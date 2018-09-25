Log in
Nictus : 2018.09.25_Posting of Circular announcement

09/25/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

Nictus Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1981/011858/06

JSE share code: NCS

ISIN code: NA0009123481 ("Nictus" or "the Company")

POSTING OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Nictus shareholders are referred to the announcement dated 28 August 2018 ("Announcement") which set out the details for the proposed specific repurchase of 12 826 440 ordinary shares from Nictus Holdings Limited, a related party ("Repurchase").

Nictus shareholders are advised that the circular, incorporating a notice convening a special general meeting of Nictus Shareholders to approve the special and ordinary resolutions required to implement the Repurchase ("Special General Meeting") was distributed to Nictus Shareholders today. The Special General Meeting will take place at 11h00 A.M. on Wednesday, 24 October 2018.

Copies of the circular may be obtained in English only at the Company's registered office and KPMG's offices during normal business hours from Tuesday, 25 September 2018 until Wednesday, 24 October 2018.

The salient dates and times included in the Announcement remain unchanged.

Randburg

25 September 2018

Sponsor on the JSE and Legal Advisor KPMG Services Proprietary Limited

Independent Expert

BDO Corporate Finance Proprietary Limited

Reporting accountant to Nictus

KPMG Inc.

Disclaimer

Nictus Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:33:04 UTC
