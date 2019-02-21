Nigeria Issues $20 Billion Tax Bill to Oil-And-Gas Companies -Reuters

--A number of energy companies operating in Nigeria have been hit by a $20 billion back tax claim by the country's government, Reuters reports, citing unnamed industry and government sources.

-- Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ENI, and Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) were asked to pay between $2.5 billion and $5 billion each in back taxes the government says is owed to local states, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2BMd2uB

