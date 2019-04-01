Log in
Nigeria LNG : How we responded to distressed trawler off Bonny coast—NLNG

04/01/2019 | 11:52am EDT

06 March 2019

Port-Harcourt

Our attention has been drawn to a report in a national newspaper regarding Nigeria LNG Limited's (NLNG) response to a distress call by a trawler 45 Kilometres SW of Bonny Fairway Buoy.

  • ​Claims in the report that NLNG failed to respond to a distress call are false and misleading.
  • On receiving the distress call at around 2107hrs on February 6, 2019, NLNG responded by dispatching a long range security boat to the location. On getting there, the crew of the long range boat found other sister vessels engaged in rescuing the crew of a distressed trawler, MV Orc IV. The boat returned to base after confirming that the trawler boat crew had been rescued by sister vessels.
  • At 1320hrs on February 7, 2019, after reports of a fishing boat on fire in the same location, NLNG sent a tug boat with firefighting capabilities and two security boats. The tugboat put out the fire and the crew of the security boats doused small fires in the fish hold.
  • In line with one of our core values of Caring, we continue to exhibit care for people and the environment to enhance safety and sustainability through partnership with relevant agencies.
  • Recently, NLNG was recognised with 'The Best Caring Company' award by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its outstanding contributions to the realisation of the agency's mandate on safety on the waterways, especially the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route which borders our area of operation in Rivers State.
  • At the event, NIMASA commended NLNG for the rescue of 12 victims of a boat mishap on the Bonny Sea in 19 November 2018.

Andy Odeh

Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Disclaimer

Nigeria LNG Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 15:51:07 UTC
