Menasha") acquisition, at approximately 20% of pre-merger assets at the time of acquisition, impacts financial comparisons to 2017 periods. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2018 include the full contribution of First Menasha operations, versus five months of contribution of First Menasha in the comparable nine month period of 2017. The first nine months of 2017 also included non-recurring other direct merger and integration pre-tax expenses of $0.5 million.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe," "prospects" or other words of similar meaning, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, regulatory or legislative developments affecting the financial industry generally or Nicolet specifically, the interpretations and impact of the recently enacted tax legislation, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally or Nicolet specifically, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations and market disruptions. Nicolet undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Nine

Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

9/30/2018

9/30/2017 Results of operations:



























Interest income

$ 31,880



$ 30,545



$ 30,785



$ 29,836



$ 29,454



$ 93,210



$ 79,417

Interest expense

4,938



4,742



3,911



3,329



3,063



13,591



7,182

Net interest income

26,942



25,803



26,874



26,507



26,391



79,619



72,235

Provision for loan losses

340



510



510



450



975



1,360



1,875

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

26,602



25,293



26,364



26,057



25,416



78,259



70,360

Noninterest income

10,649



10,239



8,824



8,621



10,164



29,712



26,018

Noninterest expense

23,044



22,451



22,642



21,858



20,862



68,137



59,498

Income before income tax expense

14,207



13,081



12,546



12,820



14,718



39,834



36,880

Income tax expense

3,268



3,255



2,908



3,662



5,133



9,431



12,605

Net income

10,939



9,826



9,638



9,158



9,585



30,403



24,275

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

80



89



61



55



74



230



228

Net income attributable to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

$ 10,859



$ 9,737



$ 9,577



$ 9,103



$ 9,511



$ 30,173



$ 24,047

Earnings per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.13



$ 1.01



$ 0.98



$ 0.93



$ 0.97



$ 3.12



$ 2.58

Diluted

$ 1.09



$ 0.98



$ 0.94



$ 0.88



$ 0.91



$ 3.02



$ 2.45

Common Shares:



























Basic weighted average

9,633



9,639



9,765



9,805



9,837



9,679



9,317

Diluted weighted average

9,949



9,970



10,225



10,368



10,409



10,004



9,821

Outstanding

9,577



9,643



9,699



9,818



9,799



9,577



9,799

Noninterest Income:



























Trust services fee income

$ 1,638



$ 1,671



$ 1,606



$ 1,600



$ 1,479



$ 4,915



$ 4,431

Brokerage fee income

1,732



1,738



1,604



1,544



1,500



5,074



4,192

Mortgage income, net

1,902



1,528



1,080



1,339



1,774



4,510



4,022

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,247



1,200



1,190



1,237



1,238



3,637



3,367

Card interchange income

1,481



1,358



1,243



1,268



1,225



4,082



3,378

Other noninterest income

2,503



1,772



1,897



1,675



1,643



6,172



4,557

Noninterest income without net gains

10,503



9,267



8,620



8,663



8,859



28,390



23,947

Asset gains (losses), net

146



972



204



(42)



1,305



1,322



2,071

Total noninterest income

$ 10,649



$ 10,239



$ 8,824



$ 8,621



$ 10,164



$ 29,712



$ 26,018

Noninterest Expense:



























Personnel expense

$ 12,983



$ 12,674



$ 12,492



$ 12,054



$ 11,488



$ 38,149



$ 32,404

Occupancy, equipment and office

3,660



3,454



3,787



3,695



3,559



10,901



9,613

Business development and marketing

1,334



1,463



1,342



1,341



1,113



4,139



3,359

Data processing

2,375



2,399



2,320



2,287



2,238



7,094



6,428

FDIC assessments

245



282



273



205



205



800



582

Intangibles amortization

1,054



1,100



1,182



1,181



1,173



3,336



3,514

Other noninterest expense

1,393



1,079



1,246



1,095



1,086



3,718



3,598

Total noninterest expense

$ 23,044



$ 22,451



$ 22,642



$ 21,858



$ 20,862



$ 68,137



$ 59,498



Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) - Continued























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Nine Months

Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

9/30/2018

9/30/2017 Period-End Balances:



























Loans

$ 2,143,457



$ 2,128,624



$ 2,100,597



$ 2,087,925



$ 2,051,122



$ 2,143,457



$ 2,051,122

Allowance for loan losses

12,992



12,875



12,765



12,653



12,610



12,992



12,610

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

410,911



401,975



401,130



405,153



408,217



410,911



408,217

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

125,360



126,124



127,224



128,406



129,588



125,360



129,588

Total assets

3,000,902



2,922,151



3,223,935



2,932,433



2,845,730



3,000,902



2,845,730

Deposits

2,522,156



2,455,536



2,765,090



2,471,064



2,366,951



2,522,156



2,366,951

Stockholders' equity

377,171



370,584



363,988



364,178



360,426



377,171



360,426

Book value per common share

39.38



38.43



37.53



37.09



36.78



39.38



36.78

Tangible book value per common share

26.29



25.35



24.41



24.01



23.56



26.29



23.56

Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 2,134,448



$ 2,117,828



$ 2,114,345



$ 2,066,974



$ 2,035,277



$ 2,122,280



$ 1,842,695

Interest-earning assets

2,664,316



2,742,976



2,584,070



2,531,066



2,505,073



2,664,081



2,291,588

Total assets

2,971,247



3,044,466



2,896,533



2,852,400



2,825,542



2,971,022



2,580,126

Deposits

2,497,439



2,583,112



2,436,103



2,385,821



2,377,229



2,505,776



2,175,360

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,931,119



2,084,361



1,925,443



1,835,375



1,854,339



1,980,329



1,721,362

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

125,798



126,646



127,801



128,980



129,158



126,741



110,886

Stockholders' equity

375,507



364,988



366,002



361,455



358,228



368,867



323,273

Financial Ratios*:



























Return on average assets

1.45 %

1.28 %

1.34 %

1.27 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.25 % Return on average common equity

11.47



10.70



10.61



9.99



10.53



10.94



9.95

Return on average tangible common equity

17.25



16.39



16.31



15.53



16.47



16.66



15.14

Average equity to average assets

12.64



11.99



12.64



12.67



12.68



12.42



12.53

Stockholders' equity to assets

12.57



12.68



11.29



12.42



12.67



12.57



12.67

Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.76



8.74



7.65



8.41



8.50



8.76



8.50

Loan yield

5.35



5.10



5.39



5.23



5.29



5.28



5.26

Earning asset yield

4.75



4.46



4.81



4.73



4.72



4.67



4.69

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.87



0.77



0.68



0.56



0.53



0.77



0.42

Cost of funds

1.01



0.91



0.82



0.72



0.65



0.92



0.56

Net interest margin

4.02



3.77



4.20



4.21



4.24



3.99



4.27

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.04



0.08



0.08



0.08



0.19



0.06



0.08

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.48



0.51



0.56



0.63



0.70



0.48



0.70

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38



0.41



0.40



0.49



0.55



0.38



0.55

Allowance for loan losses to loans

0.61



0.60



0.61



0.61



0.61



0.61



0.61

Effective tax rate

23.00



24.88



23.18



28.56



34.88



23.68



34.18

Selected Items:



























Interest income from resolving PCI loans (rounded)

$ 300



$ 100



$ 1,500



$ 2,100



$ 2,100



$ 1,900



$ 5,900

Tax-equivalent adjustment on net interest income

285



289



298



584



594



872



1,785

Tax expense (benefit) on stock-based compensation

—



—



(159)



(1,678)



(15)



(159)



(176)

Tax expense (benefit) of tax reform items

—



—



—



896



—



—



—





*Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicolet-bankshares-inc-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-300732234.html

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.