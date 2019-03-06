Log in
Nielsen, Headset partner to study U.S. cannabis market

03/06/2019 | 06:50pm EST
Marijuana plants for sale are displayed at the medical marijuana farmers market in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Consumer research services provider Nielsen Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it had teamed up with cannabis analytics company Headset, to help packaged goods companies understand the U.S. cannabis market.

The U.S.-specific strategic alliance builds on Nielsen's recent acquisition of Cannabiz Consumer Group, a firm which focuses on studying the impact of marijuana legalization on consumer spending and shopping trends.

Nielsen and Headset plan to release a report on the U.S. cannabis market from its infancy through 2018.

The companies will also develop capabilities for the Canadian market, which last year became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis.

The cannabis industry has attracted traditional companies looking to take advantage of a fast-growing market.

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc announced a $1.8 billion investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc last year, while Corona brewer Constellation Brands plans to invest $4 billion in Canada's top cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

