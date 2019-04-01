Nigeria LNG : NIMASA Recognises NLNG as a caring Company

22nd January, 2019

Port-Harcourt

​Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has received a special recognition award as a caring company, for demonstrating virtues that positively impact the lives of the citizens of Nigeria

​NLNG was recognised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the agency's Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards last weekend in Lagos for its outstanding contributions to the realisation of the agency's mandate on safety on the waterways, especially the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route which borders NLNG's area of operation in Rivers State.

Recently, the company was involved in the rescue of 12 victims of a boat mishap on the Bonny Sea.

NLNG, through its subsidiary, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) has been very active in supporting NIMASA towards the development of the maritime sector. NSML is currently facilitating a Seafarer Continuous Development Programme (SCDP) which presently has 36 NIMASA sponsored cadets on NSML managed vessels. NSML's plan is to continue to partner with NIMASA by continuously providing best in-class sea services to Nigerian cadets in line with the NLNG's vision of helping to build a better Nigeria. The Seafarer Continuous Development programme will be of benefit to over a thousand cadets trained by NIMASA, who are in need of berth space on board vessels, to obtain the mandatory sea time requirement for their progress.

Speaking at the Award Dinner, NLNG Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah acknowledged NIMASA's commitment at ensuring order and safety on the water ways, and solicited more cooperation from the agency to sustain the success of NLNG's operations as Nigeria's major player in the global LNG market, with significant shipping activities, managed by its subsidiary, NLNG Ship Manning Limited (NSML).

Mr Attah recalled the significant contributions of NLNG towards the development of the shipping sector in the country, observed the growing risks that sea piracy attacks pose to the company's business on the Bonny Channel and expressed strong faith that NIMASA will not relent in nipping the trend in the bud.

Some of the other awardees at the event include two frontline industrialists and business magnates, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Mr. Femi Otedola. Others are two royal fathers, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido, and His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who were conferred with the NIMASA merit award.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr. l (10.4%).

Andy Odeh

andy.odeh@nlng.com

Manager, Communications and Public Affairs