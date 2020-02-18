Nifty Games : Teams Up With The NBA And NBPA To Bring Head-To-Head Basketball Action To Mobile Devices

NBA-themed game to tip-off later this year

Nifty Games, a mobile-first developer and publisher of quick-session, head-to-head sports games, has teamed up with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to bring an authentic NBA basketball game to mobile devices.

Under the agreements with the NBA and the NBPA, Nifty Games will create a mobile game including the NBA stars, teams, and venues that fans expect. The NBA-themed game from Nifty Games is set to tip-off later this year.

“The NBA is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, and Nifty Games is fired up to partner with the NBA and NBPA to deliver a new kind of mobile-first basketball to gamers worldwide,” said Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games. “Mobile is the most accessible games platform in the world, and we’re focused on bringing NBA fans fast, authentic action with head-to-head mobile gaming that delivers NBA basketball and the teams and players fans love most.”

“Nifty Games has a unique vision for bringing the excitement and intensity of the NBA to fans around the world on their mobile devices,” said Matthew Holt, SVP of Global Partnerships at NBA. “We’re always looking for new ways to engage our fans and bring them closer to the teams and superstars of the NBA. The developers at Nifty Games have a strong track record of building genre-defining games and NBA fans will love what the team is creating.”

“We are excited to see how Nifty’s unique platform will entice an already immense global digital audience to further engage in mobile sports games featuring the teams and players in the NBA,” said Ted Leonsis, Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards), a Nifty Games investor. “At Monumental, we are a big believer in the power of esports and often utilize traditional sports as a vehicle to best connect with the next generation of fans through gaming.”

“Video games have become an important part of the NBA off the court culture both for our players and fans,” said Josh Goodstadt, EVP of Licensing for the NBPI, the commercial arm of the NBPA. “We look forward to this new partnership with the League and Nifty Games and to further expanding the use of our players’ group licensing rights into the mobile gaming space.”

About Nifty Games

Nifty Games, is a mobile-first developer and publisher focused on high quality, head to-head sports games. Nifty Games is a proud partner of the NBA and NBPA. The company is based in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Learn more at www.niftygamesinc.com.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in nearly 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by the NBPI, the subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players’ group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

