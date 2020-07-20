Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nicotine Gum Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (2019-2023)| Awareness About The Harmful Effects Of Cigarette Smoking to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the nicotine gum market and it is poised to grow by $ 522 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005079/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. British American Tobacco, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Novartis are some of the major market participants. The awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Nicotine Gum Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • 2-mg Nicotine
    • 4-mg Nicotine
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30701

Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The nicotine gum market report covers the following areas:

  • Nicotine Gum Market Size
  • Nicotine Gum Market Trends
  • Nicotine Gum Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in the number of people quitting smoking as one of the prime reasons driving the nicotine gum market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nicotine gum market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the nicotine gum market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the nicotine gum market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nicotine gum market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • 2-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • 4-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • New product launches
  • Increase in number of people quitting smoking
  • Addiction to nicotine gums

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • British American Tobacco
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • ITC Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson Services
  • Novartis

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04:21aACTION-GALACTOSEMIA KIDS : Pediatric Study of AT-007 in Children with Galactosemia
PU
04:21aIMMATICS N : Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination Transaction with Immatics
PU
04:21aWINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
04:21aUPDATE ON NUSTAY COMPLAINT TO EU DIRECTORATE-GENERAL FOR COMPETITION : EU Commission publishes an open call for tenders for a market study on the distribution of hotel accommodation in the EU
AQ
04:21aWired Interface Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2028
AQ
04:21aFreeCast's SelectTV Adds the Black News Channel
AQ
04:20aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:16aVARTA : lays the foundation stone for the expansion of lithium-ion production in Nördlingen in the presence of Prime Minister Markus Söder.
PU
04:16aAT-007 : Development of an Oral Treatment for Patients with Galactosemia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group