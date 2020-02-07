Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec Announces Outlines of Planned Stock Split, Amendment to Articles of Incorporation, and Modification to Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:31pm EST

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, at a meeting held on February 8, 2020, made the following decisions regarding a stock split and an amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, as well as a modification to the Company’s share repurchase program resolved on January 23, 2020.

1. Purposes of the Stock Split

The Company has decided to implement a stock split to enhance the liquidity of the Company’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of the Company’s common stock.

2. Outline of the Stock Split

(1) Method of the Stock Split 
    
 Each of the shares of the Company’s common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of March 31, 2020 (Tuesday) will be split into two shares. 
    
(2)Increase in Number of Shares in Connection with the Stock Split 
    
 Total issued shares prior to stock split:       298,142,234 shares 
 Increase in shares in connection with stock split: 298,142,234 shares 
 Total issued shares following stock split:     596,284,468 shares 
 Total number of shares authorized to be issued following stock split: 1,920,000,000 shares 
    
(3)Schedule for the Stock Split  
    
 Public notice of record date: March 13, 2020 
 Record date:March 31, 2020 
 Effective date:April 1, 2020 

3. Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

(1)Purpose of the Amendment
  
 Effective April 1, 2020, the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock authorized to be issued under Article 6 of the Company’s Article of Incorporation will be changed pursuant to Article 184, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act of Japan in connection with the planned stock split.


(2)Details of the Amendment


Current Article 6Amended Article 6
Article 6 (Total number of shares the Company is authorized to issue)

Total number of shares that can be issued shall be 960 million shares.		Article 6 (Total number of shares the Company is authorized to issue)

Total number of shares that can be issued shall be 1,920 million shares.


(3)Schedule for the Amendment 
   
 Effective date of the Amendment:April 1, 2020

 4. Modification to the Share Purchase Program 

(1)Purpose of the Modification
  
 The total number of shares authorized to be repurchased under the Company’s share repurchase program shall be modified in connection with the planned stock split.
  
(2)Details of the Modification


Current ProgramAmended Program
Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 4,000,000 shares		Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 8,000,000 shares

(Reference)

Details of the Company’s share repurchase program as adopted at the meeting of the Board of Directors on January 23, 2020:

1. Class of shares:Common stock
2. Total number of shares to be repurchased:Up to 4,000,000 shares (1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase:January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021

5. Other Information

(1)The Company’s Paid-in Capital
  
 The planned stock split will not result in any change in the Company’s paid-in capital.
  
(2)Dividend Target
  
 The planned stock split will not result in any change to the Company’s current dividend target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which the Company announced on January 23, 2020, revising the year-end dividend target to ¥60.00 per share.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current intent, plans, expectations, targets and estimates.  Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary approval from regulatory bodies, including securities exchanges, as planned, changes in general economic conditions and business and regulatory environments, and available funds.  The Company assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:  
Masahiro Nagayasu  
General Manager  
Investor Relations  
+81-75-935-6140  
ir@nidec.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:55pTesla Shanghai factory to resume production on February 10, authorities to assist - government official
RE
10:55pAYALA LAND : Philippines' Ayala Land files for country's first REIT offer
RE
10:53pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
10:53pTOTVS : Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market
PU
10:51pPROPETRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OPRA, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pBAOZUN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. - BZUN
BU
10:51pMEDMEN Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. - MMNFF
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FSCT, MAT, TCNNF, WBAI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pRaab wants 'ambitious' trade deal with Japan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conferen..
2ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
3EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
4LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group