Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

01/07/2019 | 01:31am EST

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 24, 2018, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan. 

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase  　
1. Period of own share repurchase: From December 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 24, 2018:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 3,000,000 shares
    (1.01% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2018 through December 31, 2018, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 1,695,900
2. Total repurchase amount: 26,540,869,000 yen

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

 

nidecnewlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
