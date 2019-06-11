Nictus : 2019 06 11_NCS Trading statement for the year ended 31 March 2019

Nictus Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 1981/001858/06

JSE share code: NCS

ISIN code: NA0009123481 ("Nictus" or "the Group")

Trading statement for the year ended 31 March 2019

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported on will differ by 20% or more from the financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Nictus shareholders are advised that for the year ended 31 March 2019:

The Group's earnings per share ("EPS") is expected to be a profit of between 10.21 and

cents per share which is between 25% and 35% higher than the previous year's EPS of 8.17 cents per share.

The Group's headline earnings per share ("HEPS") is expected to be a profit of between

and 11.03 cents per share which is between 25% and 35% higher than the previous year's HEPS of 8.17 cents per share.



The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by Nictus' independent auditor.

The financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are expected to be published on SENS by 28 June 2019.

Randburg

11 June 2019

Sponsor

One Capital