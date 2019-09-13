Log in
Nictus : 2019.09.13 - Nictus change to the Board of Directors

09/13/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Nictus Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia

Registration number: 1962/1735

NSX share code: NHL

ISIN code: NA000A1J2SS6 ("Nictus" or "the Company")

Changes to the board of directors

In compliance with section 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the NSX, the board of directors ("the board") wishes to advise shareholders Mr JD Mandy has retired as an independent non-executive director of Nictus, as well as chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 29 August 2019.

Shareholders are further advised that Ms TB Horn, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will assume the role of chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 29 August 2019 as approved by the shareholders on the Company's Annual General Meeting held on that date.

The Board would like to thank Mr Mandy for his valuable service to the Company during his tenure.

Windhoek

13 September 2019

Sponsor on the NSX

Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited

(Member of the NSX)

(Pty)Ltd

Disclaimer

Nictus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 16:41:09 UTC
