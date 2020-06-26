Nictus : 2020.06.26 - Nictus Holdings Limited - Extension of the publication of Results

Nictus Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia Registration number: 1962/1735

NSX share code: NHL

ISIN code: NA000A1J2SS6 ("Nictus" or "the Company")

Extension of the publication of results

In compliance with sections 3.15, 3.16, and 8.57 - 8.63 of the Listings Requirements of the NSX and in response to the directive issued by the NSX on 17 April 2020, the company has obtained formal approval from the Namibian Stock Exchange to delay the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2020 by two months.

The Board of directors of Nictus would like to inform holders of securities that the results for the year ended 31 March 2020 will be published by no later than 31 August 2020.

The reasons for the extension are due to the need for the issuer to further consider the IFRS impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consolidated results.

By order of the Board

Windhoek

26 June 2020

Sponsor on the NSX

Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited

(Member of the NSX)