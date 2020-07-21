Log in
News : Companies

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

07/21/2020 | 02:16am EDT

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • The net sales stood at 336.9 billion yen, 7% down Y/Y.
  • Despite reduced profit due to the lower sales, the operating profit increased to 28.1 billion yen, 2% up Y/Y mainly contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure through WPR4 program.
  • The profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 6.2 fold Y/Y to 20.3 billion yen as FY19Q1 saw losses mainly on the transfer of Secop's compressor business for refrigeration.
  • EPS: ¥34.63 (basic and diluted)
     

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentagesThree months ended
June 30		Change
%
 2020 2019 
Net sales336,876 360,874 (6.6%)
Operating profit28,112 27,632 1.7%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales8.3%7.7%- 
Profit before income taxes27,730 30,935 (10.4%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales8.2%8.6%- 
Profit attributable to owners of the parent20,284 3,284 517.7%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales6.0%0.9%- 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		34.63 5.58 - 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		34.63 5.58 - 

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0721-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 31.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 16.9% by automotive products; 37.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
 Masahiro Nagayasu
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 ir@nidec.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
