Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec Revises Downward Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:11am EST

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced a downward revision to its IFRS-based consolidated full-year financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2019, previously announced on October 23, 2018.

1. Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2019

From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 (Millions of yen, except per share amounts and percentages)
 For the year ending March 31, 2019(Reference)
For the Year Ended
March 31, 2018
 Previous
Forecast
(Oct. 23, 2018)		Revised
Forecast		Change
AmountPercent
Net sales1,600,0001,450,000(150,000)(9.4%)1,488,090
Operating profit195,000145,000(50,000)(25.6%)166,842
Profit before income taxes187,500140,000(47,500)(25.3%)163,665
Profit attributable to owners of the parent147,000112,000(35,000)(23.8%)130,834
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -basic498.63379.91- - 441.91

Reasons for the revision

The Company is seeing an adverse ripple effect of the current US-China trade friction on its operations in many countries, particularly in China. The Company has experienced a decline in customer demand beyond its prior expectations and the resulting inventory adjustments since last fall. Given the weaker market conditions, the Company decided to revise its net sales forecast downward by ¥150 billion to ¥1,450 billion. Operating profit forecast is revised downward by ¥50 billion to ¥145 billion, assuming a ¥40 billion decrease on the lower sales prospect and a total of ¥24 billion for measures including a write-off of obsolete production facilities and inventory and completion of ongoing M&A deals, in the second half of the year ending March 31, 2019. This translates into a decrease of ¥64 billion in operating profit, which can be reduced to ¥50 billion through the Company’s efforts to reduce expenses by ¥14 billion such as cutting the cost of goods purchased and controlling other spending.

Notes:

  1. The provided financial forecast assumes the exchange rates of ¥100 against the U.S. dollar and ¥125 against the euro, the same exchange rates used for the preparation of the previously announced forecast.
     
  2. During the year ended March 31, 2018 and six months ended September 30, 2018, the Company completed the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2018 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group’s ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:
 Masahiro Nagayasu
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 ir@nidec.com

nidecnewlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aLonza Announces Initiation of S&P Credit Rating with Investment Grade of BBB+ and Stable Outlook
TE
01:19aROCHE : FDA accepts Roche's supplemental biologics license application for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (Abraxane and carboplatin) for the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
PU
01:17aYUM CHINA : among the first Chinese Companies named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PR
01:16aSOCIETE GENERALE : update on Q4 18 Group performance
GL
01:14aVEON : 17 Jan 2019 VEON promotes Evgeniy Nastradin to Beeline Kazakhstan CEO
PU
01:13aBOMBARDIER : Roll-out of electric trains on Gospel Oak to Barking Line delayed again
AQ
01:13aPATISSERIE : Cooking the books
AQ
01:13aMANX TELECOM : On track to hit revenue targets
AQ
01:13aBERKELEY : Vocation vocation vocation
AQ
01:12aCITY PUB : raises glass to festive success
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update
3EXCLUSIVE: British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documents
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC fourth-quarter profit up 0.7 percent, in ..
5BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : BASE RESOURCES : 17/01/2019 Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018 (929.4 ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.