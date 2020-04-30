Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT

KYOTO, Japan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales up 4% Y/Y to a record 1,535 billion yen.
  • Operating profit down 15% Y/Y to 110.3 billion yen mainly due to increased costs associated with additional R&D and production ramp-up (approx. 14 billion yen) of traction motors and large-scale business acquisitions (approx. 3 billion yen) .
  • Net profit down 45% Y/Y to 60.1 billion yen mainly due to the loss of 15.7 billion yen incurred through the sale of Secop’s refrigerator compressor business.
  • EPS: 102.13yen (basic and diluted)
  • Year-end dividend: 30.0 yen per share
  • Annual dividend: 57.5 yen per share

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesYear ended
March 31		Increase
(Decrease)
%		 Three months ended
March 31		Increase
(Decrease)
%		 
　2020 2019   2020 2019   
Net sales1,534,800 1,475,436 4.0% 375,192 353,023 6.3% 
Operating profit110,326 129,222 (14.6%) 15,848 4,700 237.2% 
Ratio of operating profit to net sales7.2% 8.8% 　- 4.2% 1.3% - 
Profit before income taxes106,927 129,830 (17.6%) 12,603 3,607 249.4% 
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales7.0% 8.8% - 3.4% 1.0% - 
Profit attributable to owners of the parent60,084 109,960 (45.4%) 9,765 7,118 37.2% 
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales3.9% 7.5% - 2.6% 2.0% - 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		102.13 186.49 - 16.62 12.09 - 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		102.13 186.49   - 16.62 12.09 - 

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0430-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2020, 27.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 36.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.8% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
 Teruaki Urago
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 ir@nidec.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aNIDEC : Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
PU
02:33aNIDEC : Supplementary Financial Data
PU
02:33aNIDEC : Presentation materials
PU
02:32aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns coronavirus costs could hit £500 million
RE
02:32aNORBIT : appoints new CFO
AQ
02:31aRECKITT BENCKISER : posts record sales on disinfectant boom
RE
02:31aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
02:31aENDOMINES PUBL : Change in number of shares and votes in Endomines
AQ
02:31aAVTECH SWEDEN (PUBL) : Interim report january - march 2020
AQ
02:31aENAD GLOBAL 7 PUBL : EG7 Live Broadcast With Q&A
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1
5OLIN CORPORATION : OLIN : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group