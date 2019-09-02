Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:30am EDT

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2019, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan. 

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase  　
1. Period of own share repurchase: From August 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2019:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares　
    (1.70% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 23, 2020

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2019 through August 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 0
2. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Director declaration and resignation
PU
03:02aAPG SGA : Poster of the month - the winners have been confirmed
PU
03:02aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
03:02aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited preliminary results - year ended 30.6.19
PU
03:01aFACEBOOK : Libra could undercut ECB's powers - Mersch
RE
03:01aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : 2 nd Annual Better with Less -- Design Challenge Open for Submissions
AQ
03:01aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : The `Better with Less - Design Challenge' 2019-2020 packaging design competition opens for entries
AQ
03:01aWÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for two new dredgers
AQ
03:01aEPISURF MEDICAL : Clinical data for Episealer® accepted for presentation at German scientific congress
AQ
03:01aBeacon® Tip Catheters Available in Europe Again
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute Etopopho..
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ..
4AUDI AG : VW RETAINS ACCESS TO U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR IN, GETS SECOND MONITOR AT HQ: Handelsblatt
5SEMBCORP MARINE LTD : SEMBCORP MARINE : Secured New Contracts Worth S$400 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group