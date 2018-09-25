Nictus : 2018.09.25_Posting of Circular announcement

Nictus Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1981/011858/06
JSE share code: NCS
ISIN code: NA0009123481 ("Nictus" or "the Company")
POSTING OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Nictus shareholders are referred to the announcement dated 28 August 2018 ("Announcement") which set out the details for the proposed specific repurchase of 12 826 440 ordinary shares from Nictus Holdings Limited, a related party ("Repurchase").
Nictus shareholders are advised that the circular, incorporating a notice convening a special general meeting of Nictus Shareholders to approve the special and ordinary resolutions required to implement the Repurchase ("Special General Meeting") was distributed to Nictus Shareholders today. The Special General Meeting will take place at 11h00 A.M. on Wednesday, 24 October 2018.
Copies of the circular may be obtained in English only at the Company's registered office and KPMG's offices during normal business hours from Tuesday, 25 September 2018 until Wednesday, 24 October 2018.
The salient dates and times included in the Announcement remain unchanged.
Randburg
25 September 2018
Sponsor on the JSE and Legal Advisor KPMG Services Proprietary Limited
Independent Expert
BDO Corporate Finance Proprietary Limited
Reporting accountant to Nictus
KPMG Inc.
Disclaimer
Nictus Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:33:04 UTC