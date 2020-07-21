Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
0
07/21/2020 | 02:16am EDT
KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
The net sales stood at 336.9 billion yen, 7% down Y/Y.
Despite reduced profit due to the lower sales, the operating profit increased to 28.1 billion yen, 2% up Y/Y mainly contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure through WPR4 program.
The profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 6.2 fold Y/Y to 20.3 billion yen as FY19Q1 saw losses mainly on the transfer of Secop's compressor business for refrigeration.
EPS: ¥34.63 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages
Three months ended June 30
Change %
2020
2019
Net sales
336,876
360,874
(6.6
%)
Operating profit
28,112
27,632
1.7
%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
8.3
%
7.7
%
-
Profit before income taxes
27,730
30,935
(10.4
%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
8.2
%
8.6
%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
20,284
3,284
517.7
%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
6.0
%
0.9
%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -Basic
34.63
5.58
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -Diluted
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at: https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 31.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 16.9% by automotive products; 37.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.