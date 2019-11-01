Nigel Farage's Brexit Party Fires Election Warning

By Max Colchester

LONDON -- Nigel Farage, leader of the upstart Brexit Party, described British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with the European Union as a "sell out" and threatened to run a national election campaign against him unless he promises to ditch the agreement.

The intervention by Mr. Farage as he launched his party's election campaign on Friday highlights the challenge Mr. Johnson faces in uniting pro-Brexit voters behind his Conservative Party in the Dec. 12 election.

Britain's first-past-the-post election system means that the Brexit Party is unlikely to win many seats. But a challenge from it in hundreds of seats threatens to siphon off pro-Brexit voters from the Conservatives, increasing the chances for other parties.

Mr. Farage, a former commodities trader, has made a political career out of his opposition to the EU, helping to catapult a fringe issue, whether to remain in the EU, into the mainstream. The Brexit Party was formed six months ago when Mr. Farage decided that the proposed deal split with the EU wasn't abrupt enough.

Mr. Farage urged Mr. Johnson to tear up the Brexit divorce deal he negotiated last month and join forces with the Brexit Party so they could campaign together to leave the bloc without any agreement.

Mr. Farage gave Mr. Johnson until Nov. 14 to agree, saying the Brexit Party would otherwise contest every seat in the country. He said the party would field many fewer candidates if Mr. Johnson agreed to a pact.

The idea of a pre-election pact between Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party and the Brexit Party appears to be a long shot, given the amount of political capital the prime minister has sunk into his Brexit deal. Mr. Johnson has in the past rejected the idea.

A Conservative official reacted by saying the Brexit Party would simply usher in the main opposition Labour Party to power. It "will not get Brexit done -- and it will create another gridlocked Parliament that doesn't work," the official said.

For half an hour, Mr. Farage criticized Mr. Johnson's Brexit agreement, repeatedly saying that the divorce agreement with the EU "isn't Brexit." He said he would unveil 500 potential candidates next week, and refused to say if and where he would stand.

Mr. Farage said deals were also being discussed in some districts where the Brexit Party would agree not to stand against Conservative candidates who backed its stance that the U.K. should leave the EU without a deal on what it calls World Trade Organization terms.

So far, Mr. Johnson has managed to keep the Brexit Party at bay. Mr. Farage's party has slipped to around 11% in the polls and trails behind the three main British parties, as Mr. Johnson appealed to euroskeptic voters pledging to get the U.K. out of the EU "do or die" by the end of October.

That sucked the wind from Mr. Farage's sails. Mr. Johnson managed to negotiate a divorce deal with the EU but failed to get it ratified by parliament by Oct. 31. That meant Brexit was delayed for the third time, leaving space for Mr. Farage to exploit.

On Friday Mr. Farage said the divorce deal that Mr. Johnson struck with the EU would keep Britain aligned with the trade bloc for several years. After Brexit, a proposed transition period would see the U.K. effectively stay in the EU potentially up until 2022 while a trade deal is negotiated.

Mr. Farage also rallied his old friend President Trump to his cause. The president was interviewed Thursday during a phone-in on Mr. Farage's radio chat show pouring scorn on Mr. Johnson's Brexit deal.

He said it prevented the U.K. from striking a comprehensive trade deal with the U.S., a fact which Downing Street contests. Mr. Trump urged Mr. Farage and Mr. Johnson to "get together" and campaign on a single ticket.

"I am grateful for President Trump for making it clear last night," said Mr. Farage. "Putting it very simply that if we continue down this route there won't be trade deals with the U.S.A."

Mr. Johnson needs a majority in parliament to deliver his plan to quit the EU. If after the Dec. 12 election he is in a minority, the opposition parties, which are largely against Brexit, could band together to call a second referendum in the hope of overturning the departure from the EU.

Pollsters are split over how much impact the Brexit Party will have. Mr. Farage has himself failed on eight occasions to be elected to parliament. So far his electoral power has been in frightening the Conservatives into taking a more uncompromising stance on the EU. Former Conservative prime minister John Major has criticized Mr. Johnson for turning the party into "a Brexit Party tribute band."

On Friday the party outlined a manifesto that sought to appeal to blue-collar voters. The party pledged to redirect GBP200 billion ($259 billion) of taxpayer money into infrastructure in "left-behind areas" and scrapping interest on student debt.

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice also called for Britain's unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords, to be scrapped as well as the country's first-past-the-post electoral system. Reform should start in "this stinking rotten borough of Westminster," Mr. Tice said.

