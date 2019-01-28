Log in
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

01/28/2019 | 02:31am EST

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announces the status of the Company’s share repurchases under its repurchase plan in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

The Company’s share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 24, 2018 has been concluded as of January 28, 2019. Neither the number nor yen amount of the shares repurchased reached the upper limit of this repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors, reflecting the stock market trend during the repurchase period.

Details of Share Repurchase

1. Period of share repurchase: From January 1, 2019 through January 28, 2019
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of shares repurchased: 0 shares
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Reference

A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 24, 2018

1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 3,000,000 shares
    (1.01% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019

B) Total number and yen amount of shares repurchased from January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019, pursuant to the authorization of the Board of Directors described above:

1. Total number of shares repurchased: 1,695,900 shares
2. Total repurchase amount: 26,540,869,000 yen

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com 

 

nidecnewlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
