Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
0
04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
KYOTO, Japan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
Net sales up 4% Y/Y to a record 1,535 billion yen.
Operating profit down 15% Y/Y to 110.3 billion yen mainly due to increased costs associated with additional R&D and production ramp-up (approx. 14 billion yen) of traction motors and large-scale business acquisitions (approx. 3 billion yen) .
Net profit down 45% Y/Y to 60.1 billion yen mainly due to the loss of 15.7 billion yen incurred through the sale of Secop’s refrigerator compressor business.
EPS: 102.13yen (basic and diluted)
Year-end dividend: 30.0 yen per share
Annual dividend: 57.5 yen per share
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Year ended March 31
Increase (Decrease) %
Three months ended March 31
Increase (Decrease) %
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
1,534,800
1,475,436
4.0%
375,192
353,023
6.3%
Operating profit
110,326
129,222
(14.6%)
15,848
4,700
237.2%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
7.2%
8.8%
-
4.2%
1.3%
-
Profit before income taxes
106,927
129,830
(17.6%)
12,603
3,607
249.4%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
7.0%
8.8%
-
3.4%
1.0%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
60,084
109,960
(45.4%)
9,765
7,118
37.2%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
3.9%
7.5%
-
2.6%
2.0%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -Basic
102.13
186.49
-
16.62
12.09
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -Diluted
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at: https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2020, 27.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 36.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.8% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.