Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec to Display Thermal Solutions for Smartphones and Other Devices at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:31am CET

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming launch of 5G, the fifth generation of mobile communications technology, is expected to deliver a slew of benefits including dramatically higher data transfer rates and reduced latency. Coupled with advances in artificial intelligence, smartphones, servers and other devices and systems used in telecommunication are set to become even more powerful. But this trend does not come without its challenges; as the performance of devices increases, so do the requirements on thermal management.

Thermal Solutions for Smartphones and Other Devices
Thermal Solutions for Smartphones and Other Devices


Nidec has recently been working with end product manufacturers to pioneer the development of a number of solutions for smartphones designed to leverage the capabilities of 5G and maximize the enjoyment of video content. One example is our small precision geared actuator that controls the front-facing camera and allows it to emerge from the top of the phone, eliminating the need for bezels and notches. Another is our mechanical image stabilization module for smartphone cameras that reduces unwanted blur from camera shake. Now, Nidec presents a lineup of products with a different but synergistic goal: solving the thermal management issues of smartphones, servers and other devices with increased performance and advanced functions that come with 5G.

The thermal solutions to be exhibited at Nidec’s CES 2019 booth include light and powerful heat pipes, vapor chambers and thermal management modules. These products are ultrathin thermal solutions for mobile applications and high power thermal management products for telecommunication equipment. By complementing Nidec’s lineup of performance- and function-oriented products and fan-based cooling units for computers, servers and other devices, they allow us to serve our customers better and in a more comprehensive way.

Contact information
Jacob Eveson
Media Relations
Nidec Corporation
Email: pr@nidec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6212ec96-931a-4227-9190-385f7cdfa7ba

nidecnewlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -3-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -2-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company
DJ
08:14aINDIAN BANK : Trichy police book cheating case against man holding 44 fake debit cards
AQ
08:14aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Man Detained At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Gold
AQ
08:14aSBI : Vctrade Crypto Exchange Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and Xrp Deposits
AQ
08:13aMORGAN STANLEY : Fined $10M for Failing to Supervise Anti-Money Laundering Program
AQ
08:10aSOTHEBYS : The story behind Frank Sinatra's $$10,000 kippah
AQ
08:05aCONEDISON : Transformer explosion creates surreal neon blue skyline over New York City
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
4APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.